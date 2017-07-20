The 5 best minivans you can buy aren’t just for soccer moms

Minivans aren’t the most glamorous vehicles. It’s fair to say that many people buy them because they feel like they have to, not because they want to. Thanks to their association with soccer moms and school runs, most car buyers consider minivans to be terminally uncool, but that’s not entirely fair. Hopefully, our selection of the best minivans on the market will change a few minds.

When it comes to moving people, there is no better tool. Minivans are basically boxes on wheels, but without the harsh ride and unwieldy size of more traditional vans. They may not have the “active lifestyle” vibe of SUVs, but some minivans share their basic chassis with those high-riding vehicles, and they feature much more efficient packaging.

The five vehicles listed here are our top minivan picks. Each does what a minivan is supposed to do, making it easy to haul lots of people and/or stuff. But they’re also just good cars that transcend the minivan stigma.