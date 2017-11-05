The best sounding cars turn internal combustion into music

When looking at cars, objective elements like horsepower, fuel economy, and the number of USB ports are important. But what separates cars from other consumer products is the subjective stuff, and one of the most important of those subjective elements is sound. For your listening pleasure, we’ve highlighted the 10 best sounding cars right here.

From Italians V12s to American V8s to rev-happy four-cylinders, cars can play all sorts of different tunes. While the rise of electric powertrains may cause future cars to go silent, right now the car world is a symphony of sounds. Who needs a stereo, anyway?

Alfa Romeo Disco Volante A car that looks as dramatic as the Alfa Romeo Disco Volante (the name is Italian for “flying saucer”) should have a dramatic exhaust note, and this limited-edition Italian beauty doesn’t disappoint. The sound is as distinct as the car’s curvaceous exterior. The source of that noise is a 4.7-liter V8 borrowed from the Alfa Romeo 8C Competizione, which the Disco Volante is based on, but originally designed by Maserati. If anything, the V8 sounds even better than in any of the cars it was previously used in.

Aston Martin V12 Vantage Zagato Aston Martin’s decades-long relationship with Italian design firm Zagato has yielded some incredible cars, including the V12 Vantage Zagato. Debuting in 2011, it clothed the mechanicals of Aston’s V12 Vantage in sleek Italian bodywork. Aston’s 6.0-liter V12 is a jewel of an engine, and its sound is the perfect match for a car as racy as this. The British automaker’s new 5.2-liter twin-turbocharged V12 may be more powerful and more efficient, but it can’t match the sound of this engine.

Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Chevy’s latest Corvette Z06 is the most powerful production Corvette ever, making 650 horsepower. It’s got a bark to match that bite as well. The 6.2-liter supercharged LT4 engine offers a duet of American V8 burble and supercharger whine, making a radio completely unnecessary.

Ferrari F12tdf There’s nothing quite like the sound of an Italian V12, and the Ferrari F12tdf is among the best examples from the modern era. It was named after the Tour de France (though probably not the one you’re thinking of), which is appropriate, because the F12tdf channeled the spirit of race cars. The F12tdf took the basic ingredients of the Ferrari F12 Berlinetta and added a dose of spice. It had a much more aggressive nature than the car it was based on, not to mention 780 hp. At full chat, the sounds coming out of this car’s tailpipes make it seem like all of those horses are trying to escape from the engine.

Fiat 500 Abarth This car has no right to sound this good. A 1.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine powers the 500 Abarth, and that’s normally not a recipe for soul-stirring sound. Small-displacement engines can sound good, but usually not when they’re muffled by turbos. Fiat worked some magic on the 500 Abarth’s exhaust though. This pint-sized performance car not only sounds great, it sounds like it’s powered by something much beefier than a four-cylinder engine displacing less than 2.0 liters. Even when it comes to cars like this, the Italians know their way around an exhaust note like no one else.

Ford Shelby GT350R Mustang Many Mustangs probably could have made it onto this list, but the latest Shelby Mustang takes melodious exhaust notes to a whole new level. That’s largely down to the engine, which is no ordinary American V8. The GT350 and its more hardcore GT350R sibling use a 5.2-liter naturally aspirated V8 codenamed “Voodoo.” It features a flat-plane crank, which allows the engine to rev higher than a typical V8. That rev-happy nature gives this Shelby Mustang a ferocious metallic rasp that’s more aggressive than the traditional American V8 burble.

Jaguar F-Type While the V6 engine offered in Jaguar’s sports car makes a pretty nice sound, we like the song of the F-Type’s 5.0-liter supercharged V8 even more. Befitting a car named after a predatory cat, the V8 F-Type sounds like an animal. Whether that V8 is installed in the F-Type R or the sportier SVR model, you can’t go wrong.

Lexus LFA The LFA is the only supercar ever built by Lexus, and it was produced in limited numbers. But it made an outsized impression on the car world because it had what so many other Lexus models lack — character. One source of that character was the LFA’s 4.8-liter V10 and its banshee wail. The shriek calls to mind an early 2000s Formula One car, and definitely helped the LFA live up to its supercar billing. It was the exact sound one would expect from an engine that revved so fast that a conventional analog tachometer couldn’t keep up.

Mazda 787B The Mazda 787B is the only Japanese car to ever win the 24 Hours of Le Mans, as well as the only Le Mans winner powered by a rotary engine. That engine also gives the 787B a distinct sound. It’s a high-pitched shriek that insures everyone within a wide radius will hear it coming.