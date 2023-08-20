 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Cars
  3. Guides

The fastest electric cars, ranked by 0-60 mph acceleration

Michael Cantu
By

Electric vehicles benefit from instant torque, but that doesn’t necessarily mean they’re quick.

The more affordable electric cars, like the Chevrolet Bolt EV and Hyundai Kona Electric, are zippy around town but nothing to brag about on a drag strip. However, higher-end models like the ones we’re looking at here can keep up with some of the most powerful gasoline-burning sports cars in the world — and in many cases beat them.

We’re focusing on larger brands, not smaller companies like Rimac and Pininfarina, due to limited availability and the lack of third-party testing. Finally, not wanting to rely solely on manufacturer-issued numbers, we’re also including zero-to-60-mph and quarter-mile times published by Motor Trend. Finally, we’ve split up this piece into two sections: The first highlights EVs currently on the market, while the second looks at upcoming models.

Related

Tesla Model S Plaid (1.98 seconds)

2021 Tesla Model S
Tesla

The Model S is quicker than the Porsche Taycan Turbo S at lower speeds, and it takes the zero-to-60 crown with a Tesla-claimed time of 1.99 seconds for the current Plaid model. That’s pretty huge. When Motor Trend tested the Plaid, however, the EV hit 60 mph in an eye-watering 1.98 seconds.

The Model S uses a 100kWh battery pack, and Tesla advertises the car as offering an impressive 1,020 horsepower. It’s head and shoulders above any of the competition, with the second car on our list still coming in at 0.4 seconds slower than the Model S Plaid. That’s pretty interesting considering how close many of the options further down this list are.

Porsche Taycan Turbo S (2.4 seconds)

There was a time when the top Tesla hit 60 mph faster than the top Porsche, but the top Porsche had a faster quarter-mile time. These days, the Model S Plaid wins in both cases — but the Porsche Taycan Turbo S is still very quick. The car can hit 60 mph in an impressive 2.4 seconds, and a quarter mile in a speedy 10.3 seconds.

The Taycan has a slightly smaller battery pack than the Model S (93.4kWh), but its electric powertrain still produces an impressive 750 hp and 774 lb.-ft. with Launch Control activated. It makes 616 hp in normal driving conditions.   

Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance (2.7 seconds)

Front three quarter view of the Lucid Air Grand Touring Performance EV.
Lucid

Lucid is another tech-focused new company, and its efforts have yielded some pretty impressive results. The Lucid Air is available in a number of variants, but the fastest is the Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance, for now. A faster one, called the Lucid Sapphire, is on the way, but it’s not available just yet.

So what about the numbers? The Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance offers an impressive 1,05 hp and 921 lb-ft of torque, and with that, it can get from zero to 60 mph in a super-fast 2.7 seconds. That puts it at a slower speed than the fastest Tesla and Porsche cars, but still at extremely zippy speeds compared to almost anything you can drive right now.

Audi RS e-tron GT (2.9 seconds)

Audi RS e-tron GT
Audi

Audi offers a number of cars in the e-tron lineup, but the fastest (and coolest) of those is the RS e-tron GT. This car may not be as fast as the Teslas and Porsches on this list, but let’s be honest — zero to 60 mph in 2.9 seconds is stunning, and it looks cooler than the Model S in the process.

The RS e-tron GT delivers an impressive 637 hp depending on the mode, and it has a 93.4kWh battery. That’s not huge, and you won’t get as much range as the likes of the Model S or the Ludic Air. That’s the cost of such a cool design, I suppose.

Mercedes AMG EQS (3.0 seconds)

Front three quarter view of the 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS.
Stephen Edelstein / Digital Trends

The Mercedes-AMG EQS is the only car on this list to not have a “3” at the start of its zero-to-60 time, but that doesn’t make it a slow car. The EQS may not be quite as pretty as the Audi RS e-tron GT, but it still has a lot going for it. For starters, it boasts an incredibly luxurious and comfortable interior, with all the creature comforts that you could want.

And then there’s the acceleration, and it’s pretty stellar. As mentioned, the EQS will hit 60 mph in 3.0 seconds, which is very quick. That’s thanks to the fact that it delivers an impressive 649 hp and 700 lb-ft of torque. Ultimately, while not as fast as some of the other options, if you’re looking for speed and luxury, this may be the way to go.

Notable Upcoming EVs

Tesla Model X Plaid

Tesla Model X
Tesla

The Model X Plaid is extremely close to being in the top section of this list, but having just started rolling out, there’s not enough testing out there to verify its speed just yet. Safe to say, however, it’ll be fast — if you want an SUV-size car that’s so fast it’s silly, the Model X Plaid may be for you.

Lucid Air Sapphire

Lucid Air Sapphire
Lucid Motor

Lucid is planning a new car called the Lucid Gravity, but in the meantime, the latest iteration of the Lucid Air is enough to get us pretty excited. The Lucid Air Sapphire could end up being the fastest production car out there, with its 1,234 hp motor and expected acceleration from zero to 60 mph in 1.89 seconds. Time to give Tesla a run for its money.

Tesla Cybertruck 

Tesla

The most powerful Cybertruck will be the three-motor Plaid model. Tesla claims the truck will reach 60 mph in less than 2.9 seconds. When it comes to power numbers, yet again Tesla hasn’t and likely won’t release them. Keeping with consistency, Motor Trend estimates the range-topping truck will produce about 800 hp and 1,000 lb.-ft. of torque. 

Tesla Roadster 

Tesla Roadster

If Tesla’s upcoming Roadster supercar claims are accurate, this is one of the fastest EVs on the list. Its 1.9-second zero-to-60 time and an 8.8-second quarter-mile time are mind-boggling. This is partly thanks to its large 200kWh battery pack. We don’t know how much power the EV makes yet, but some estimate it could be in the range of 1,000 hp. That would make sense. We’ll have to wait longer than expected to see if those figures are accurate because Tesla has delayed the $200,000 Roadster several times already, and it’s still not here.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Michael Cantu
Michael Cantu
What are the different types of electric car chargers?
Electric car home charger

As we head into a world of electric cars, charging is the biggest concern for many first-time buyers. It makes sense. While the hype for electric cars themselves is arguably justified, the biggest drawback is the fact that you have to charge them, and right now, that can be a bit of a hassle.

That’s not only because of the fact that you have to wait to charge — but also because of the fact that there are different types of electric car chargers, and you may not be able to charge an electric car with all of those different types.

Read more
Pros and cons of buying a used electric car
Front three-quarters view of a 2023 Kia EV6 GT in a desert setting.

Electric cars have come a long way over the past few years. Gone are the days when the thought of an electric car was a novelty — these days, EVs are common, (mostly) available, and for the most part, refined.

But they’re also still relatively expensive, especially for a good one. That’s exactly why you might be thinking about buying a used one.

Read more
How much does an electric car battery cost?
Two Electrify America Charging Stations.

Electric cars are often hailed as being cheaper to operate and repair than gas-powered cars. It makes sense — on the operation side, you only need to pay for electricity (not gasoline), and on the repair side, there’s no motor or transmission to deal with.

But electric cars have other costly repairs, and while in total they do generally cost less than repairs for gasoline cars, it’s worth knowing about the potential costs ahead of time. Perhaps the most obvious, and one of the most costly, has to do with an electric car’s battery. After all, while all cars have batteries, those in electric cars are far bigger and more advanced — and thus can cost quite a bit to replace.
How much does an electric car battery cost?

Read more