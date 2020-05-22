  1. News

New York International Auto Show canceled for 2020

By

The New York International Auto Show, which was scheduled to take place in August, has been canceled due to the coronavirus.

The next show will take place from April 2 to April 11, 2021, according to a press release from the show’s organizers.

“For the good of #NYC and safety of all auto show attendees, we’ve decided #NYIAS will take place April 2 – 11, 2021,” the organizers tweeted. “We’ve been driving history for 120 years, and now we’re gearing up for an even greater 2021. Stay safe and we’ll see you soon.”

The show was to take place at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, which is currently being used as a field hospital for COVID-19 patients.

