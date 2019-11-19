Previous Next 1 of 5

While parent Ford shows off the all-electric Mustang Mach-E, Lincoln is adding a second plug-in hybrid (alongside the Aviator Grand Touring) to its lineup. Debuting at the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show, the Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring goes on sale in summer 2020. It may still have a gasoline engine, but the Grand Touring should add fuel efficiency to Lincoln’s baby crossover, without sacrificing performance.

The powertrain consists of a 2.5-liter, Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder engine and a pair of electric motors. One motor helps the engine drive the front wheels, while the other powers the rear wheels, giving the Corsair Grand Touring all-wheel drive. Note that a similar powertrain will likely be used in the upcoming Ford Escape plug-in hybrid. The Corsair and Escape share a platform, although Ford will not offer the Escape plug-in hybrid with all-wheel drive.

Total system output is pegged at 266 horsepower, which is more than the standard 2.0-liter, turbocharged four-cylinder engine in the gasoline Corsair (250 hp), but less than the optional 2.3-liter turbo-four (295 hp). Lincoln expects the Corsair Grand Touring to achieve 25 miles of electric-only range. The Corsair can’t match the Volvo XC60 T8 plug-in hybrid’s 407-hp output, but the XC60 can only muster 17 miles of electric range. The upcoming BMW X3 xDrive30e will have a claimed 292 hp and an electric range of 31 miles to 34 miles.

Despite the addition of a battery pack (Lincoln didn’t specify the size), the Grand Touring retains the standard Corsair’s sliding second-row bench seat. The bench can move forward or backward up to six inches, adding more rear-seat legroom or cargo space, depending on what’s needed.

The Grand Touring also gets the same tech features as the standard Corsair. Phone as Key allows the driver to use their smartphone in place of a conventional key fob, and a head-up display is available as well. The standard Lincoln Co-Pilot360 bundle of driver aids includes autonomous emergency braking, blind spot monitoring, lane keep assist, and automatic high beams. Adaptive cruise control, evasive steering assist, and a park assist features are available as options.

The Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring goes on sale in summer 2020, with pricing to be revealed closer to that time. Expect the Grand Touring to top a fully loaded gasoline Corsair, which can already reach as high as $60,000 with all boxes checked.

