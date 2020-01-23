Innovation has propelled the automotive industry forward for over a century, and it will completely transform it during the 2020s. Fueled by strict government regulations, the electric car segment will grow exponentially in the coming decade because there isn’t a single automaker who isn’t planning to release a car with a plug. The current crop of electric cars will be superseded by models with more range, quicker acceleration, and better in-car tech. Here’s a comprehensive look at the battery-powered cars expected to reach showrooms in the coming years.

An important thing to keep in mind is that we’re only including cars that have been officially announced, or models we’re confident are in the pipeline. We’ve largely ignored the countless, unverifiable rumors swirling around the internet, and we’ve left out the numerous models (like the adorable Honda E) developed for overseas markets.

Audi E-Tron GT

Base range: TBD

Base price: TBD

Available in: 2021

We’ve often heard rumors outlining an electric Audi Sport model developed with a focus on performance; this is it. The E-Tron GT concept introduced at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show will reach production with only minor changes. “We have never done a show car as close to series production as this,” Enzo Rothfuss, Audi’s head of interior design, told Digital Trends ahead of the car’s unveiling. What you see is pretty much what you’ll get.

The stylish sheet metal hides a basic architecture shared with the Porsche Taycan, so it’s built on proven bones. The GT’s two electric motors join forces to deliver 590 horsepower, and send it from zero to 60 miles per hour in 3.5 seconds. It will be worthy of joining the Audi Sport range, in other words. Look for it in showrooms in 2021.

Audi E-Tron Sportback

Base range: TBD

Base price: TBD

Available in: 2020

The Sportback is a swoopier evolution of the E-Tron that trades practicality for style. Its fastback-like body surfs the SUV-coupe wave sweeping across the industry, but it’s identical to its more spacious sibling under the sheet metal. We expect it will arrive in American showrooms by the end of 2020, but don’t look for the cool, pod-mounted cameras on this side of the pond. They’re still illegal, so Audi will need to fit regular door mirrors.

Audi Q4 E-Tron

Base range: TBD

Base price: TBD

Available in: 2021

Some concept cars are built to explore what we’ll drive in 50 years, but the Audi Q4 E-Tron is not one of them. It’s already well on its way to production. It will slot at the bottom of the company’s growing electric car lineup and it will look close to the design study shown above. The concept offers 301 horsepower from a pair of electric motors wired to an 82-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack. This configuration could reach showrooms, but the range will also include a more accessible rear-wheel-drive model powered by a single motor.

Aston Martin Lagonda

Base range: TBD

Base price: TBD

Available in: 2021

The third Aston Martin sedan to wear the Lagonda nameplate will break all ties with tradition. It will be less boxier than its predecessors, and it will exist at the unlikely intersection of sedans, crossovers, and vans. We don’t know how much of the concept’s design will change as it pivots towards production. Aston Martin hasn’t said much about it because it’s currently focused on ramping up production of the DBX, its first entry into the SUV segment.

The British firm hopes to build up Lagonda as a sub-brand aimed at Rolls-Royce and Bentley; that means luxury first, and performance second. The sedan shown above will be joined by a crossover in 2022.

BMW i4

Base range: TBD

Base price: TBD

Available in: 2021

The BMW i4 is an electric sedan that’s about the same size as the 3 Series. This positioning is crucial, because it puts the model in the same arena as the Tesla Model 3. It’s not expected to arrive until 2021, but BMW already revealed the model will pack a 530-horsepower powertrain made up of two motors, and it will store enough electricity to drive for more than 300 miles between charges. Rumors indicate we’ll see it as a concept during the 2020 Geneva auto show.

BMW iNext

Base range: TBD

Base price: TBD

Available in: 2021

This battery-powered SUV is shaping up to be one of the most advanced cars BMW has ever released. It will be the firm’s first 5G-compatible model thanks to a partnership with Samsung, it will offer a comprehensive suite of semi-autonomous driving aids, and its cutting-edge infotainment system will be displayed on a wide, curved touchscreen oriented toward the driver. BMW went as far as reinventing the steering wheel to make the shift between semi-autonomous and human driving as seamless as possible. Production is scheduled to start in the summer of 2021.

BMW iX3

Base range: 250 miles (estimated)

Base price: TBD

Available in: 2020

As its name implies, the iX3 is an electric version of the gasoline-powered X3 crossover. BMW previewed the model in 2018 by showing a close-to-production concept that confirmed the transition from an internal combustion engine to an electric motor won’t include significant visual updates; it will still look like an X3. The model will launch with a single, 286-horsepower electric motor over the rear axle, though dual-motor all-wheel drive will likely be available later on. Its 74-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack will deliver about 250 miles of driving range.

