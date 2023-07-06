 Skip to main content
Valak returns in the first trailer for The Nun 2

Blair Marnell
By

In The Conjuring universe, few monsters inspire more terror than Valak, the demonic creature colloquially known as the Nun. Valak can take on more than one form, but he, or it, seems to really enjoy taking this one. Horror movie fans have also been taken by the Nun, which received its own spinoff movie in 2018 that served as a prequel to The Conjuring films. This fall, The Nun 2 will follow up on the events of that film as Valak returns to terrorize the innocent once again.

Taissa Farmiga reprises her role as Sister Irene from The Nun, and she survived Valak’s attempt to possess her. However, Irene didn’t realize that her friend, Frenchie (Jonas Bloquet), was not as lucky, and his body now belongs to the Nun. In the new trailer for The Nun 2, Sister Irene doesn’t realize how or why the Nun is haunting a new location. But she does have an idea about what Valak’s true agenda is.

Taissa Farmiga in The Nun 2.

Valak is a demon who was once an angel. And falling from grace has apparently stripped Valak of the power that he used to possess. Sister Irene believes that Valak is somehow attempting to regain those lost abilities. Exactly how that relates to Valak scaring a bunch of school girls remains to be seen.

Bonnie Aarons is once again portraying Valak/the Nun, with Anna Popplewell as Kate, and Katelyn Rose Downey as Sophie. The Suicide Squad‘s Storm Reid has a leading role as one of Valak’s intended victims, but the name of her character has not yet been revealed.

Michael Chaves directed The Nun 2 from a screenplay by Ian Goldberg, Richard Naing, and Akela Cooper. Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema will release The Nun 2 on Friday, September 8.

Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek…
Blue Beetle trailer introduces a new hero to the DC Universe
Xolo Maridueña catches a bus in Blue Beetle.

Among superheroes, Blue Beetle is pretty far down the list when it comes to name recognition in the real world. Both Shazam! and Black Adam have bigger followings, and that didn't exactly work out for them at the box office. So why is Blue Beetle getting a big-screen movie and not the HBO Max original film that he was originally supposed to get? Two reasons, really. First, the titular Blue Beetle, Jaime Reyes, will now be the first Hispanic superhero to headline his own DC movie. And second, Jaime is played by Xolo Maridueña, a real rising star thanks to his stint on Cobra Kai. Between Xolo and his character, this film might have something.

Blue Beetle – Official Trailer - Offical Warner Bros. UK & Ireland

Yellowjackets season 2 episode 1’s shocking ending, explained
Shauna carries a tray of meat into a cabin in Yellowjackets season 2 episode 1.

The Yellowjackets season 2 premiere, titled Friends, Romans, Countrymen, picks up where the show’s first season left off.

In the past, the surviving Yellowjackets are still struggling to make it through a difficult winter. In order to cope with the increasing darkness of their reality, Natalie (Sophie Thatcher) and Coach Ben (Steven Krueger) have begun using the former’s daily hunting trips to put together a map of the wilderness around them. In case it wasn’t bad enough that Natalie’s hunting trips continue to produce little results, though, her lover and hunting partner, Travis (Kevin Alves), has also become consumed with trying to find his missing brother, Javi (Luciano Leroux). Shauna (Sophie Nélisse), meanwhile, has taken to talking to the corpse of her dead best friend, Jackie (Ella Purnell).
Clues in the present reveal Yellowjackets' past
In the present, Tawny Cypress’ Taissa still hasn’t fully come to terms with the severity of her renewed sleepwalking spells, while Melanie Lynskey’s adult Shauna spends most of the season 2 premiere trying to finish covering up her season 1 murder of her former boyfriend, Adam. In order to do so, Shauna and her husband, Jeff (Warren Kole), break into Adam’s former art studio, have sex, and then proceed to destroy all of the many paintings that Adam did of Shauna while they were together. Later, after jamming out privately to Papa Roach, Jeff helps Shauna burn all of Adam’s remaining belongings, as well as the journals she kept during her time in the wilderness as a teenager.

The Last of Us TV show will return for Season 2 at HBO
Ellie stares at Joel and Tess in the The Last of Us TV show.

HBO has confirmed that the critically acclaimed The Last of Us TV show will return for a second season.
This announcement comes from a tweet posted after only two of the series' episodes have aired. That said, the show garnered critical acclaim, broke some HBO viewership records, and doesn't yet appear to incorporate many plot elements from The Last of Us Part II, so it shouldn't come as too much of a surprise that the series is continuing. According to the tweet, the second season of the show will air on HBO Max (or whatever that service ends up becoming later this year).  
https://twitter.com/TheLastofUsHBO/status/1619017515581018112
No release window, story, or casting announcements were made in relation to The Last of Us Season 2, although that isn't very surprising as the show's first season is still airing. That said, it seems extremely likely that it would follow the plot of The Last of Us Part II, which sees Ellie go on a quest for revenge after an extremely traumatic event that we won't spoil here. While the second game in this series proved to be much more divisive than the first, there's certainly no shortage of dramatic moments and intriguing plot developments for Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin to adapt to television in another season. The Last of Us is currently airing on HBO and streaming on HBO Max every Sunday night. Digital Trends gave the series a four-star review, with Alex Welch writing that The Last of Us is a "lovingly made, often emotionally riveting adaptation of what is one of the most treasured titles in video game history."

