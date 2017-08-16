Aston Martin turns its Vanquish Zagato into a family affair, adds Shooting Brake

Why it matters to you The unexpected announcement of a Shooting Brake design should please enthusiasts hungry for more more Vanquish Zagato models.

Aston Martin and Zagato have made sweet vehicular music together since the early 1960s, solidifying their creative collaboration as one of the oldest in the automotive industry.

Since the Aston Martin DB4 GT Zagato was introduced in 1960, the U.K. sports car manufacturer and independent coachbuilder have joined forces on a number of exclusive vehicle projects. Their most recent build, the Vanquish Zagato coupe was showcased at last year’s Pebble Beach Concours D’Elegance.

Unsurprisingly each of the 99 production Vanquish Zagato coupes has long since been claimed, but today we bring good tidings to those who thirst for additional Aston Martin Zagato models. The Vanquish Zagato is about to go from a single model to a family of four.

We knew the Volante (convertible) version of the Vanquish Zagato was on its way, and had an inkling that a Speedster version would soon follow. This final member, however, came out of nowhere.

Due to the overwhelming demand for more Vanquish Zagato models, a Shooting Brake will be added sometime next year. Total production for all four designs will be 325 cars: 99 Coupes, 99 Volantes, 28 Speedsters, and 99 Shooting Brakes. Only the new Shooting Brake versions have yet to be sold out.

“Many of our customers want different things,” said Aston Martin chief creative officer Marek Reichman. “Some prefer the purity of a coupe, but others love the idea of something more extreme, like the Speedster. There’s always an over-demand from our clients and patrons. We could easily fulfill demand for more cars than this, but we want Zagato to remain something very special. We’re creating collectibles, future concours cars.”

Each vehicle is based on the Aston Martin Vanquish S, delivering 580 horsepower from a naturally aspirated V12 and Touchtronic III transmission. In addition to a killer exhaust note and blistering acceleration each Vanquish Zagato will feature adaptive dampers for a mix of comfort and performance.

The Speedster and Shooting Brake designs sit on opposite ends of the Vanquish Zagato design spectrum. Featuring distinctive ‘Speed Humps’ that rise to form streamlined cowls flowing back from the seats, the Speedster represents Zagato’s signature ‘double-bubble’ roof.

One might assume the Shooting Brake’s extended roof makes room for two additional seats, but alas, it remains a two-seater with a more practical trunk. The sculptural roof culminates in a powered tailgate that opens to reveal a tailored luggage set and luxurious cabin.

All Vanquish Zagato models feature carbon fiber body panels, Aston Martin Vulcan-inspired “Blade” taillights, and repeated 3D Zagato “Z” motifs in the front grille and rear vent meshes.

“I’m proud to continue the story my grandfather started and thrilled that our partnership with Aston Martin continues to realize such exciting cars,” Zagato CEO Andrea Zagato said.