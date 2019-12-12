Previous Next 1 of 11

The Taycan, Porsche’s long-anticipated answer to the Tesla Model S, made its debut earlier in 2019, and its full specifications are beginning to trickle out. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) put the electric sedan through its paces and concluded it’s capable of driving for up to 201 miles on a single charge. That’s far lower than anything Tesla makes.

Motorists who take home a 2020 Taycan Turbo can expect to drive for up to 201 miles between charges. The size of the wheels affects range (and fuel economy on a gasoline- or diesel-powered cars), and the EPA didn’t reveal what it tested the car on, but it’s reasonable to assume that figure is valid when the Taycan rolls on the 20-inch alloys it comes standard with.

There are no two ways around it: 201 miles really isn’t great, especially considering this is an expensive luxury sedan. To add perspective, the more affordable Panamera offers 545 miles of range when equipped with a V6 rated at 23 miles per gallon. And, if it’s an electric car you’re set on, Tesla’s Model S achieves up to 348 miles of range when it’s fitted with 19-inch wheels, and 326 miles with the 21-inchers. The smaller, cheaper Model 3 Performance checks in at 299 miles.

The EPA only tested the Taycan Turbo; it hasn’t published numbers for the range-topping Turbo S, or for the cheaper 4S yet. The latter will likely score better on the range board when it’s ordered with the optional Performance Battery Plus.

The 201-mile range likely won’t be a deal-breaking number for buyers.

We’ve reached out to Porsche for comment, and we’ll update this story if we learn more. Until then, Jalopnik pointed out Porsche hired an independent testing company to obtain a second range estimate, and the number obtained bodes well for the Taycan. AMCI testing gave it a 275-mile range in a mixed driving cycle, meaning a healthy blend of city and highway driving. As is often the case with electric cars, your mileage will literally vary depending on a number of factors, like which accessories you’re using (e.g., the air conditioning or the seat heaters), and the outside temperature.

Updated 12-12-2019: Added information about ACMI results.

