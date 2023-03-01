 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Cars
  3. Guides

Tesla Model 3 maintenance costs: What can you expect?

Christian de Looper
By

One of the big promises of electric vehicles is that they require less maintenance than a gasoline-powered car, and thus cost less over time. That’s largely because EVs have a whole lot fewer moving parts. When you don’t have an engine, you don’t have to worry about oil changes, spark plugs, or exhaust systems, to name just a few examples.

The Tesla Model 3 is no different in that regard. While Tesla cars notoriously suffer from issues like panel gaps and other factory defects, Tesla covers these repairs under warranty, as long as you buy the car from Tesla itself. After that, there are few costs associated with maintenance at all. Here’s a rundown of the maintenance costs you can expect as a Tesla Model 3 owner.

Tesla Model 3 maintenance

Here’s a look at the standard maintenance that you can expect from a Tesla Model 3.

Tire rotation

Perhaps the most common recommended maintenance for a Tesla Model 3 is a tire rotation. Tesla recommends that customers rotate their tires every 6,250 miles, or when the difference between front and rear tire tread depth reaches 2/32 inches or more.

Related

Tire rotations, thankfully, aren’t very expensive. An average tire rotation should cost you between $35 to $45, according to RepairPal.

Windshield wiper replacement

For optimal visibility on the road, Tesla recommends replacing your windshield wipers every six months. A quality pair of windshield wipers typically costs between $20 and $50, making it perhaps the lowest-cost aspect of maintaining the Model 3.

Cabin air filter replacement

Next up is the cabin air filter, which prevents things like pollen and dust from entering the cabin of your car. Tesla says the cabin air filter should be replaced every two years on the Model 3. A cabin air filter replacement costs between $60 and $200 on the Tesla Model 3.

Tesla warranty

Tesla offers a pretty comprehensive warranty for other defects that you might run into. In fact, the Model 3 is covered by Tesla’s warranty, which lasts eight years or 100,000 miles — whichever comes first. As usual, the warranty won’t cover things that the driver is at fault for — but it will cover repair and replacement of parts installed by Tesla, and that would wear under normal use. This also includes battery replacement or repair, so if you have issues with the car’s battery, Tesla will take care of it, if it’s under warranty.

Conclusions

As you can see, it’s easily cheaper to maintain a Tesla — or any other electric car for that matter — compared to a gas-powered car. In a particularly costly year of standard maintenance, you might spend $400, and that’s only if all of the above maintenance is due in the same year. That’s far less than other cars, which require oil changes and other fluids, spark plug changes, and more.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Audi ActiveSphere concept is part luxury sedan, part pickup truck
Ronan Glon
By Ronan Glon
January 31, 2023
Audi ActiveSphere concept car in a mountainous setting with a bike on the rear rack.

Audi unveiled the fourth and final member of its Sphere-branded series of concept cars, and the design study is unlike anything we've seen before. Called ActiveSphere, it's an electric luxury sedan with a generous amount of ground clearance that can turn into a pickup truck.

Created at the Audi Design Studio in Malibu, California, the ActiveSphere stretches approximately 196 inches long, 81 inches wide, and 63 inches tall, figures that make it about as long as the current-generation A6, 7 inches wider, and 6 inches taller. It wears a rounded exterior design characterized by thin headlights, a transparent piece of trim where you'd expect to find a grille, and a fastback-like silhouette.

Read more
The best iPhone car mounts in 2023: top 10 best ones you can buy
Jesse Hollington
Tyler Lacoma
By Jesse Hollington and Tyler Lacoma
January 27, 2023
best iphone car mounts

Although support for CarPlay and Android Auto is coming to more vehicles every year, lots of older cars are still on the road. Fortunately, you don't need the latest bells and whistles to use your smartphone on the road; there are still plenty of options available to keep your phone visible and accessible on your dashboard so you can use it to navigate to your destination or simply keep your favorite road-trip playlists at your fingertips. That's where the best iPhone car mounts come in handy.

With so many car mounts to choose from, it can be tough to find the right one. They're not all created equal, plus you have to decide whether it's best to mount your phone atop your dashboard, hang it off one of your vents, or mount it some other way. Your options will vary depending on the make and model of your vehicle, as well as personal preferences, but our list will help guide you in the right direction to get you started. There's something for just about everyone here — from sophisticated magnetic charging docks to simple gooseneck mounts that you can drop into your cup holder.

Read more
How to use a Tesla Supercharger: a complete guide
Christian de Looper
By Christian de Looper
January 26, 2023
tesla starts opening its supercharger network to other evs

Sure, Tesla makes great cars, but one of the biggest advantages to owning a Tesla is being able to tap into its massive charging network. That means that not only can Tesla owners use all of the third-party charging stations out there, but they can also use the tens of thousands of Tesla Superchargers out there.

Of course, you might not want to use non-Tesla chargers if you don't have to, given the fact that they're so easy to use. Here's how to use a Tesla Supercharger.
How to use a Tesla Supercharger
Superchargers are among the easiest chargers to use. Here's how to do so.

Read more