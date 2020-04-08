The electric car movement is in full swing, and there are more options for motorists who want to give up gasoline than ever before. From city cars to SUVs, and nearly everything in between, there’s an EV for almost everyone. Battery technology is improving quickly, so driving electric doesn’t necessarily mean changing your driving habits. The days of a 45-mile range and a 45 mph top speed are thankfully over.

We’ve compiled a list of every available electric car, ranked by alphabetical order, and listed its range as well as its price. If you’re wondering where’s the Kia Soul, or why the Tesla Cybertruck isn’t on here, keep in mind we’re only including cars you can currently buy and take delivery of right away. Kia delayed the battery-powered Soul’s American launch until 2021, and the Cybertruck is even further away. You’ll find a complete list of the electric cars that will be released in the early 2020s on our dedicated page.

Further reading

Audi E-Tron

Base range: 204 miles

Base price: $74,800

Audi took a different path to the electric car segment than most of its rivals. The E-Tron looks and drives like a regular SUV, but it does so without burning a drop of gasoline. Nothing about it screams “I’m electric,” which is exactly what the firm wanted to achieve. Instead, it offers an electric car-specific version of Audi’s intuitive MMI Touch Response infotainment system, and the high build quality we’ve come to expect from a car with the four-ring emblem on its nose. It’s silent, quick, big enough for a family, and reasonably entertaining to drive.

BMW i3

Base range: 153 miles

Base price: $44,450

BMW was one of the pioneers in the electric luxury car segment, and the i3 remains one of the most advanced cars on the market today. The basic structure it’s built around is made with carbon fiber to keep weight in check, and we love its interior, which features natural materials like bamboo. And, while its basic design has changed little since its introduction in 2013, its powertrain has received updates regularly.

The range includes the regular i3, which puts 170 horsepower under your right foot, or the sportier, 180-horsepower i3s. Both use the same lithium-ion battery pack, and offer the same amount of driving range. Motorists planning longer trips can select the optional, gasoline-powered range extender, but their i3 will lose the EV label.

Chevrolet Bolt

Base range: 259 miles

Base price: $36,620

One of the best all-around options in the electric car segment, the Bolt stands out as Chevrolet’s first regular-production electric car. It was developed to look and feel like a regular commuter car that happens to run on electricity. It’s safe, it offers passengers a spacious cabin with intuitive tech features, and it boasts a usable amount of range. If you’re looking to go electric with a minimal amount of fuss, put the Bolt near the top of your list.

Hyundai Ioniq Electric



Base price: $30,315

Base range: 170 miles

Hyundai uniquely offers the Ioniq with three powertrain types. It’s available as a hybrid, as a plug-in hybrid, and as an electric vehicle. They’re all more or less identical inside and out, meaning they’re characterized by a humble and inoffensive design, and their interior feels as solid as any other Hyundai’s. Its 170-mile range isn’t class-leading, but depending on how and where you drive, it might be enough for a week’s worth of commuting.

We want to emphasize the “where” part of that last sentence. While the hybrid variants of the Ioniq are available nationwide, the electric model is only sold in California, Connecticut, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, and Vermont. Nothing prevents, say, a Utah resident from flying to San Francisco and driving home in one, but that’s a lot of work considering there are other competent EVs sold in all 50 states.

Hyundai Kona Electric



Base price: $36,990

Base range: 258 miles

The electric version of Hyundai’s Kona crossover is one of the better-rounded entries into the EV segment. We consider it right-sized, meaning it’s big enough to fit your friends and a weekend’s worth of gear, but it’s compact enough to zip through parking garages, and its 258-mile range rating is one of the best at this price point. Its price is contentious, though. While Hyundai charges $19,100 for the regular, gasoline-sipping Kona, you’ll need to sign a check for $36,990 for the electric model. Federal incentives sweeten the deal — when they’re available.

Jaguar I-Pace

Base price: $69,850

Base range: 246 miles

Digital Trends selected the Jaguar I-Pace as our car of the year in 2018, which says a lot. This segment-bending crossover takes full advantage of the different packaging layouts made possible by an electric powertrain. It blurs the line between a crossover and a sedan. It’s quick off the line thanks to its dual-motor, 394-horsepower drivetrain, it handles well considering its size and weight, and we like the technology packed in it. It’s not the most practical electric car on the market, but it’s one you’ll enjoy driving regardless of where the road takes you.

Kia Niro EV

Base price: $38,500

Base range: 238 miles

With up to 239 miles of range and a 10-year, 100,000-mile warranty that covers the battery, the Kia Niro EV is an electric car you won’t have to worry about for many years. It’s based on the regular, gasoline-powered Niro so it’s practical, and it benefits from Kia’s exponential improvement in build quality. Like the Hyundai Kona, the trade-off is that it’s stunningly expensive, even after incentives enter the equation. At $38,500, the electric variant of the Niro costs about $15,000 (the price of a new Nissan Versa) more than the entry-level model.

