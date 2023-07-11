 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Timothée Chalamet becomes a candy legend in Wonka’s first trailer

Blair Marnell
By

It’s going to be a busy fall for Timothée Chalamet. In November, Chalamet is headlining the highly-anticipated sci-fi sequel, Dune: Part Two from Warner Bros. and Legendary. And just over a month later, Warner Bros. will release Wonka, Chalamet’s second film of the holiday season. Gene Wilder and Johnny Depp previously portrayed the iconic candy maker in 1971 and 2005 within Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, respectively. But this new film isn’t a remake, it’s essentially Wonka Begins, the previously untold origin of Roald Dahl’s unforgettable character.

The newly released trailer seems to veer away from the oddly mean-spirited take that Tim Burton used in 2005’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, as Willie is younger and more idealistic than Depp’s interpretation of the character. This version of Willy Wonka actually appears to care about other people, and he’s unafraid to follow his dream even when the malevolent chocolate cartel threatens to derail his efforts before they’ve truly begun.

Timothée Chalamet in Wonka.

Hugh Grant makes a brief appearance in the trailer as an Oompa-Loompa, one of the strange men that served Wonka in his chocolate factory in the original story. Although we don’t get to hear the song of this Oompa-Loompa, the music appears to be a direct callback to the tunes from 1971’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Recommended Videos

Keegan-Michael Key also stars in the film alongside Rowan Atkinson, Sally Hawkins, Olivia Colman, Jim Carter, Matt Lucas
Natasha Rothwell, Tom Davis, Mathew Baynton, Simon Farnaby, Rich Fulcher, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, and Paterson Joseph as Arthur Slugworth. Given the events shown in the trailer, there’s a better than even chance that most of their characters will have transformative experiences if they dare to eat Wonka’s candy.

Paul King directed the film and co-wrote the script with Simon Farnaby. Wonka will hit theaters on Friday, December 15.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek…
Kiera Knightley is love and Helen Mirren is death in 'Collateral Beauty' trailer
new collateral beauty trailer will smith still

The holidays are coming, so that means the time has come for yet another high-profile film with an all-star ensemble cast. This year, we get Collateral Beauty, a drama starring Will Smith, Edward Norton, Kiera Knightley, Michael Peña, Naomie Harris, Jacob Latimore, Kate Winslet, and Helen Mirren.

Warner Bros. Pictures dropped the latest trailer Thursday, providing another look at Smith as Howard, a man who finds an unusual way to try and cope with the loss of his daughter. His coping strategy involves writing letters, not to people but things, including love, time, and death. Shockingly, he gets responses -- in the form of visits from each. They are played by Knightley, Latimore, and Mirren, respectively. (As he says, "turns out death is an elderly white lady." Who knew?)

Read more
Ever wonder about Willy Wonka's origin story? Prequel film aims to tell it
willy wonka movie news screenshot

Hollywood is heading back to a world of pure imagination to tell the origin story of one of Roald Dahl's most iconic characters.

Warner Bros. Pictures has reportedly bought the rights to make a film based on Willy Wonka, the beloved chocolatier from Dahl's 1964 book Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. The movie is expected to serve as a prequel story for the character, unfolding before the events of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and its various adaptations over the years.

Read more
New Legend of Tarzan trailer pits the king of the jungle against countless enemies
new legend of tarzan trailer 2 still

The jungle is getting wilder in the new trailer for the Warner Bros. film The Legend of Tarzan. Released today, the new preview paints a clearer picture of the dangerous situation the king of the jungle is drawn into years after making a life for himself in England. The threat is enough to make anyone cower, but luckily, as is pointed out, this hero is "no normal man."

The trailer, like the first, shows the incredible strength and skill of Tarzan (played by Alexander Skarsgard), even after having become "civilized." We see him swinging himself around the vines of the jungle like he never left. (It must be just like riding a bike -- you never forget how to do it.) New footage takes the preview beyond that, though, and we see more of Tarzan's backstory, including his parents, and the enormous danger to him now.

Read more