Made in China, the BMW iX3 will make its debut about halfway through 2020, and it will reach showrooms by the end of the year. Pricing hasn’t been set yet.

Bollinger B1

Base range: 200 miles

Base price: $125,000

Available in: 2020

New York-based Bollinger wants to develop the toughest electric trucks on the market. Sure, you can take them camping, but they’re just as happy to slog through the woods or work construction. The young company plans to enter the market with an SUV named B1 and a pickup truck called B2, both built using the same powertrain parts.

They’ll offer 614 horsepower, they’ll be capable of driving through 36 inches of water, and they’ll have a 7,500-pound towing capacity. Bollinger left out airbags, power windows, and other features most motorists consider crucial to make its trucks as simple as possible. And, because they don’t have an engine, there’s a huge pass-through that stretches from bumper to bumper, so users won’t need to worry about strapping lumber or a ladder to the roof.

Byton M-Byte

Base range: TBD

Base price: TBD

Available in: 2021

China’s Byton developed the M-Byte, its first car, to revolutionize in-car technology. Its claim to fame is a television-like, 48-inch high-resolution screen that fills the space directly below the windshield. Users will have the ability to configure the software in a variety of different ways, much like a smartphone or a laptop, and Byton invited developers to create apps for it. There’s also a screen integrated directly into the steering wheel, and one on the center console. We’ll have a better idea of whether this layout is useful or if it’s a tech overload when the first examples hit the road in 2021. The company plans to release a sedan named K-Byte shortly after.

Cadillac EV

Base range: TBD

Base price: TBD

Available in: 2023

General Motors gave Cadillac the honor of being the first brand to build a car on the BEV3 architecture it’s developing to underpin electric models. There’s much more than sheet metal, quick-thinking computers, and pounds of wiring riding on it: It’s the toolkit executives are betting on to accelerate the company’s electric car offensive.

“The BEV3 platform is the canvas upon which we’ll paint a profitable EV program,” General Motors president Mark Reuss affirmed during a media event in 2019. What that means for Cadillac, and how it will shape its yet-unnamed electric crossover, remains to be seen. The model is penciled in for a 2023 launch with at least 300 miles of range.

Fiat 500e

Base range: TBD

Base price: TBD

Available in: 2020

The second-generation Fiat 500 won’t make its official debut until the 2020 Geneva Auto Show opening in March, but there are a few things we can already tell you about it. It will again wear a retro-inspired design, and it will only be available with an electric powertrain. Fiat is keeping technical specifications close to its chest for the time being.

What’s less certain is whether it will return to the United States. The current model (pictured) left America in 2019, and its electric successor will inevitably cost a lot more, so Fiat may choose to keep it away from our shores.

Faraday Future FF91

Base range: 400 miles

Base price: $120,000

Available in: 2020

The Faraday Future FF91’s path to production has been rocky and convoluted, but it’s far closer than it might seem. Digital Trends got the opportunity to take one for a quick spin during CES 2020, and we had to pick up our jaw from its footwell before stepping out. It feels like no other car we’ve been in. Its electric powertrain offers more than 1,000 horsepower and its dashboard has a unique layout that emphasizes roominess. Owners who get tired of its 2.3-second zero-to-60-mph time can relax in the business class-like seats out back.

FF91 production will start in California by the end of 2020. The firm plans to expand its range with smaller models, including an FF81 and an FF71, in the coming years.

Fisker Ocean

Base range: 250

Base price: $37,499

Available in: 2021

After launching the Fisker Karma, automotive designer Henrik Fisker created a new automaker named after himself and unveiled what will be its first model at CES 2020. The Ocean is a crossover that stands out with a futuristic design, a vegan interior, and what the company calls “California Mode,” which allows the breeze in by lowering every window — even the ones in the quarter panels, which we’re told was a packaging nightmare.

The Ocean is built on an 80-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack that will deliver between 250 and 300 miles of range depending on the configuration. The solar panel on its roof can add up to 1,000 miles of driving range annually, assuming it’s parked in the sun on a regular basis, which is a neat technology Fisker hopes to improve over time.

Fisker realizes it likely can’t survive by selling a single model, however. The Ocean’s basic platform will underpin additional cars during the 2020s, and the EMotion remains on track for production.

