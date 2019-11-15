BMW was one of the first luxury automakers to launch an electric car, but the quirky little i3 hatchback was never going to gain mass appeal. Now, it appears BMW is finally ready to launch an electric model that can directly take on Tesla and other luxury brands. The BMW i4 sedan will start production in 2021 with 530 horsepower — more than the current M3 sports sedan — and a range of over 300 miles, according to Roadshow.

At launch, the i4 will be able to do 0 to 62 mph in about 4.0 seconds, with an electronically limited top speed of 120 mph, according to Roadshow. An 80-kilowatt-hour battery pack will reportedly provide a range of 373 miles on the European WLTP testing cycle. Expect a lower rating on the United States testing cycle, although the i4 may still top 300 miles of range.

BMW won’t stop there, though. Just like Tesla, the automaker will offer multiple variants with different range ratings and power outputs, according to Roadshow. The i4 will be built on a modular platform that allows the electric drive unit — which packages the motor, transmission, and electronics together — to be positioned at the front or rear axle. That allows for front-wheel drive, rear-wheel drive, or all-wheel drive applications. Roadshow reports that the i4 will likely have a two-motor, all-wheel drive layout.

Expected to borrow exterior styling from the BMW i Vision Dynamics concept, the i4 won’t just share its platform with other electric models, according to Roadshow. It will also share DNA with the BMW 3 Series and upcoming 4 Series. That will allow BMW to build internal-combustion, hybrid, and all-electric models on the same assembly line, according to Roadshow.

Similar to electric cars from Tesla and other automakers, the i4 will have a battery pack mounted underneath the floor in the center of the car, according to Roadshow. This lowers the center of gravity, benefiting handling. BMW will also reportedly integrate the battery pack with the car’s structure, improving crashworthiness. But, at an estimated 1,200 pounds, the battery pack will also add a significant amount of weight.

The battery pack will be a so-called Generation 5 design, with cells that can better handle fast charging, according to Roadshow. BMW reportedly expects the i4 to recover about 62 miles of range in 6 minutes, compared to 17 minutes for the i3. Using a 150-kilowatt DC fast-charging station, the i4 will be able to do an 80 percent charge in 35 minutes, according to Roadshow.

The BMW i4 will start production in Munich in 2021, according to Roadshow, with a U.S. launch some time after that. Prior to that, BMW will launch an electric version of the X3 crossover, and a larger crossover code-named iNext. BMW-owned Mini will also launch the all-electric Cooper SE in 2020.

