At CES 2022, Stellantis unveiled the Chrysler Airflow concept, an electric SUV previewing the brand’s first production electric model, due in 2025. Stellantis also confirmed that the Chrysler brand will go all-electric by 2028.

Taking its name from the revolutionary 1934 Chrysler Airflow, which introduced aerodynamic design to the auto industry, the Airflow concept combines the tall ride height of an SUV with a sleek profile and long wheelbase. Balancing aerodynamics with the SUV packaging buyers prefer, it’s a similar styling approach to current production EVs like the Ford Mustang Mach-E, Volkswagen ID.4, and Tesla Model Y.

On the inside, the Airflow concept debuts the STLA SmartCockpit infotainment system, encompassing a large central touchscreen, digital instrument cluster, front-passenger touchscreen, and screens for the rear-seat passengers. Each seat has its own built-in camera, so occupants can participate in videoconference calls, and information can be shared between screens by swiping.

STLA SmartCockpit is backed by a new software architecture called STLA Brain, which enables over-the-air (OTA) updates and includes its own apps for navigation, voice control, e-commerce, and payment services, the automaker said.

The Airflow concept also features a driver-assist system called STLA AutoDrive, which is clamed to reach Level 3 on the Society of Automotive Engineers autonomy scale. That means it will allow hands-off driving in certain situations, but falls short of true autonomous driving. Like the infotainment system, AutoDrive is also designed for OTA updates, Stellantis noted.

The concept features a dual-motor all-wheel drive powertrain, with one 201-horsepower motor driving each axle. Stellantis didn’t disclose the size of the battery pack, but said the Airflow was designed to achieve a 350-mile to 400-mile range.

While the Airflow is just a concept car, some of its design elements, as well as the STLA SmartCockpit, STLA Brain, and STLA AutoDrive systems, will likely appear on Chrysler’s future production EVs. Chrysler won’t have to work too hard at meeting its planned 2028 electrification goal, as the brand currently has just two models: The 300 sedan and Pacifica minivan (and its Voyager derivative).

Stellantis is doubling down on EVs across its many brands. It’s developing four dedicated EV platforms and has plans for a wide variety of models, including an electric Dodge muscle car and Ram pickup truck.

