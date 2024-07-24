 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Timothée Chalamet transforms into Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown teaser trailer

By
Timothee Chalamet holds a guitar and stares in A Complete Unknown.
Searchlight Pictures

Timothée Chalamet transforms into Bob Dylan in the first teaser trailer of A Complete Unknown, a musical biopic from Academy Award nominee James Mangold about the early days of the legendary singer-songwriter.

In the footage released by Searchlight Pictures, a 19-year-old Dylan (Chalamet) walks the streets of New York City in the 1960s, passing by the iconic Chelsea Hotel. Chalamet later performs Dylan’s 1963 protest song, A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall. The trailer culminates with Dylan’s groundbreaking performance at 1965’s Newport Folk Festival, where the folk singer notably switched from acoustic to electric rock and roll.

Recommended Videos

A Complete Unknown’s cast includes Edward Norton as Pete Seeger, Monica Barbaro as Joan Baez, Elle Fanning as Sylvie Russo, Boyd Holbrook as Johnny Cash, Dan Fogler as Albert Grossman, Norbert Leo Butz as Alan Lomax, and Scoot McNairy as Woody Guthrie.

Mangold directs A Complete Unknown from a screenplay he co-wrote with Jay Cocks. The film is based on Elijah Wald’s 2015 book Dylan Goes Electric! Newport, Seeger, Dylan, and the Night that Split the Sixties. Mangold has experience directing musical biopics, including 2005’s Walk the Line, starring Joaquin Phoenix as Johnny Cash and Reese Witherspoon as June Carter. Walk the Line received five Oscar nominations, with Witherspoon winning for Best Actress.

Producers include Chalamet, Mangold, Michael Bederman, Fred Berger, Bob Bookman, Alan Gasmer, Alex Heineman, Peter Jaysen, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Andrew Rona, and Jeff Rosen.

Chalamet continues his ascent into superstardom with A Complete Unknown, which could result in his second Oscar nomination. In March, Chalamet starred as Paul Atreides in Dune: Part Two, the epic sequel to Denis Villeneuve’s DuneDune: Part Two should be one of the contenders for Best Picture at the 2025 Oscars.

A Complete Unknown will be released in theaters this December.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Kathryn Hahn’s witch is back in Marvel’s Agatha All Along teaser trailer
A woman uses her hand to push her hair up.

Kathryn Hahn is back as the witch Agatha Harkness in the teaser trailer for Marvel Television's Agatha All Along, the upcoming Disney+ spinoff series to WandaVision.

After the events of WandaVision, a disheartened Agatha is without any powers until a goth teen unleashes her from a distorted spell. Now, Agatha and the teen embark on a journey down the Witches' Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if completed, "rewards a witch with what they're missing." In need of help, Agatha brings together an eclectic group to form her coven as she sets out to rediscover her powers.

Read more
F1 teaser trailer puts Brad Pitt in the driver’s seat
Two F1 drviers stand next to each other and look.

Brad Pitt gets behind the wheel and enters the world of Formula 1 in the first teaser trailer for F1, which premiered before the British Grand Prix. “Red Bull, Ferrari, Mercedes, Aston, and now McLaren all have us beat on the straights. Our shot is battling it in the turns,” Pitt says to open the trailer. “We need to build our car for combat.”

When Kerry Condon's character asks if that's safe, Pitt cheekily replies. "Who said anything about safe?"

Read more
Afraid trailer: AI wreaks havoc on John Cho and his family
A family of four kneel down and huddle up with one another.

AI transforms a smart home into a nightmare in the official trailer for Afraid, a new horror movie from Columbia Pictures and Blumhouse.

In Afraid, Curtis (John Cho) and his family are picked to test AIA, a digital family assistant powered by artificial intelligence. With AIA's cameras placed all over the house, the AI can control every aspect and fix any problem. AIA does everything, from paying the bills to looking after the children. AIA is like having another mother.

Read more