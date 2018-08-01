Want to smarten up your ride? Here’s a list of all the cars with CarPlay support

Share

Apple introduced CarPlay in 2014 to make driving safer and more convenient. Once your smartphone and car are properly connected, the infotainment system lets you utilize a dashboard-mounted screen to access a number of iPhone apps and functions, including messaging, music, and navigation. Basically, cars equipped with CarPlay instantly become mobile entertainment centers with iOS baked in.

To use CarPlay, you’ll need an iPhone 5 or newer running iOS 7.1 or later. You’ll also need a compatible car. Finding one was easier said than done in 2014, but, thankfully, car companies have gradually warmed up to the technology (and its rival, Android Auto). Now, a vast majority of new cars in the United States and Canada come with Apple CarPlay. Just keep in mind that some companies make buyers pay extra for the feature, or force them into certain models or trim levels to unlock it.

Acura – Cadillac

Make Model Acura 2018 MDX 2017-2018 NSX 2019 RDX 2018 TLX Alfa Romeo 2018 Giulia 2018 Stelvio Aston Martin 2017-2018 DB9 Volante 2017-2018 Rapide 2017-2018 Vanquish 2017-2018 Vantage Audi 2017-2018 A3 2017-2018 A4 2017-2018 A5 2017-2018 A6 2017-2018 A7 2019 Q3 2018 Q5 2017-2018 Q7 2019 Q8 2017-2018 R8 2017-2018 TT Bentley 2017-2018 Bentayga BMW 2017-2018 2 Series 2017-2018 3 Series 201-20187 4 Series 2017-2018 5 Series 2017-2018 6 Series 2017-2018 7 Series 2018 X1 2017-2018 X3 2017-2018 X4 2017-2018 X5 2017-2018 X6 Buick 2017-2018 Encore 2017-2018 Envision 2016-2018 LaCrosse 2016-2018 Regal Cadillac 2016-2018 ATS 2016-2018 ATS-V 2016-2018 CTS 2016-2018 CTS-V 2016 ELR 2016-2018 Escalade / ESV 2019 XT4 2017-2018 XT5 2016-2018 XTS

Chevrolet – Dodge

Make Model Chevrolet 2017-2018 Aveo 2019 Blazer 2017-2018 Bolt 2016-2018 Camaro 2016-2018 Camaro Convertible 2016-2018 Colorado 2016-2018 Corvette 2016-2018 Corvette Convertible 2016-2018 Cruze 2016-2018 Impala 2016-2018 Malibu 2016-2019 Silverado 2016-2018 Silverado HD 2017-2018 Sonic 2016-2018 Spark 2016-2018 Suburban 2016-2018 Tahoe 2017-2018 Trax 2016-2018 Volt Chrysler 2017-2018 300 2018 Pacifica Dodge 2017-2018 Challenger 2017-2018 Charger 2018 Durango

Ferrari – GMC

Make Model Ferrari 2016-2018 488 GTB 2016-2018 488 Spider 2018 812 Superfast 2016-2017 California T 2016 F12 tdf 2016-2017 F12 Berlinetta 2016 FF 2017-2018 GTC4Lusso 2018 Portofino Fiat 2017-2018 500 2017-2018 500L 2018 500X Ford 2017-2018 C-MAX 2017-2018 Edge 2017-2018 Escape 2017-2018 Expedition 2017-2018 Explorer 2017-2018 F-150 2017-2018 Fiesta 2017-2018 Flex 2017-2018 Focus 2017-2018 Fusion 2017-2018 Mustang 2017-2018 Super Duty 2017-2018 Taurus 2017-2018 Transit 2017-2018 Transit Connect Genesis 2017-2018 G80 GMC 2017-2018 Acadia 2016-2017 Canyon 2016-2019 Sierra 2016-2018 Yukon 2016-2018 Yukon XL

Honda – Maserati

Make Model Honda 2016-2018 Accord 2016-2018 Civic 2017-2018 CR-V 2018 Fit 2019 Insight 2018 Odyssey 2017-2018 Pilot 2017-2018 Ridgeline Hyundai 2015-2018 Azera 2017-2018 Elantra 2016-2018 Elantra GT 2015-2016 Genesis 2017-2018 Ioniq 2017-2018 Santa Fe 2017-2018 Santa Fe Sport 2015-2018 Sonata 2016-2018 Tuscon 2016-2018 Veloster Jeep 2017-2018 Compass 2018 Grand Cherokee 2018 Renegade 2018 Wrangler Kia 2017-2018 Cadenza 2017-2018 Forte 2017-2018 Forte5 2017-2018 Forte Koup 2018 K900 2017-2018 Niro 2015-2018 Optima 2015-2018 Sedona 2017-2018 Sorento 2014-2018 Soul 2015-2018 Soul EV 2017-2018 Sportage 2018 Stinger Lamborghini 2017 Centenario Lexus 2019 ES 2019 UX Lincoln 2019 Aviator 2017-2018 Continental 2017-2018 MKC 2017-2018 MKS 2017-2018 MKT 2017-2018 MKX 2017-2018 MKZ 2019 Nautilus 2017-2018 Navigator Maserati 2017-2018 Ghibli 2017-2018 Levante

Mercedes-Benz – Subaru

Make Model Mercedes-Benz 2016-2018 CLA 2016-2018 CLS 2016-2018 E-Class Cabriolet 2016-2018 E-Class Coupe 2016-2018 E-Class Sedan 2016-2018 GLA 2016-2018 GLE 2017-2018 GLS 2018 SL Mini 2018 Clubman 2018 Countryman Mitsubishi 2018 Eclipse Cross 2017 i-MiEV 2016-2018 Mirage 2016-2018 Mirage G4 2018 Outlander Nissan 2019 Altima 2018 GT-R 2018 Kicks 2018 Leaf 2017-2018 Maxima 2017.5-2018 Murano 2018 Rogue Porsche 2017-2018 718 2017-2018 911 2017-2018 Cayenne 2017-2018 Macan 2017-2018 Panamera Ram 2018-2019 1500 2018 2500 2018 3500 2018 4500 Subaru 2019 Ascent 2018-2019 Crosstrek 2019 Forester 2017-2019 Impreza 2018-2019 Legacy 2018-2019 Outback

Toyota – Volvo