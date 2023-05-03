 Skip to main content
Paul chases his destiny in the first trailer for Dune: Part Two

Blair Marnell
By

In 2021, the first Dune was a rare pandemic-era film that wasn’t hampered by being simultaneously released in theaters and on HBO Max. However, the sequel, Dune: Part Two, is going to have a theatrical exclusive release, and a much bigger scale if the new trailer is any indication. Throughout the first film, the inhabitants of Dune/Arrakis openly believed that Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) would be the one who united them. Now comes the hard part, as Paul has to live up to those predictions and become the great leader that the Fremen need.

CinemaCon attendees got to see this footage last month, but now everyone can witness Paul’s upcoming ordeal as he attempts to train himself to do something that he would have initially believed to be impossible: to ride the giant sandworms that roam the planet. That will be the easy part compared to the battle ahead. The Emperor of the Universe, Shaddam IV (Christopher Walken) sided with House Harkonnen to destroy Paul’s family and murder his father. If the universe is to know peace, Paul must conquer his enemies with an army of desert nomads.

Timothée Chalamet in Dune: Part Two.

The trailer also briefly introduces Elvis actor Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, one of the most feared warriors on the other side. To defeat House Harkonnen, Paul will have to personally vanquish Feyd-Rautha in a one-on-one duel.

Related Videos

Zendaya headlines the rest of the cast as Chani, with Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck, Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan, Dave Bautista as Glossu Rabban, Stephen McKinley Henderson as Thufir Hawat, Léa Seydoux as Lady Margot, Stellan Skarsgård as Baron Vladimir Harkonnen, Charlotte Rampling as Gaius Helen Mohiam, and Javier Bardem as Stilgar.

Denis Villeneuve directed the film from a script that he co-wrote with Jon Spaihts. Warner Bros. and Legendary will release Dune: Part Two on Friday, November 3.

