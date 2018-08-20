Digital Trends
Cars

Aston Martin will revive James Bond’s DB5 at a price only Goldfinger can afford

Stephen Edelstein
By
Sean Connery as James Bond with Aston Martin DB5

James Bond’s Aston Martin DB5 is one of the all-time great movie cars, and it’s about to make a comeback. Aston is working with Eon Productions, the company that produces the Bond films, to build 25 new DB5s identical to the car that appeared in 1964’s Goldfinger. As with the recent DB4 GT project, Aston prefers the term “continuation cars,” not replicas.

Each new DB5 will be an exact copy of the original movie cars (one of which just reportedly resurfaced after years in hiding), right down to gadgets like the trademark revolving license plate. Unlike a genuine 1960s DB5, however, the new cars won’t be road legal. Aston can’t certify newly built cars designed for ’60s safety standards.

The DB5 was introduced in 1963 as an evolution of the DB4 and made its star turn in Goldfinger the following year. Even though it ended its on-screen time with a crash, the DB5 forged a connection between Bond and Aston in the public consciousness. The car has appeared in six other 007 films since then: Thunderball (1965), GoldenEye (1995), Tomorrow Never Dies (1997), Casino Royale (2006), Skyfall (2012), and Spectre (2015). Numerous other Astons have appeared in Bond films, and the automaker even built a car, the DB10, specifically for Spectre.

Like the originals, the DB5 continuation cars will use a 4.0-liter inline-six, producing 282 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque. Aston quotes a 0 to 60 mph time of 7.1 seconds and a top speed of 148 mph. In a testament to how far performance cars have come in 50 years, those figures are fairly unimpressive today. A modern DB11 will do zero to 60 mph in 4.0 seconds and reach a top speed of 187 mph, and that’s with the smaller 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8. Aston offers a 5.2-liter twin-turbo V12 version that’s even faster.

Aston will build just 25 007-spec DB5s, priced at 2.75 million pounds (about $3 million at current exchange rates) each. Deliveries are expected to begin in 2020.

Building new versions of old cars and selling them for millions of dollars is becoming a trend among automakers. Aston previously gave the DB4 GT, a racing model that preceded the DB5, the same treatment. Jaguar started with the Lightweight E-Type and went on to resurrect the XKSS and D-Type. Even at seven figures, the prices of continuation cars are likely lower than what originals will fetch at auction.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Bugatti's new Divo will be light, nimble, and sharp as a scalpel
2019 Mazda Miata
Product Review

Grins come standard: Mazda's 2019 MX-5 Miata will plaster a smile on your face

We take Mazda’s updated 2019 MX-5 Miata on a road trip from San Luis Obispo to San Francisco to experience the updates. With a revised engine and more power, the already awesome Miata gets even better.
Posted By Chris Chin
Ford Mustang FP350S
Cars

Learn how Ford trains the test drivers who develop its hottest performance cars

Out of 11,000 Ford test drivers, only about 20 have achieved the elite "tier-four" status that qualifies them to work on performance cars. Here's how those drivers earn their stripes.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
infiniti electrified concept car pebble beach 2018 prototype 10
Cars

Sporty electrified Infiniti Prototype 10 concept headed to Pebble Beach

Infiniti will unveil a new concept car at the 2018 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance. The Nissan luxury brand won't say much, but promises an electrified powertrain and an emphasis on performance.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2018 Ford Mustang Cobra Jet
Cars

Ford’s Mustang Cobra Jet strikes as quickly as its venomous namesake

The 2018 Ford Mustang Cobra Jet is a purpose-built drag racer that will run the quarter mile in around eight seconds, according to Ford. It will be as rare as it is quick, with just 68 cars planned.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
how to watch Formula 1 online
Cars

How to watch Formula 1 online

There are plenty of Formula 1 races every year, many of which take place in some of the most beautiful cities in the world. Check out our brief guide on how to watch Formula 1 online, if you're looking to keep up on the action.
Posted By Will Nicol, Ronan Glon, Miles Branman
kroger driverless deliveries and nuro delivery vehicle
Smart Home

Kroger supermarket chain tests driverless grocery deliveries in Arizona

Kroger and autonomous delivery innovator Nuro began a pilot program in Scottdale, Arizona, for grocery home deliveries with Prius cars to test the self-driving concept. The first tests do not use the purpose-built Nuro vehicle.
Posted By Bruce Brown
awesome tech you cant buy yet lyd bottle feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: inflatable backpacks and robotic submarines

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the Web this week. You can't buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
Tesla Semi Truck
Cars

Whistleblower says a drug-peddling Mexican cartel thrives in Tesla’s Gigafactory

A former Tesla employee says the firm covered up links between some of its workers and a Mexican drug cartel, spied on its employees by wiretapping their phones, and failed to report a $37 million theft. Tesla denies the claims.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2019 Subaru Forester
Cars

Redesigned 2019 Subaru Forester crossover starts at $25K, hits showrooms in fall

The 2019 Subaru Forester hits showrooms this fall with more tech than ever, including a system that uses facial recognition to detect driver fatigue. Pricing starts at $25,270, but goes up to $34,295 for the top Touring model.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
lack of domestic battery production could short german auto ev plans bmw concept x5 edrive 1 1035
Cars

Lack of domestic battery production could short German automakers’ EV plans

As automakers ramp up efforts to produce more electric and hybrid vehicles, this has increased the demand for battery production. However, analysts fear some companies could struggle with this demand, specifically German car companies.
Posted By Chris Chin
2018 Chevrolet Cruze Hatch Diesel review
Cars

Diesel isn't evil! The best diesel cars on the market do it right

When done right, a diesel engine remains an excellent option for buyers who want to save gas. Modern diesel engines are smoother, peppier, and more efficient than ever before. Here are our current favorites.
Posted By Ronan Glon
nvidia ceo happy to help if tesla chip doesnt work out jensen huang
Cars

Nvidia ‘more than happy to help’ if Tesla’s self-driving chip doesn’t pan out

After Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced the intention to use an in-house Autopilot chip, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang responded to an analyst's question, saying that if the Tesla chip doesn't work out, he'd be more than happy to help.
Posted By Bruce Brown
how to fix a flat tire
Cars

A bit of patchwork can have you back on the road

Flat tires often come at the worst possible time. Whether you're fixing a flat tire or replacing it, our step-by-step how-to guide will help you get your car back on the road with time to spare.
Posted By Andrew Hard
Bugatti Divo teaser 8/20
Cars

Bugatti’s new Divo will be light, nimble, and sharp as a scalpel

Bugatti doesn't introduce a new model very often. When it does, the whole industry sits up and takes notice. Named Divo, the firm's next car will arrive in August as a light, nimble model inspired by race cars built in the 1920s.
Posted By Ronan Glon