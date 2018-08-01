Digital Trends
Want to smarten up your ride? Here’s a list of all the cars with CarPlay support

Apple introduced CarPlay in 2014 to make driving safer and more convenient. Once your smartphone and car are properly connected, the infotainment system lets you utilize a dashboard-mounted screen to access a number of iPhone apps and functions, including messaging, music, and navigation. Basically, cars equipped with CarPlay instantly become mobile entertainment centers with iOS baked in.

To use CarPlay, you’ll need an iPhone 5 or newer running iOS 7.1 or later. You’ll also need a compatible car. Finding one was easier said than done in 2014, but, thankfully, car companies have gradually warmed up to the technology (and its rival, Android Auto). Now, a vast majority of new cars in the United States and Canada come with Apple CarPlay. Just keep in mind that some companies make buyers pay extra for the feature, or force them into certain models or trim levels to unlock it.

Acura – Cadillac

Make

Model
Acura 2018 MDX
2017-2018 NSX
2019 RDX
2018 TLX
Alfa Romeo 2018 Giulia
2018 Stelvio
Aston Martin 2017-2018 DB9 Volante
2017-2018 Rapide
2017-2018 Vanquish
2017-2018 Vantage
Audi 2017-2018 A3
2017-2018 A4
2017-2018 A5
2017-2018 A6
2017-2018 A7
2019 Q3
2018 Q5

2017-2018 Q7

2019 Q8
2017-2018 R8
2017-2018 TT
 Bentley 2017-2018 Bentayga
BMW 2017-2018 2 Series
 2017-2018 3 Series
201-20187 4 Series
 2017-2018 5 Series
2017-2018 6 Series
2017-2018 7 Series
2018 X1
2017-2018 X3
2017-2018 X4
2017-2018 X5
2017-2018 X6
 Buick 2017-2018 Encore
2017-2018 Envision
2016-2018 LaCrosse
  2016-2018 Regal
 Cadillac 2016-2018 ATS
2016-2018 ATS-V
2016-2018 CTS
2016-2018 CTS-V
2016 ELR
 2016-2018 Escalade / ESV
2019 XT4
2017-2018 XT5
2016-2018 XTS

Chevrolet – Dodge

Make

Model
 Chevrolet 2017-2018 Aveo
2019 Blazer
2017-2018 Bolt
2016-2018 Camaro
2016-2018 Camaro Convertible
2016-2018 Colorado
2016-2018 Corvette
2016-2018 Corvette Convertible

2016-2018 Cruze
2016-2018 Impala
2016-2018 Malibu
2016-2019 Silverado
2016-2018 Silverado HD
2017-2018 Sonic
2016-2018 Spark
2016-2018 Suburban
2016-2018 Tahoe
2017-2018 Trax
2016-2018 Volt
Chrysler 2017-2018 300
2018 Pacifica
 Dodge 2017-2018 Challenger
2017-2018 Charger
2018 Durango

Ferrari – GMC

Make

Model
Ferrari 2016-2018 488 GTB

2016-2018 488 Spider
2018 812 Superfast
2016-2017 California T
2016 F12 tdf
2016-2017 F12 Berlinetta
2016 FF
2017-2018 GTC4Lusso
2018 Portofino
 Fiat 2017-2018 500
2017-2018 500L

2018 500X
 Ford 2017-2018 C-MAX
2017-2018 Edge
2017-2018 Escape
2017-2018 Expedition
2017-2018 Explorer
 2017-2018 F-150
2017-2018 Fiesta
 2017-2018 Flex
2017-2018 Focus
2017-2018 Fusion
2017-2018 Mustang
2017-2018 Super Duty
 2017-2018 Taurus
2017-2018 Transit
2017-2018 Transit Connect
 Genesis 2017-2018 G80
 GMC 2017-2018 Acadia
2016-2017 Canyon
2016-2019 Sierra
2016-2018 Yukon
2016-2018 Yukon XL

Honda – Maserati

Make

Model
Honda 2016-2018 Accord

2016-2018 Civic
2017-2018 CR-V
2018 Fit
2019 Insight
2018 Odyssey
2017-2018 Pilot
2017-2018 Ridgeline
 Hyundai 2015-2018 Azera
2017-2018 Elantra
2016-2018 Elantra GT
2015-2016 Genesis

2017-2018 Ioniq
2017-2018 Santa Fe
2017-2018 Santa Fe Sport
2015-2018 Sonata
2016-2018 Tuscon
2016-2018 Veloster
 Jeep  2017-2018 Compass
2018 Grand Cherokee
2018 Renegade
2018 Wrangler
 Kia 2017-2018 Cadenza
2017-2018 Forte
2017-2018 Forte5
2017-2018 Forte Koup
2018 K900
2017-2018 Niro
2015-2018 Optima
2015-2018 Sedona
2017-2018 Sorento
2014-2018 Soul
2015-2018 Soul EV
2017-2018 Sportage
2018 Stinger
 Lamborghini 2017 Centenario
Lexus 2019 ES
2019 UX
 Lincoln 2019 Aviator
2017-2018 Continental
2017-2018 MKC
2017-2018 MKS
2017-2018 MKT
 2017-2018 MKX
 2017-2018 MKZ
2019 Nautilus
2017-2018 Navigator
Maserati 2017-2018 Ghibli
2017-2018 Levante

Mercedes-Benz – Subaru

Make

Model
Mercedes-Benz 2016-2018 CLA
2016-2018 CLS
2016-2018 E-Class Cabriolet
2016-2018 E-Class Coupe
2016-2018 E-Class Sedan
2016-2018 GLA
2016-2018 GLE
2017-2018 GLS

2018 SL
Mini 2018 Clubman
2018 Countryman
 Mitsubishi 2018 Eclipse Cross
2017 i-MiEV
2016-2018 Mirage
2016-2018 Mirage G4
2018 Outlander
 Nissan 2019 Altima
2018 GT-R
2018 Kicks
2018 Leaf
2017-2018 Maxima
2017.5-2018 Murano
2018 Rogue
 Porsche 2017-2018 718
2017-2018 911
2017-2018 Cayenne
2017-2018 Macan
2017-2018 Panamera
Ram 2018-2019 1500
2018 2500
2018 3500
2018 4500
 Subaru 2019 Ascent
2018-2019 Crosstrek
2019 Forester
2017-2019 Impreza
2018-2019 Legacy
2018-2019 Outback

Toyota – Volvo

Make

Model
Toyota 2019 Avalon
2019 Corolla Hatchback
2019 RAV4
 Volkswagen 2019 Arteon
2017-2019 Atlas
2016-2018 Beetle
2016-2018 CC
2016-2018 e-Golf
2016-2018 Golf
2016-2018 GTI
2016-2019 Jetta
2016-2018 Passat
2016-2019 Tiguan
 Volvo 2019 S60
2017-2018 S90
2019 V60
2019 V90
2019 XC40
2018 XC60
2016-2019 XC90

