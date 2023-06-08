Geralt and Yennefer protect Ciri in The Witcher season 3’s new trailer

Witchers don’t have families and don’t get a chance to love like normal people. And yet Geralt of Rivia has found love with the sorceress, Yennefer, and an adopted child in the exiled princess Ciri. Trials and tribulations kept them apart, but in The Witcher season 3, this unlikely trio is finally united in purpose. Geralt and Yennefer have taken parental responsibility for Ciri and are willing to do anything to keep her safe. But as seen in the new trailer for season 3, even their efforts may not be enough.

The Witcher: Season 3 | Official Trailer | Netflix

Ciri was born with magical abilities that seemingly defy explanation, and that’s why the dark powers of the Continent want her under their control. Geralt and Yennefer are attempting to stay neutral in the ongoing conflict as they take Ciri into hiding so they can train her. If the new footage is any indication, their efforts have been productive. Ciri even considers herself to be a Witcher now. But it takes more than just training to deal with the monsters in this land.

Season 3 will be Henry Cavill’s final run as Geralt, and he will once again be joined by Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, Freya Allan as Ciri, and Joey Batey as Jaskier. Netflix already has a fourth season of The Witcher lined up, and Liam Hemsworth will take over the role of Geralt at that point.

For this season, Netflix is taking a page from its Stranger Things release strategy by dropping The Witcher season 3 in two installments. Volume 1 will feature the first five episodes of season 3 on June 29. And just under a month later, the remaining three episodes of the season will premiere on July 27.

