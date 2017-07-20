The 5 best minivans you can buy aren’t just for soccer moms

Minivans aren’t the most glamorous vehicles. It’s fair to say that many people buy them because they feel like they have to, not because they want to. Thanks to their association with soccer moms and school runs, most car buyers consider minivans to be terminally uncool, but that’s not entirely fair. Hopefully, our selection of the best minivans on the market will change a few minds.
When it comes to moving people, there is no better tool. Minivans are basically boxes on wheels, but without the harsh ride and unwieldy size of more traditional vans. They may not have the “active lifestyle” vibe of SUVs, but some minivans share their basic chassis with those high-riding vehicles, and they feature much more efficient packaging.
The five vehicles listed here are our top minivan picks. Each does what a minivan is supposed to do, making it easy to haul lots of people and/or stuff. But they’re also just good cars that transcend the minivan stigma.
Chrysler Pacifica
The Pacifica drove away from our 2017 Car Awards with the award for Best Daily Driver. Its stylish exterior, thoughtfully designed interior, and refined driving dynamics proved to be a winning combination.
Every automaker seems to be dialing up the effort when it comes to minivan styling, but Chrysler’s designers created the most handsome minivan of all. On the inside, the Pacifica’s cabin has a high-quality feel, and boasts clever features like Chrysler’s electric Stow N’ Go folding seat system, and even a built-in vacuum cleaner.
The Pacifica is also the only minivan available with an electrified powertrain. The Pacifica Hybrid adds an electric motor, along with a floor-mounted lithium-ion battery pack. Fully charged, it can cruise for up to 33 miles on electric power alone.
Honda Odyssey
The Odyssey boasts an impressive array of hardware, including an available 10-speed automatic transmission and 4G LTE WiFi. But where Honda’s minivan really excels is using tech to help parents tame unruly children.
The infotainment system includes a function called Social Play List, which lets up to eight people upload songs from their smartphones, helping to quell arguments over radio preferences. In addition, parents can monitor children in the rear seats using a camera that feeds video to the dashboard display. They can also channel their inner bus driver with a built-in intercom.
But the best feature of all may be the “How Much Farther?” app for the Odyssey’s rear-seat entertainment system, which gives a real-time answer to the eternal question, “Are we there yet?”
Kia Sedona
The Sedona’s blunt nose gives it a solid, bold look, and behind that nose is a spacious cabin with seating for seven or eight passengers, depending on the model. Moving all those souls is a stout 3.3-liter V6 providing 276 horsepower. For a more luxurious feel, higher trim levels offer lounge-like second-row captain’s chairs that recline.
As with other Kia models, value is the name of the game here. The Sedona’s $26,900 base price is among the lowest in the segment, and Kia offers a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty.
Toyota Sienna
The Sienna is sensible and reliable, exactly what you’d expect from Toyota. While the basic design is fairly old, the styling still manages to look fresh. Toyota also recently upgraded the Sienna with an array of safety features, including pedestrian detection, adaptive cruise control, lane-departure warning, and automatic high beams.
On the mechanical side, the Sienna is the only minivan currently available with all-wheel drive. Power comes courtesy of a 3.5-liter V6, good for 296 hp. While the words “sporty” and “minivan” don’t typically go together, Toyota at least tried to make the Sienna fun to drive. An SE model adds sportier suspension and 19-inch wheels, plus some boy-racer styling elements.
Ford Transit Connect
Ford’s Transit Connect puts the “van” in minivan. Unlike traditional minivans, it’s actually a downsized commercial van with passenger seating. Vans like this have been popular in Europe for years, and are becoming a more common sight on U.S. roads as well.
The Transit Connect’s small size makes it easier to park and maneuver than a traditional minivan. Its 2.5-liter four-cylinder nets a slight fuel economy advantage over larger vehicles, and its handling is a bit livelier as well. However, the Transit Connect isn’t as refined as conventional minivans, and doesn’t offer their clever folding-seat arrangements.