Ford F-150 Electric

Base range: TBD

Base price: TBD

Available in: 2021

America’s best-selling vehicle for decades is going electric. Ford confirmed it will offer a battery-powered version of the next-gen F-150 in order to fend off an offensive led by Tesla and Rivian. Little is known about the model, though the Blue Oval has already started testing prototypes. Either way, we’ll see a hybrid F-150 before the EV arrives.

Ford Mustang Mach-E

Base range: 230 miles

Base price: $43,895

Available in: 2020

Assigning the Mustang nameplate to an electric crossover is a contentious move, but Ford argues the model is worthy of this hallowed name. Designed with performance in mind, the Mustang Mach-E shares nothing with the two-door Mustang currently on the market; it’s new from the ground up. It stands out with a muscular design that looks even better in person, several powertrain options, and impressive in-car tech. On paper, that’s enough to give the Tesla Model Y a run for its money, and the fact that one version is already sold out suggests motorists agree.

GMC Hummer

Base range: TBD

Base price: TBD

Available in: TBD

Credible rumors claim the gas-guzzling Hummer will make an electrifying comeback in the early 2020s. Insiders suggest General Motors is about to resurrect the name on an electric pickup that will share technology with the truck it’s concurrently developing for one of its brands. The model will slot into the GMC range, so the Hummer brand won’t return as a full-blown carmaker. We expect to find out more about it in early 2020.

Kia Soul EV

Base range: TBD

Base price: TBD

Available in: 2021

While the third-generation Soul is available in showrooms nationwide, Kia delayed the electric version’s American launch to send the bulk of the production run to the European market, where companies who don’t comply with strict emissions regulations risk massive fines. Details about the American-spec model haven’t been released yet.

For context, the Soul EV sold in Europe comes with a 64-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack that spins a 201-horsepower electric motor, and it offers approximately 280 miles of range. The latter figure will be adjusted down for our market when the hatchback makes its debut. It was originally scheduled to arrive in the U.S. during the 2020 model year, but Kia announced we shouldn’t expect to see it until the 2021 calendar year at the earliest.

Lordstown Endurance

Base range: 260 miles

Base price: $52,500

Available in: 2020

Lordstown gets its name from Lordstown, Ohio, the town it plans to build electric pickup trucks in. Called Endurance, its first model is being developed using technology sourced from another startup named Workhorse. The specifications sheet lists four electric motors (one per wheel), 260 miles of range, 600 horsepower, and a $52,500 base price before incentives enter the equation.

That’s a tall order to fill, and the firm ambitiously plans to beat Ford, General Motors, Rivian, and Tesla to the market by striking first. If it reaches its goal, expect to see the first examples of the Endurance roll out of a former General Motors factory by the end of 2020.

Lotus Evija

Base range: 250 miles

Base price: $2.5 million (estimate)

Available in: 2020

Lotus made a name for itself by designing roadsters that are as nimble on back roads as on the track. The Evija is a completely different kind of sports car, though. It’s bigger and heavier than an Evora, and it ditches the mid-engined configuration for a 2,000-horsepower electric powertrain (seriously) that puts a motor behind each wheel. Carbon fiber helps offset the weight added by the battery pack, but, nonetheless, the Evija weighs about 3,700 pounds.

With colossal power comes a colossal price, however. The first electric Lotus costs between 1.5 and 2.5 million British pounds (about $1.9 and $3.2 million, respectively), and production is limited to 130 examples.

Lucid Air

Base range: 240 miles

Base price: $60,000

Available in: Late 2020

Backed by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, Lucid is one of the quieter startups in the automotive industry. It hasn’t made bold claims about dethroning Tesla, and it hasn’t promised to pelt the gasoline-powered engine into the pantheon of automotive history, yet the Air sedan it announced in 2016 is nearly ready to enter production. Its official unveiling is scheduled for April 2020. Preliminary specifications list a 1,000-horsepower output and at least 400 miles of range, though more basic versions will join the lineup a little later in the production run.

If all goes according to plan, production will start in a new factory located in Casa Grande, Arizona, in late 2020. Deliveries will begin shortly after, and you can reserve an early build slot with a refundable $2,500 deposit.

Mercedes-Benz EQA

Base range: TBD

Base price: TBD

Available in: 2021

The second member of Mercedes-Benz’s electric-only EQ sub-brand will be a battery-powered variant of the second-generation GLA with a powertrain-specific design. It will be built in France, in the factory Smart’s ForTwo has called home for decades, but horsepower, driving range, pricing, and availability won’t be released until later in 2020.

