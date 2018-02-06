Hyundai’s 2019 Santa Fe gets a grille big enough to swallow a small hatchback

It may not be autonomous or powered by fuel cells like the new Hyundai Nexo, but the 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe is the type of vehicle most people will drive until those technologies improve. Hyundai’s largest SUV gets a complete redesign for the 2019 model year, and we’ve got the first details right here.

The current-generation Santa Fe is fairly plain-looking, and Hyundai wants the new model to stand out a bit more. The 2019 Santa Fe borrows the grille and other styling details from the smaller Hyundai Kona, for a look that’s definitely distinctive, but not handsome. Hyundai currently offers three-row Santa Fe and two-row Santa Fe Sport models, and that practice may carry over to the 2019 version.

Continuing to distance itself from its old reputation as a bargain brand, Hyundai said the 2019 Santa Fe’s interior will have a more premium feel. At one time, the Santa Fe was Hyundai’s sole SUV. But it’s now merely the largest in a growing lineup of utility vehicles, so it makes sense for Hyundai to try to make the Santa Fe more upscale. The automaker didn’t go into much detail about how that will be accomplished, but the design looks fairly clean, with the requisite touchscreen perched atop the dashboard so as not to clutter its lines. The 2019 Santa Fe also has a longer wheelbase than its predecessor, which should translate to more interior space.

Hyundai will add two new safety features, both dealing with what’s behind the car. A rear cross-traffic alert system scans the area astern when the driver is backing up, and automatically applies the brakes if it detects an oncoming vehicle. Safety Exit Assist locks the doors if occupants try to get out while a another vehicle is approaching from the rear. The full list of safety features will probably be much longer, as Hyundai needs to keep pace with the likes of Honda, Nissan, Toyota, and other competitors, many of which offer extensive suites of safety tech in their family SUVs.

We’ll have more details on the 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe when it makes its official debut at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show in March. A North American debut at the 2018 New York Auto Show will likely follow that.