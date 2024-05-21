 Skip to main content
Gus sets out to save the world in Sweet Tooth season 3 trailer

A young boy sits on a Jeep with two adults standing in front of him.
All roads lead to Alaska in Netflix’s trailer for the third and final season of Sweet Tooth.

Which came first — the hybrids or the Sick? That’s the question posed in the opening moments of the Sweet Tooth season 3 trailer. After defeating General Abbott in the season 2 finale, Gus (Christian Convery) continues his journey to Alaska to find his mother, Birdie (Amy Seimetz), who has been working to discover the genesis of the Sick. Joining Gus on the adventure are Jepperd (Nonso Anozie), Becky (Stefania LaVie Owen), and Wendy (Naledi Murray). Dr. Singh (Adeel Akhtar), who yearns to find a cure, eventually joins Gus, though his true intentions remain unclear.

While Gus searches for answers, Helen Zhang (Rosalind Chao), her daughter Rosie (Kelly Marie Tran), and the ferocious Wolf Boys are not looking to help hybrids. “We have to eradicate them [hybrids],” Helen confidently says in the trailer. Yet Gus remains undeterred in his mission, as he holds the key to permanently ending the Sick and saving humanity.

Sweet Tooth | Final Season Official Trailer | Netflix

“Season 3 is an arctic story with exciting new adventures and what we hope will be a satisfying conclusion to this epic tale,” showrunner Jim Mickle told Tudum. “Gus is going to see a side of the world and humanity that he didn’t see in season 1 or 2.”

Sweet Tooth is based on the DC comic book series by Jeff Lemire. The series revolves around Gus — part boy, part deer — who originally travels to Colorado hoping to find his mother. Premiering in 2021, Sweet Tooth has garnered critical acclaim, resulting in four wins at the Children’s and Family Emmy Awards. Executive producers include Mickle, Amanda Burrell, Linda Moran, Susan Downey, and Robert Downey Jr.

The final season of Sweet Tooth streams on June 6, 2024, on Netflix. It will consist of eight episodes.