Mercedes-Benz EQC

Base range: TBD

Base price: $68,895

Available in: 2021

We’ve seen the Mercedes-Benz EQC in the metal, we’ve driven it, we know how much it costs, but you can’t buy one yet. Executives delayed the model’s American launch until 2021 to allocate a significant chunk of the production run to the European market. When it finally does arrive, it will undercut its main rivals — the Audi E-Tron and the Jaguar I-Pace — on price while offering a zero-to-60-mph time comparable with Porsche’s agile 718 Cayman.

Mercedes-Benz EQS

Base range: TBD

Base price: TBD

Available in: TBD

The S-Class has historically occupied the top spot in the Mercedes-Benz hierarchy, but it will need to share the podium with an electric model named EQS starting in about 2022. The German firm wants customers to decide whether its flagship model needs a gasoline-burning engine, or if it deserves an electric powertrain, so the next-generation S-Class will be sold alongside the production version of the EQS concept (pictured).

Mini Cooper SE

Base range: 140 miles

Base price: $29,900

Available in: 2020

The lessons BMW learned from making electric Mini prototypes 10 years ago helped it create the i3, and the technology is coming back to the British brand in 2020. The Mini Electric uses parts sourced from the i3, including a 32.6-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack, to put an electrified spin on the go-kart-like feeling the model is known for. Its range isn’t great, so it’s best suited to urban use, but quick-charging makes it more drivable than it sounds.

Nissan Ariya

Base range: TBD

Base price: TBD

Available in: 2021

Nissan pioneered the mass-market electric car when it released the original Leaf in 2010, but it hasn’t expanded its portfolio of battery-powered models since. That will change in 2021 when the Ariya concept (pictured) morphs into a production model positioned in a burgeoning segment of the industry. The crossover you’ll see in showrooms will look a lot like the design study unveiled in 2019, and Nissan recently announced it’s taking a restrained approach to packaging in-car technology because it worries motorists will get tired of looking at screens.

The Ariya will boast all of the features buyers expect from an electric car, including a state-of-the-art infotainment system and electronic driving aids, but they’ll be integrated in a discreet fashion that doesn’t distract the driver. This approach to design will shape Nissan’s other models in the coming years, including gasoline-powered cars.

Pininfarina Battista

Base range: 280 miles

Base price: $2.2 million

Available in: 2020

Italy’s most powerful street-legal car isn’t a Ferrari or a Lamborghini. It’s the Pininfarina Battista, a low-slung coupe that blends luxury with a Rimac-sourced, 1,900-horsepower powertrain that unlocks a sub-two-second zero-to-60-mph time. The design house-turned-manufacturer stressed the Battista is the first model in a full range of high-end EVs that will include an SUV (which might be built using Rivian technology) and flagship sedan.

Pininfarina will cap Battista production at 150 units, and it earmarked 50 examples for the American market. Act fast if you want one: More than half of the production run has already been spoken for.

Polestar 2

Base range: 275 miles

Base price: $63,000

Available in: 2020

The plug-in hybrid 1 is the only Polestar model you’ll ever see at a gas station. Starting with the 2, every car the Volvo-owned company releases will be electric. It’s a little bit taller than a standard sedan, it almost reminds us of the short-lived S60 Cross Country, and it will compete in a segment currently dominated by the Tesla Model 3.

408 horsepower sounds awesome, but Digital Trends was even more impressed by the 2’s Android-powered, touchscreen-based infotainment system, which we found highly intuitive to use and feature-rich. The in-car version of Google Assistant will appear in the 2 for the first time, and phone-as-key technology will make sharing the car as easy as sending a text message. Built in China, the Polestar 2 should arrive in America by the end of 2020.

Porsche Macan

Base range: TBD

Base price: TBD

Available in: TBD

Porsche confirmed the second-gen Macan will be all-electric, all the time. It won’t be available with a four- or a six-cylinder engine. The company stopped short of revealing full technical details, so we don’t know how many miles the electric SUV will be able to cover on a single charge, or how quick it will be. It also pointed out the current-gen model (pictured) will stay in production for buyers not interested in an electric car.

Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo

Base range: TBD

Base price: TBD

Available in: 2020

The Cross Turismo is a taller, more spacious evolution of the Porsche Taycan that stands out with SUV-like design cues. Porsche isn’t known for making station wagons, though it currently offers a long-roof variant of the Panamera, but its product planners sensed a demand for a more road trip-friendly alternative to the Taycan sedan. The Mission E Cross Turismo concept (pictured) unveiled in 2018 accurately previews what the firm’s second EV will look like.