Mini Cooper SE

Base range: 110 miles

Base price: $29,900

The lessons BMW learned from making electric Mini prototypes in the late 2000s helped it create the i3, and the technology came back to the British brand in 2020. The Mini Electric uses parts sourced from the i3, including a 32.6-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack, to put an electrified spin on the go-kart-like feeling the model is known for. Its range is low, so it’s best suited to urban use, but quick-charging makes it more drivable than it sounds.

Nissan Leaf



Base range: 149 miles

Base price: $31,600

Nissan planted its flag in the electric car segment before it was cool, and the head start allowed it to stay ahead of its rivals for years. Now well into its second generation, the Leaf remains a sensible choice for buyers seeking a relatively affordable electric car without sacrificing range or technology. It entered the 2020 model year with more driver-assistance technology, infotainment upgrades, and a correspondingly higher price.

There are two variants available. The standard, 147-horsepower Leaf with 149 miles of range, and the Leaf Plus which bumps the aforementioned figures to 214 and 226, respectively, thanks to a more powerful electric motor and a bigger lithium-ion battery pack. Note the Plus starts at $38,200.

Porsche Taycan

Base range: 201 miles

Base price: $103,800

Porsche aimed the Taycan, its first series-produced electric car, right at the Tesla Model S. It’s available in three variants named 4S, Turbo, and Turbo S, respectively, and each one offers the blend of organ-displacing performance and the wall-to-wall luxury Porsche is known for. The Turbo model’s 201-mile range falls short of the Tesla’s, and the Turbo S falls under the 200-mile mark, but does it matter? It depends on who you ask. Most Americans don’t drive 200-plus miles in a day, and most shoppers in the market for a six-digit sedan have a home charger.

Besides, Porsche hired independent testing company AMCI to obtain a second range number, and the Taycan received a 275-mile rating in mixed driving. As always: Your mileage may vary. Literally this time.

Tesla Model 3

Base range: 250 miles

Base price: $39,990

The Model 3 is Tesla’s greatest hit, though it might lose that status when the Model Y reaches the market. It’s smaller and more affordable than the Model S, though Tesla doesn’t sell the $35,000 variant it promised, yet it’s just as high-tech, if not more. Its dashboard is dominated by a giant touchscreen used to control everything from the navigation system to the windshield wipers. Early cars were plagued with problems, but Tesla has seemingly figured out how to build the 3, and it’s one of the most popular electric cars worldwide.

Sold exclusively online, like all of Tesla’s cars, the Model 3 comes in three flavors called Standard Range Plus, Long-Range, and Performance, respectively. Driving range varies between 250 and 322 miles, while the quickest member of the lineup takes a supercar-like 3.2 seconds to sprint from zero to 60 mph.

Tesla Model S

Base range: 391 miles

Base price: $79,990

Released in 2012, the Model S transformed Tesla from an unknown niche automaker to a significant player on the global stage. Elon Musk’s team has done a good job of keeping the model fresh despite its age. As of 2020, the ever-changing lineup includes a Long-Range Plus model with 391 miles of range, and a Performance variant that loses 43 miles while gaining a 2.4-second zero-to-60-mph, a figure that makes it one of the quickest cars in the world. If that’s not enough, rest assured: There’s an even quicker model on the horizon.

Keep in mind Tesla buyers are no longer eligible to claim a federal tax credit. State incentives might still apply.

Tesla Model X

Base range: 351 miles

Base price: $84,990

The Model X’s trick falcon doors didn’t do it any favors, and industry watchdog Consumer Reports has persistently criticized them for being problematic and slow to operate. It’s quick, and the Long-Range Plus model can drive for up to 351 miles on a charge, but Consumer Reports sums it up well by calling the X more showy than practical. We agree.

Tesla Model Y

Base range: 316 miles

Base price: $52,990

The Model Y unveiled in 2019 is to the Model 3 what the Model X is to the Model S. Put simply, it’s a more spacious alternative to Tesla’s current entry-level model developed to surf the crossover wave currently sweeping the American car market. The California-based company leveraged the benefits of economies of scale by using about 75% of the Model 3’s parts to build the Model Y, so expect the two cars to feel almost exactly alike from behind the driver’s seat.

Volkswagen e-Golf

Base range: $31,895

Base price: 125 miles

The Volkswagen e-Golf‘s main selling point is that it’s a Golf. It drives like one, it’s as practical as one, it looks like one, and it feels like one, yet it’s electric. It’s one of the most conventional cars in the segment, and that’s perfect for some buyers. It flies under the radar. You’ll need to answer “wait, that’s an EV?!” several times a day, though.

Volkswagen released the new, eighth-generation Golf in Europe, so the seventh-generation model that spawned the e-Golf isn’t long for this world. While the model won’t be replaced, at least not by another electric Golf, Volkswagen’s electric car offensive is right around the corner, and it will bring some of the most advanced EVs (both in terms of powertrain technology and in-car connectivity) we’ve ever seen to the American market.

Editors' Recommendations