We finally know when Dune: Part Two will stream on (HBO) Max in May

Paul and Chani looking at each other in Dune: Part Two.
Starting next week, Dune fans can return to Arrakis in the comfort of their own homes. Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures announced that Dune: Part Two will be available to stream on Max on May 21.

Dune: Part Two continues the epic story of Paul Atreides (Wonka star Timothée Chalamet), who teams with the Fremen to seek revenge on those who killed his family. Dune: Part Two’s A-list cast includes Zendaya (Challengers), Rebecca Ferguson, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Léa Seydoux, Souheila Yacoub, Christopher Walken, Charlotte Rampling, Stellan Skarsgård, and Javier Bardem.

Dune: Part Two was directed by Denis Villeneuve from a script he co-wrote with Jon Spaihts. Based on Frank Herbert’s landmark novel, Dune: Part Two received nearly universal acclaim from fans and critics. In his review, Digital Trends’ A.A. Dowd called the blockbuster a “beautifully numbing sci-fi epic.”

Dune: Part Two | Official Trailer 3

Released on March 1, Dune: Part Two grossed $82 million in its opening weekend, the highest domestic debut in 2024. As of May 14, Dune: Part Two has grossed over $710 million worldwide, $300 million more than Dune‘s total gross of $407 million.

Dune: Part Two has garnered significant Oscar buzz, with many predicting it can surpass the 10 nominations received by its predecessor. At the 2022 Oscars, Dune led all films with wins in six categories, including Best Original Score, Best Sound, and Best Cinematography. Because of Dune: Part Two’s success, the third film, Dune: Messiah, will likely happen. A Deadline report from April 2024 stated that Villeneuve and Legendary are developing Dune: Messiah as the “conclusion of the trilogy.”

2021’s Dune is currently available to stream on Max and Hulu.