Rimac C_Two

Base range: 400 miles

Base price: $2 million

Available in: 2020

Croatia-based Rimac is on a quest to electrify the supercar segment, and it’s closer to achieving this goal than anyone else. Powered by four electric motors, the gorgeous C_Two puts 1,914 horsepower and 1,696 pound-feet of torque under the driver’s right foot. That’s enough for a 1.85-second sprint from zero to 60 mph, a figure that, if achieved in the real life, would make it the quickest production car in the world. We have bad news if it sounds like something you’d want to put in your garage: The 150-car production run is entirely sold out in spite of a $2 million price tag.

Rimac’s unique approach to performance has turned more than a few heads in the automotive industry. Hyundai invested $90 million into the Croatian firm to launch the development of an electric sports car, and Porsche purchased a 15.5-percent stake in the firm to help it electrify its range of models. While Rimac isn’t a household name in 2020, we’re betting it’s a company every enthusiast will be familiar with by 2025.

Rivian R1T

Base range: 230 miles

Base price: $69,000

Available in: 2020

Once an obscure startup with a murky future, Rivian has become one of the automotive industry’s most cherished up-and-comers. Its plan to electrify the off-roader segment earned it a significant investment from Amazon, and a lucrative deal to build electric delivery vans for the retail giant. In the meantime, it plans to start manufacturing the R1T, its first series-produced model, by the end of 2020 in a former Mitsubishi factory located in Illinois.

The R1T lineup will include several battery options that deliver between 230 and 400 miles of range, and anywhere between 402 and 745 horsepower depending on configuration. Those are numbers we normally associate with performance cars, not pickup trucks, but speed is a must to compete against the Tesla Cybertruck.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg. The R1T will double as a mobile power supply, so you’ll be able to run power tools off the grid, and it will have the ability to perform a tank turn. Rivian also developed a kitchen that fits into the wide storage compartment integrated into the space right above the truck’s chassis. It slides out to reveal drawers for pots, pans, and other utensils, a small countertop, and an electric stove that draws electricity from the battery pack.

Rivian R1S

Base range: 240 miles

Base price: $72,500

Available in: 2020

Rivian’s R1S is nearly identical to the R1T under the sheet metal. Both models are built on the same skateboard platform, they’re available with the same battery options, and they both offer four electric motors in their most expensive configuration. The main difference is the body: The R1S is an SUV, while the R1T is a pickup truck.

Subaru EV

Base range: TBD

Base price: TBD

Available in: TBD

Subaru is joining forces with Toyota to develop its first series-produced electric car. The project is at the embryonic stage of development, but we already know it will take the form of a crossover that will be roughly as big as a RAV4. All-wheel drive is a given — the configuration has been one of the company’s selling points for decades — but whether that means two or four motors remains to be seen. The yet-unnamed model is scheduled to land in showrooms by 2025, and Subaru plans to kick gasoline-burning engines out of its range by the middle of the 2030s.

Tesla city car

Base range: TBD

Base price: TBD

Available in: TBD

In 2020, Tesla began recruiting engineers and designers to staff a planned research and development center located in China. It explained it ultimately wants to create what it referred to as a Chinese-style vehicle, and released a sketch of what looks like its smallest car to date to illustrate what it has in mind. Details like when the yet-unnamed model will break cover, how much it will cost, and whether it will be sold in the United States remain under wraps.

Tesla Cybertruck

Base range: 250 miles

Base price: $39,000

Available in: Late 2021

The pyramid-shaped Tesla Cybertruck left no one indifferent when it made its debut in late 2019. While it’s certainly not to everyone’s taste, company co-founder and CEO Elon Musk confirmed more than 250,000 buyers had put down a $100 deposit to reserve the model less than a month after its unveiling. The lineup includes three variants with anywhere between 250 and 500 miles of driving range depending on configuration. It’s tempting to compare the Cybertruck to the Ford F-150, America’s best-selling vehicle, but Tesla hinted it’s a better match for bigger pickups.

Deliveries are scheduled to start in late 2021, so you’ve got time to save up for one. Unless you’re Musk, who has already been spotted driving a Cybertruck prototype through downtown Los Angeles.

