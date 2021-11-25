When you’re a Witcher, not everyone or everything is going to be happy to see you. Especially if it’s a monster. Netflix has released a new preview clip from The Witcher season 2, but Henry Cavill’s Geralt of Rivera has little to be thankful for in this scene. Geralt may be one of the best monster hunters on the Continent, but even he can be outmatched from time to time. And in this case, not even magical weapons are enough to put down this beast.

New monsters await. Are you ready? ⚔️ Meet. The. Myriapod. #TheWitcher Season 2. December 17. pic.twitter.com/vgpbjGxIpL — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) November 25, 2021

As stated in the tweet above, Geralt’s foe is a Myriapod, a particularly nasty human-sized insect. The Myriapods were introduced in Andrzej Sapkowski’s Witcher novels, so it was inevitable that they would make their way to the show. But if this insect is anything like its counterparts in the real world, it may mean that several Myriapods are lurking nearby. Luckily, Geralt does have some magic at his disposal. In this clip, Geralt uses a Quen sign as a magic shield, as well as a seemingly magic sword. Unfortunately, the Myriapod is not impressed.

Season 2 of The Witcher will differ from the first in that Geralt has found a new purpose: Protecting Princess Ciri (Freya Allan) from the forces of Nilfgaardian, as well as from the vast, uncontrollable power within the princess herself. That’s why Geralt is bringing Ciri to Kaer Morhen, the stronghold where he was trained to become a Witcher. Meanwhile, Geralt’s lost love, Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra), languishes as a captive of Nilfgaardian … and Geralt doesn’t even know she’s still alive. But Yennefer is far from helpless, and she may have to free herself from captivity.

Joey Batey also stars in the series as the bard,Jaskier, who penned the viral song “Toss a Coin To Your Witcher.” Some of the new cast additions for season 2 include Mecia Simson as the elven sorceress, Francesca Findabair; Kim Bodnia as Geralt’s mentor, Vesemir; Paul Bullion as a Witcher named Lambert; and Chris Fulton as Rience, an evil mage who is hunting down Ciri on behalf of Nilfgaardian.

All eight episodes of The Witcher‘s second season will make their Netflix debut on December 17.

