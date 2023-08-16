Lamborghini will unveil a concept of its first fully electric supercar at Monterey Car Week in California on Friday.

The Italian automaker earlier this week released a teaser in the form of a silhouette image of the sleek-looking vehicle. In a comment accompanying the image, it told auto fans to expect something “new and truly thrilling.”

Something new and truly thrilling is about to be unveiled.​

August 18th. ​

August 18th. ​

Save the date.​#Lamborghini pic.twitter.com/9NeY5igK7c — Lamborghini (@Lamborghini) August 14, 2023

Whatever Lamborghini unveils, its first fully electric car won’t be hitting the road anytime soon as the company has already stated that it will enter production “by the end of the decade,” with 2028 appearing to be the likely target date.

Mitja Borkert, Lamborghini’s head of design, told Auto Express, that its first fully electric supercar will take “1,000% the design DNA of Lamborghini,” adding that it “won’t hurt or disturb any of our other model lines.”

Lamborghini is taking its time transitioning to electric, promising to launch gas-electric hybrid versions of its lineup by 2024 before making its first fully electric supercar.

All eyes will be on what it has come up with for its first fully electric model, not just in terms of design, but also the technology deployed to guarantee the kind of high performance auto fans expect from a supercar.

The unveiling of Lamborghini’s first all-electric car comes just a few months after it launched the Revuelto plug-in hybrid that replaces its Aventador supercar.

Commenting on auto electrification in an interview in April, Lamborghini chief technology officer Rouven Mohr acknowledged that “the social environment has changed,” pointing to factors such as stricter emissions regulations and the likelihood of some cities, particularly in Europe, possibly moving toward limiting road access to cars with some degree of electrification..

Mohr added that improvements to the technology underpinning components such as batteries has also helped Lamborghini to increase its focus on developing a range of hybrid and fully electric vehicles.

