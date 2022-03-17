Maserati is preparing to go all-electric. The storied Italian automaker on Thursday announced that it will launch electric versions of each of its models over the next few years, with the goal of making its entire range electric by 2030. It’s an ambitious strategy considering that, to date, Maserati has never sold an EV (although it does have some hybrids).

The first of these electric models — dubbed “Folgore” (Italian for “lightning”) — will be a variant of the GranTurismo four-seat luxury coupe. The GranTurismo EV will debut in 2023 alongside a gasoline version but could be the more impressive of the two. Maserati says the electric version will have “way over 1,200 horsepower,” will do zero to 60 mph in around 2.0 seconds, and will have a top speed of over 186 mph. Its battery pack will also be mounted very low, yielding better handling, Maserati claims. The return of the GranTurismo is itself noteworthy. The last version went out of production in 2019 after a 12-year run.

Later in 2023, Maserati will launch an electric Folgore version of the GranCabrio convertible. An electric version of the Grecale SUV is also scheduled to debut in 2023, following the launch of a gasoline-powered version, which will be revealed on March 22.

Maserati then plans to launch electric versions of the Levante SUV and the Quattroporte sedan, and MC20 sports car, by 2025. The MC20 EV should stand out as one of the few electric sports cars, alongside the Lotus Type 135 scheduled to launch in 2026, and the second-generation Tesla Roadster, which may never see production at all.

With electric versions of each model in place, Maserati hopes to phase out gasoline-powered cars after 2030, but whether that actually happens will be determined by regulations and customer demand. Currently, Maserati expects stricter emissions rules and customer enthusiasm for EVs to warrant phasing out internal-combustion engines by 2030, Bernard Loire, the automaker’s chief commercial officer, told Digital Trends during an online press conference.

In addition to its production-car plans, Maserati previously announced that it will enter the Formula E electric racing series in 2023. It will likely add some caché to the forthcoming Maserati EVs, and help the automaker recapture past glory. Maserati was a fixture of Formula One during that series’ early days, winning the 1957 championship with legendary driver Juan Manuel Fangio.

Maserati’s aggressive electrification strategy is part of a larger plan by parent company Stellantis. Created from the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and France’s PSA Group, Stellantis has outlined electrification strategies for several of its many brands.

Alfa Romeo is starting with plug-in hybrids but aims to go all-electric by 2027. Chrysler wants to do the same by 2028, although it won’t launch its first production EV until 2025. An electric Dodge muscle car, a Ram pickup truck, and a handful of Jeep SUVs are also part of the plan. Most will be based on four EV-specific platforms Stellantis is developing.