Tesla Model Y

Base range: 230 miles

Base price: $39,000

Available in: 2020

The Model Y unveiled in 2019 will be to the Model 3 what the Model X is to the Model S. Put simply, it’s a more spacious alternative to Tesla’s current entry-level model developed to surf the crossover wave currently sweeping the American car market. The California-based company will leverage the benefits of economies of scale by using about 75 percent of the Model 3’s parts to build the Model Y, so expect the two cars to feel almost exactly alike from behind the driver’s seat. Tesla has started testing prototypes, and the first examples could reach customers in early 2020.

Tesla Roadster

Base range: 620 miles

Base price: $200,000

Available in: 2020

Tesla credits the original, Lotus-based Roadster for putting its name on the map. It stopped building the drop-top to focus on more mainstream cars, like the Model S and the Model 3, but it has always pledged to return to the sports car segment with a vengeance. Elon Musk candidly explained his goal is “just to give a hardcore smackdown to gasoline cars.” On paper, the next Roadster’s mighty electric powertrain looks like it’s up to the task.

The numbers are jaw-dropping. The mammoth, 200-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack sends the Roadster from zero to 60 mph in 1.9 seconds, while delivering up to 620 miles of driving range. If that’s not good enough, remember Musk promised to add a Space X-sourced cold gas thruster system that will allow the convertible to hover over the road. Deliveries were tentatively scheduled to start in 2020, but Tesla has been unusually quiet about it.

Volkswagen ID.4

Base range: TBD

Base price: TBD

Available in: Late 2020

The ID Crozz concept Volkswagen unveiled during the 2017 Shanghai Auto Show will spawn a crossover tentatively called ID.4, a name which positions it above the Golf-sized ID.3 hatchback available in Europe. We’ve already seen a camouflaged prototype in the metal, and the biggest change made during the transition from concept to production is a tweaked roofline that puts a bigger emphasis on function than on style. It’s more of a traditional crossover than a fastback. It’s about the same size as a Tiguan, though going electric will make it more spacious inside.

The ID.4 — a name that hasn’t been confirmed yet — will ride on Volkswagen’s highly modular MEB platform. It will also share connectivity features with the aforementioned ID.3, including a new infotainment system that’s intuitive to use, and very smartphone-like in terms of graphics and layout. Volkswagen will introduce the model in the spring of 2020, sales will likely begin for the 2021 model year, and the ID.4 will ultimately be manufactured in America.

Volkswagen ID.Buggy

Base range: TBD

Base price: TBD

Available in: TBD

Officially, Volkswagen built the ID.Buggy concept to show the flexibility of the MEB platform it developed specifically to underpin electric cars. It illustrates the fun side of the German company’s imminent electrification offensive. It looks like an unlikely candidate for production, but Volkswagen told Digital Trends it could happen if the numbers add up. Other, more volume-oriented cars will take precedence over the Buggy.

It will be well worth the wait if it ends up reaching the market. Digital Trends drove the one-off concept in sunny California, and it turned more heads than a pink Ferrari belching a foot of blame out of its exhaust.

Volkswagen ID.Buzz

Base range: TBD

Base price: TBD

Available in: TBD

We didn’t know what to expect from the Volkswagen ID.Buzz concept when it made its global debut at the 2017 Detroit Auto Show. The German firm has explored what a modern-day Bus could look like time several times, and none of its design studies reached production. This one is different, because it’s due out in showrooms by 2022.

It’s built on a long version of the aforementioned MEB platform, and its two electric motors deliver 369 horsepower, which makes it much quicker than its boxy proportions suggest. Other, less powerful variants will undoubtedly join the range, and Volkswagen confirmed the vacation-friendly Buzz will spawn a cargo van. Both variants will be available with semi-autonomous technology the carmaker plans to demonstrate during the 2022 FIFA World Cup taking place in Qatar. We’ll be keeping a close eye on the Buzz as it makes its way to production.

Volvo XC40 Recharge

Base range: TBD

Base price: TBD

Available in: TBD

Volvo’s first series-produced electric car is an evolution of the XC40, its entry-level model. It takes everything we love about the XC40, including an elegant design and a well-thought-out interior, and wraps it around a battery-powered drivetrain that consists of two electric motors (one per axle) that join forces to deliver 402 horsepower. Range should check in right above 200 miles, and quick-charging technology will allow motorists to zap the battery pack to 80 percent of its total capacity in about 40 minutes. Volvo will release additional details closer to the Recharge’s on-sale date, which hasn’t been set yet. In the meantime, motorists can reserve one with a $1,000 deposit.

