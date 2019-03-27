Digital Trends
Cars

Hyundai names the venue in which it will unveil the Venue, its next crossover

Ronan Glon
By

Hyundai announced it will travel to the 2019 New York Auto Show to unveil the Venue. We’re not talking about a sponsorship deal with a football stadium, or the grand opening of a concert hall. Venue is the name of the South Korean firm’s next crossover.

Aimed at what Hyundai identified as “urban entrepreneurs,” the Venue will join the company’s growing family of crossovers and SUVs. It will be positioned below the Kona in terms of size and price as an entry-level model. The teaser video published to announce the model’s imminent debut intentionally hides its design, but Motor Trend learned from Hyundai design boss SangYup Lee that the Venue will have a “very boxy, bold, bull-doggy character.” It won’t be merely a scaled-down copy of an existing model; it will have its own personality.

The Venue’s pocket-sized dimensions will take Hyunda into a segment of the market most of its rivals have steered clear of due to wafer-thin profit margins, and a perceived lack of interest from buyers. Time will tell whether Hyundai’s bet will pay off. What’s certain is that small won’t mean basic, and the Venue will be available with a long list of connectivity and driver-assistance features.

While technical specifications haven’t been released yet, it’s reasonable to speculate the Venue will come standard with a four-cylinder engine and front-wheel drive. We don’t know whether all-wheel drive will be available yet; the model won’t be a true off-roader, so Hyundai may choose not to offer the configuration to keep it simple and affordable.

Why Venue? Hyundai explained it chose the name because other members of its crossover and SUV lineup are named after places. It makes the Kona, the Tucson, and the Santa Fe, for example. The Venue “embodies the characteristics of ‘the place to be’, en route to the final destination, wherever that may be,” according to the company.

The 2020 Hyundai Venue will make its debut on April 17 during the New York Auto Show, and Digital Trends will be at the venue — pun intended — to bring you full details as soon as it breaks cover. Though pricing information hasn’t been announced yet, its sub-Kona positioning suggests it will start in the vicinity of $18,000.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The Hudway Drive head-up display brings 21st-century tech to any type of car
Up Next

Uber expands its low-cost Ride Pass program to 17 more cities
2019 Audi Q4 E-Tron concept
Cars

Audi isn’t giving up on sedans as it pivots towards electrification

Audi wants to release no less than 12 electric cars by 2025. Most of them will be SUVs and crossovers, but the company still believes in sedans. It's working on an A4-sized, battery-powered four-door expected to come out by 2023.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Ford Bronco teaser
Cars

Ford’s born-again Bronco off-roader will soothe your 1990s nostalgia

Ford confirmed it will bring the Bronco back to American showrooms in 2020. We haven't seen the truck yet, but dealers who got a preview of it during a private event say it's a true off-roader aimed directly at the Jeep Wrangler.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2019 Toyota C-HR
Cars

The 2019 Toyota C-HR gains a popular tech feature as its price comes down

Toyota has updated the C-HR, its entry-level crossover, by adding an entry-level trim level to the lineup. Every model regardless of price also comes standard with an 8.0-inch touchscreen compatible with Apple CarPlay.
Posted By Ronan Glon
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe teaser
Cars

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe teased way ahead of its November debut

The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is coming to the United States, eventually. The new compact BMW won't be unveiled until the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show in November. The Gran Coupe will be based on a front-wheel drive platform.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Tesla emblem preview image
Cars

Tesla revives its referral program with chances to win a Roadster

Tesla has revived its referral program that ended in February because of cost pressures. This time around the perks aren't quite as diverse, though it does offer regular chances to win a Roadster or Model Y.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
2016 Tesla Model S P100D
Cars

Tesla ends scheduled servicing because electric cars need less maintenance

Tesla will longer offer scheduled maintenance plans, switching to an "as needed" model. This reflects the fact that electric cars need less regular maintenance than gasoline or diesel cars.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
How Data is Transforming F1 Racing | Mercedes-AMG F1
Cars

From cars to computers: How data is transforming F1 racing

After a single weekend of racing, a Formula 1 pit crew typically pulls around 2TB of data from the car. Everything, from tire pressure to the temperature of the track, is recorded and analyzed in the name of boosting performance -- and not…
Posted By Jeremy Kaplan
Mini Electric concept
Cars

The go kart-like Mini Cooper will soon add zero emissions to its resume

Mini is in the final stages of developing an electric version of the Cooper. The 2020 Cooper SE will receive powertrain components from the BMW i3, including a 181-horsepower electric motor and battery technology.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2019 Mazda Mazda3 AWD review
Product Review

By adding features, tech, and all-wheel drive, Mazda puts the 3 in a class of one

Since its introduction in 2003, Mazda’s compact Mazda3 has been a mainstay of the brand’s driver-oriented strategy. Mazda now plans to move upmarket, and the all-new 2019 Mazda3 offers some clues about how that’s going to work.
Posted By Jeff Zurschmeide
awesome tech you cant buy yet tombot mem1 feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Robotic companions and computer-aided karaoke

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it's fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
Tesla Model 3
Cars

Tesla Model 3 vulnerability exposed at Pwn2Own; hackers take home the car

A Tesla Model 3 vulnerability was exposed at the Pwn2Own hacking competition. The hackers, who were able to display a message on the electric vehicle's internet browser, won $35,000 and took home the car.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
Canoo teaser
Cars

Is this electric car startup the next Tesla, or will it go the way of Coda?

The electric car startup formerly known as EVelozcity has changed its name to Canoo. It also announced a lineup of four cars including a commuter-friendly model and a lifestyle-oriented car. Its first electric vehicles will begin to appear…
Posted By Ronan Glon
carma project takata recall incentive airbag
Cars

Recall bounty hunters needed as millions ignore deadly Takata airbag recall

It's the recall campaign from hell and too many people aren't responding. Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) and Carma Project want to give financial rewards to people who alert family and friends to the deadly Takata airbag recall.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Escort Max 360
Cars

Keep your driving record squeaky clean with these top-flight radar detectors

Nobody likes getting a speeding ticket, but these gadgets can help. Check out our picks for the best radar detectors on the market, from the likes of Valentine One, Escort, and Beltronics.
Posted By Andrew Hard, Ronan Glon