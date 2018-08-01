Want to smarten up your ride? Here’s a list of all the cars with CarPlay support

Apple introduced CarPlay in 2014 to make driving safer and more convenient. Once your smartphone and car are properly connected, the infotainment system lets you utilize a dashboard-mounted screen to access a number of iPhone apps and functions, including messaging, music, and navigation. Basically, cars equipped with CarPlay instantly become mobile entertainment centers with iOS baked in.
To use CarPlay, you’ll need an iPhone 5 or newer running iOS 7.1 or later. You’ll also need a compatible car. Finding one was easier said than done in 2014, but, thankfully, car companies have gradually warmed up to the technology (and its rival, Android Auto). Now, a vast majority of new cars in the United States and Canada come with Apple CarPlay. Just keep in mind that some companies make buyers pay extra for the feature, or force them into certain models or trim levels to unlock it.
Acura – Cadillac
|
Make
|
Model
|Acura
|2018 MDX
|2017-2018 NSX
|2019 RDX
|2018 TLX
|Alfa Romeo
|2018 Giulia
|2018 Stelvio
|Aston Martin
|2017-2018 DB9 Volante
|2017-2018 Rapide
|2017-2018 Vanquish
|2017-2018 Vantage
|Audi
|2017-2018 A3
|2017-2018 A4
|2017-2018 A5
|2017-2018 A6
|2017-2018 A7
|2019 Q3
|2018 Q5
|
2017-2018 Q7
|
2019 Q8
|2017-2018 R8
|2017-2018 TT
|Bentley
|2017-2018 Bentayga
|BMW
|2017-2018 2 Series
|2017-2018 3 Series
|201-20187 4 Series
|2017-2018 5 Series
|2017-2018 6 Series
|2017-2018 7 Series
|2018 X1
|2017-2018 X3
|2017-2018 X4
|2017-2018 X5
|2017-2018 X6
|Buick
|2017-2018 Encore
|2017-2018 Envision
|2016-2018 LaCrosse
|2016-2018 Regal
|Cadillac
|2016-2018 ATS
|2016-2018 ATS-V
|2016-2018 CTS
|2016-2018 CTS-V
|2016 ELR
|2016-2018 Escalade / ESV
|2019 XT4
|2017-2018 XT5
|2016-2018 XTS
Chevrolet – Dodge
|
Make
|
Model
|Chevrolet
|2017-2018 Aveo
|2019 Blazer
|2017-2018 Bolt
|2016-2018 Camaro
|2016-2018 Camaro Convertible
|2016-2018 Colorado
|2016-2018 Corvette
|2016-2018 Corvette Convertible
|
2016-2018 Cruze
|2016-2018 Impala
|2016-2018 Malibu
|2016-2019 Silverado
|2016-2018 Silverado HD
|2017-2018 Sonic
|2016-2018 Spark
|2016-2018 Suburban
|2016-2018 Tahoe
|2017-2018 Trax
|2016-2018 Volt
|Chrysler
|2017-2018 300
|2018 Pacifica
|Dodge
|2017-2018 Challenger
|2017-2018 Charger
|2018 Durango
Ferrari – GMC
|
Make
|
Model
|Ferrari
|2016-2018 488 GTB
|
2016-2018 488 Spider
|2018 812 Superfast
|2016-2017 California T
|2016 F12 tdf
|2016-2017 F12 Berlinetta
|2016 FF
|2017-2018 GTC4Lusso
|2018 Portofino
|Fiat
|2017-2018 500
|2017-2018 500L
|
2018 500X
|Ford
|2017-2018 C-MAX
|2017-2018 Edge
|2017-2018 Escape
|2017-2018 Expedition
|2017-2018 Explorer
|2017-2018 F-150
|2017-2018 Fiesta
|2017-2018 Flex
|2017-2018 Focus
|2017-2018 Fusion
|2017-2018 Mustang
|2017-2018 Super Duty
|2017-2018 Taurus
|2017-2018 Transit
|2017-2018 Transit Connect
|Genesis
|2017-2018 G80
|GMC
|2017-2018 Acadia
|2016-2017 Canyon
|2016-2019 Sierra
|2016-2018 Yukon
|2016-2018 Yukon XL
Honda – Maserati
|
Make
|
Model
|Honda
|2016-2018 Accord
|
2016-2018 Civic
|2017-2018 CR-V
|2018 Fit
|2019 Insight
|2018 Odyssey
|2017-2018 Pilot
|2017-2018 Ridgeline
|Hyundai
|2015-2018 Azera
|2017-2018 Elantra
|2016-2018 Elantra GT
|2015-2016 Genesis
|
2017-2018 Ioniq
|2017-2018 Santa Fe
|2017-2018 Santa Fe Sport
|2015-2018 Sonata
|2016-2018 Tuscon
|2016-2018 Veloster
|Jeep
|2017-2018 Compass
|2018 Grand Cherokee
|2018 Renegade
|2018 Wrangler
|Kia
|2017-2018 Cadenza
|2017-2018 Forte
|2017-2018 Forte5
|2017-2018 Forte Koup
|2018 K900
|2017-2018 Niro
|2015-2018 Optima
|2015-2018 Sedona
|2017-2018 Sorento
|2014-2018 Soul
|2015-2018 Soul EV
|2017-2018 Sportage
|2018 Stinger
|Lamborghini
|2017 Centenario
|Lexus
|2019 ES
|2019 UX
|Lincoln
|2019 Aviator
|2017-2018 Continental
|2017-2018 MKC
|2017-2018 MKS
|2017-2018 MKT
|2017-2018 MKX
|2017-2018 MKZ
|2019 Nautilus
|2017-2018 Navigator
|Maserati
|2017-2018 Ghibli
|2017-2018 Levante
Mercedes-Benz – Subaru
|
Make
|
Model
|Mercedes-Benz
|2016-2018 CLA
|2016-2018 CLS
|2016-2018 E-Class Cabriolet
|2016-2018 E-Class Coupe
|2016-2018 E-Class Sedan
|2016-2018 GLA
|2016-2018 GLE
|2017-2018 GLS
|
2018 SL
|Mini
|2018 Clubman
|2018 Countryman
|Mitsubishi
|2018 Eclipse Cross
|2017 i-MiEV
|2016-2018 Mirage
|2016-2018 Mirage G4
|2018 Outlander
|Nissan
|2019 Altima
|2018 GT-R
|2018 Kicks
|2018 Leaf
|2017-2018 Maxima
|2017.5-2018 Murano
|2018 Rogue
|Porsche
|2017-2018 718
|2017-2018 911
|2017-2018 Cayenne
|2017-2018 Macan
|2017-2018 Panamera
|Ram
|2018-2019 1500
|2018 2500
|2018 3500
|2018 4500
|Subaru
|2019 Ascent
|2018-2019 Crosstrek
|2019 Forester
|2017-2019 Impreza
|2018-2019 Legacy
|2018-2019 Outback
Toyota – Volvo
|
Make
|
Model
|Toyota
|2019 Avalon
|2019 Corolla Hatchback
|2019 RAV4
|Volkswagen
|2019 Arteon
|2017-2019 Atlas
|2016-2018 Beetle
|2016-2018 CC
|2016-2018 e-Golf
|2016-2018 Golf
|2016-2018 GTI
|2016-2019 Jetta
|2016-2018 Passat
|2016-2019 Tiguan
|Volvo
|2019 S60
|2017-2018 S90
|2019 V60
|2019 V90
|2019 XC40
|2018 XC60
|2016-2019 XC90