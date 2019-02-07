Digital Trends
Cars

2020 Nissan Rogue Sport gets a face-lift to help it stand out from the crowd

Stephen Edelstein
By
1 of 10
2020 Nissan Rogue Sport
2020 Nissan Rogue Sport
2020 Nissan Rogue Sport
2020 Nissan Rogue Sport
2020 Nissan Rogue Sport
2020 Nissan Rogue Sport
2020 Nissan Rogue Sport
2020 Nissan Rogue Sport
2020 Nissan Rogue Sport
2020 Nissan Rogue Sport

The Nissan Rogue Sport has a misleading name, as it’s a completely different vehicle from the Nissan Rogue, and it’s not particularly sporty. But the Rogue Sport does offer crossover practicality in a tidier package than its namesake. At the 2019 Chicago Auto Show, Nissan unveiled a refreshed 2020 Rogue Sport with updated styling and more standard driver aids.

The Rogue Sport is actually a Nissan Qashqai, the automaker’s most popular model in Europe. It arrived in the United States as a 2017 model, and currently fills the gap between the standard Rogue and the Kicks in Nissan’s lineup. Despite sharing a name with the Rogue, the Rogue Sport is about a foot shorter and 5 inches lower and has a 2.3-inch shorter wheelbase. That puts the Rogue Sport in roughly the same category as the Jeep Compass, Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross, and Subaru Crosstrek.

Nissan now wants to differentiate the Rogue Sport from the Rogue a bit more. So the 2020 Rogue Sport gets cosmetic surgery in the form of a new grille, bumper, and hood at the front, and new taillights at the back. But the changes aren’t very dramatic, and don’t really make the Rogue Sport look like the distinct model that it is.

The Nissan Safety Shield 360 suite of driver aids previously available only on the SV and SL trim levels, is now standard equipment. It includes autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian detection, lane departure warning, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, and automatic high beams. Nissan’s ProPilot Assist system, which combines adaptive cruise control with a lane-centering function for highway driving, was added for the 2019 model year and is still available as an optional extra. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto were added as standard equipment for 2019, and are still standard for 2020.

The Rogue Sport did not receive any changes under the hood. A 2.0-liter, four-cylinder engine is still the only option, making 141 horsepower and 147 pound-feet of torque. The engine is coupled to a continuously variable transmission (CVT), with standard front-wheel drive or optional all-wheel drive.

The 2020 Nissan Rogue Sport goes on sale this fall. Pricing will be announced closer to the on-sale date, but don’t expect a major jump from the 2019 Rogue Sport, which starts at $23,235 (including destination) for a base S model with front-wheel drive, and maxes out at around $30,000.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The 2020 Toyota Tacoma goes under the knife to look and feel younger
Up Next

Apple iPhone XS vs. iPhone XS Max vs. iPhone XR
2020 Kia Sportage
Cars

2020 Kia Sportage gets a bigger standard touchscreen and more driver aids

The 2020 Kia Sportage rolls into the 2019 Chicago Auto Show with small but significant updates. Kia tweaked the exterior styling, added an 8.0-inch touchscreen as standard equipment, and gave the Sportage more driver aids.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 Toyota Sequoia TRD Pro
Cars

Toyota’s aging Sequoia gets a shot of adrenaline with TRD Pro off-road model

The 2020 Toyota Sequoia TRD Pro is the latest model in Toyota's TRD Pro line of off-roaders. The Sequoia gets upgraded suspension, and all TRD Pro models get new infotainment systems for 2020.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2019 Cadillac XT5 Sport
Cars

2019 Cadillac XT5 Sport continues luxury brand’s crossover obsession

The 2019 Cadillac XT5 gets a new Sport package to bring it in line with the smaller XT4, and the family-oriented XT6 launching later this year. The XT5 Sport debuts at the 2019 Chicago Auto Show.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 Ford F-Series Super Duty
Cars

2020 Ford F-Series Super Duty aims to balance brawn with brains

The 2020 Ford F-Series Super Duty gets new tech, a gargantuan 7.3-liter gasoline V8 engine, and a new 10-speed automatic transmission. Will that be enough to take on fresher rivals from Chevrolet and Ram?
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
waymo taxi
Cars

Waymo may take a ride with Nissan-Renault for robo-taxi services

Autonomous car company Waymo is reportedly preparing to partner with the Nissan-Renault-Mitsubishi alliance to develop driverless taxis and other services connected with the technology.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
tesla model 3
Cars

Tesla cuts the price of the Model 3 again, this time by $1,100

The Tesla Model 3 is getting its second price cut of 2019. Tesla reduced the price by $1,100, bringing the base price of the electric car down to $42,900 before government incentives.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Aston Martin Lagonda All-Terrain concept teaser
Cars

Aston Martin’s intrepid plan to compete with Rolls-Royce takes shape

Aston Martin is preparing to resurrect the Lagonda nameplate to use it on a sub-brand focused on making luxurious electric cars. It's taking aim at Rolls-Royce and Bentley, among other rivals.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2019 Ram 1500 multifunction tailgate
Cars

2019 Ram 1500 takes aim at GMC Sierra with new ‘multifunction’ tailgate

The 2019 Ram 1500 gets a reconfigurable tailgate to counter the GMC Sierra 1500's Multi-Pro tailgate. Ram's version can open like a conventional tailgate, or split into individual doors.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 Toyota Tacoma
Cars

The 2020 Toyota Tacoma goes under the knife to look and feel younger

Toyota wants to keep its No. 1 position in the midsize pickup truck segment. It updated the hot-selling Tacoma to keep it fresh as more modern rivals arrive on the market. Changes include a new-look front end and more comfort features in…
Posted By Ronan Glon
2020 Volkswagen Jetta GLI
Cars

The 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI spices up the compact sedan segment

Volkswagen unveiled the 2019 Jetta GLI at the annual Chicago Auto Show. The hot-rodded model receives a turbocharged, 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine from the GTI plus an array of brake and suspension upgrades.
Posted By Ronan Glon
driving winter wonderland tesla model s in snow
Cars

AAA report: Freezing temps slash electric vehicle range almost in half

Extremely cold temperatures can decrease EV operating range by 41 percent, according to a report by the American Automobile Association. The excess battery drain results primarily from using the vehicle's HVAC to warm the interior.
Posted By Bruce Brown
2020 Subaru Legacy
Cars

2020 Subaru Legacy gains 260-horsepower turbo engine, massive touchscreen

The 2020 Subaru Legacy midsize sedan is redesigned inside and out. The exterior may look largely unchanged but underneath, the Legacy boasts a new turbocharged engine and available 11.6-inch touchscreen.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road
Cars

Toyota aims to turn its grocery-getter RAV4 into a genuine off-roader

Debuting at the 2019 Chicago Auto Show, the 2020 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road boasts rally-developed suspension and more aggressive styling. But does that make it a true off-road vehicle?
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 land rover range evoque gets familiar look smarter tech
Cars

Land Rover’s new 2020 Range Rover Evoque is smart off-road and chic in the city

Land Rover introduced the all-new 2020 Range Rover Evoque. The familiar design keeps the outgoing model's shape and dimensions but receives an injection of styling cues from the Velar and never-before-seen off-road tech.
Posted By Ronan Glon