Hyundai Kona Electric promises long range, funky styling

Share

The Chevrolet Bolt EV and Tesla Model 3 have shown that automakers are serious about making long-range electric cars available to the mass market. The next vehicle to join the Bolt EV and Model 3 in that noble mission just might be this odd-looking Hyundai.

The Hyundai Kona Electric is an all-electric version of the recently introduced Kona crossover. Debuting at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show alongside the redesigned Hyundai Santa Fe, it will be available in two versions, with ranges of 186 miles or 292 miles per charge, according to Hyundai. The long-range version compares nicely to the 238-mile Bolt EV and 310-mile Model 3, but Hyundai’s measurements were made on the European testing cycle. We’ll need numbers from the tougher U.S. EPA cycle for a real comparison.

The short-range version of the Kona Electric has a 39.2-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack, and an electric motor that produces 132 horsepower and 291 pound-feet of torque. Hyundai says this version will do 0 to 100 kph (0 to 62 mph) in 9.3 seconds, and reach a top speed of 104 mph. The long-range version has a 64.0-kWh battery pack, and makes 201 hp (torque is unchanged). That extra power allows the long-range Kona Electric to do 0 to 62 mph in 7.6 seconds, while the top speed remains unchanged.

Hyundai will offer DC fast charging, which can recharge either battery pack to 80-percent capacity in 54 minutes, assuming you can find a station. The car can’t be charged wirelessly, but a Qi wireless inductive charging pad for phones is located in the center console. Other tech features include a head-up display, navigation with 3D maps, and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto compatibility.

Styling doesn’t change dramatically from the non-electric Kona, but the unorthodox looks are probably a better match for the Kona Electric’s forward-thinking powertrain. The Kona Electric does feature a smoother front fascia with less contrasting body cladding. The charge port is hidden in the grille, next to the Hyundai logo. On the inside, Hyundai replaced the shift lever with a cluster of buttons.

The Kona Electric will be available with an array of driver-assist features, including: adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian detection, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, a driver-attention monitor, speed limit monitor, automatic high beams, and a lane-follow assist feature that automatically applies some steering assist to keep the car centered in its lane.

The Hyundai Kona Electric is already confirmed for the European market, but Hyundai would not specifically discuss plans for a U.S. launch. However, given American’s insatiable hunger for crossovers and the Kona Electric’s potential to improve on the current Hyundai Ioniq Electric’s EPA-rated 124-mile range, that would definitely make sense.