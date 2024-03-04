 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Want more awesome sci-fi like Dune 2? Then watch these 3 great sci-fi shows in March

Dan Girolamo
By
A man puts on his space helmet in a scene from The Ark.
THE ARK -- “Everyone Wanted to Be on This Ship” Episode 101 -- Pictured: Reece Ritchie as Lt. Spencer Lane -- (Photo by: Aleksandar Letic/Ark TV Holdings, Inc./SYFY) / SyFy

The first weekend in March saw the release of Dune: Part Two, Denis Villeneuve’s epic sci-fi adventure film and the sequel to 2021’s Dune. We pick up with Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) and his mother, Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson), who have been assimilating into Fremen culture. While contemplating his messianic destiny, Paul seeks revenge against House Harkonnen for killing his father and destroying House Atreides. Only Paul can unite the Fremens and wage war on the Harkonnen. Yet, will he choose to do it?

Dune: Part Two deserves to be seen on the biggest screen to appreciate its greatness. After seeing Dune: Part Two in theaters, come home and watch a TV series to ride the sci-fi wave. Three great sci-fi shows to watch include a peculiar series by Alex Garland, an intergalactic saga based on a famous book, and a recent space-traveling show.

Recommended Videos

Devs (2020)

A man and woman stare at each other in a field.
Raymond Liu/FX / FX

One of the prominent themes of Dune 2 involves destiny. Should Paul accept his destiny to be the Messiah? Is destiny a predetermined outcome that one must embrace? Perhaps destiny can be manipulated to ensure a desired result. This idea of destiny, free will, and determinism is the backbone of Devs, Garland’s terrific sci-fi thriller series from 2020.

Related

Lily Chan (Sonoya Mizuno) works as an engineer for a mysterious software company called Amaya. Lily’s boyfriend and co-worker, Sergei (Karl Glusman), is asked to join a secretive quantum computing team called the “Devs.” Later that night, Sergei does not come home. Lily learns the next day that Sergei committed suicide. However, Lily suspects foul play and investigates his death, which leads her to Forest (Nick Offerman), Amaya’s enigmatic CEO. Devs will twist your mind into a mental pretzel in the best way. It’s a beautiful and thought-provoking project that feels ahead of its time.

Stream Devs on Hulu.

Foundation (2021-)

Lee Pace stares into the distance while another man looks at him in Foundation.
Apple

Foundation, Isaac Asimov’s sci-fi book series from the 1940s and 1950s, at least partially inspired Herbert’s Dune, which came out in 1965. While the two stories have differing views over humanity’s future, there are similarities between Foundation and Dune, including their epic scope, the inclusion of human empires over aliens, and religious ideologies.

Created by David S. Goyer and Josh Friedman, Apple TV+‘s Foundation brings Asimov’s Galactic Empire to life. Dr. Hari Seldon (Jared Harris), a brilliant mathematician who can predict the future using psychohistory, predicts the fall of The Empire. To preserve the future, Dr. Seldon and his followers embark on a quest to the galaxy’s edge to build the “Foundation” to store knowledge that will save humanity. Not everyone embraces Seldon’s discoveries, with major opposition coming from Brother Day (Lee Pace) and the Cleons, a series of clones who rule the Empire and feel threatened by Dr. Seldon’s discoveries. Fans of big-budget sci-fi productions and elaborate world-building will feel right at home with Foundation.

Stream Foundation on Apple TV+.

The Ark (2023-)

A group of people huddle around a computer in a scene from The Ark.
Aleksandar Letic / Ark TV Holdings, Inc./SYFY

If space travel is your preferred sci-fi, The Ark should be your next binge. Set 100 years from now, it follows survivors of a collapsing civilization who embark on colonization missions to find a new home. One of the first voyages is on Ark One, a massive spacecraft heading to Proxima B, humanity’s potential new home. With one year remaining on the journey, a catastrophic event leads to mass casualties aboard Ark One. Supplies are limited, resources are scarce, and all of the high-ranking officials have died.

Lt. Sharon Garnet (Christie Burke), Lt. Spencer Lane (Reece Ritchie), and Lt. James Brice (Richard Fleeshman) are thrust into leadership positions, even though none of them trust one another. Yet, the trio must put aside their differences to stay alive and reach Proxima B. The Ark combines the political maneuvering of Game of Thrones with the “adventure of the week” format of Star Trek to create a fun, easy-to-digest series.

Stream The Ark on Fubo or Hulu.

Editors' Recommendations

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
3 Netflix shows we can’t wait to watch in March 2024
A Man sits in a chair in The Gentlemen.

The Gentlemen | A new series from Guy Ritchie Official Teaser | Netflix

It's been a rough two months in the entertainment industry. No, I'm not talking about layoffs or strikes; I'm talking about the dearth of high-quality 2024 movies and TV shows out there. Since January 1, there have been more critical misses than hits: Mean Girls, The Book of Clarence, Good Grief, Argylle, Madame Web ... the list seems endless. Only True Detective: Night Country and Masters of the Air have broken through and satisfied audiences.

Read more
Like the 1997 action satire Starship Troopers? Then watch these 3 classic sci-fi movies now
Johnny runs from a giant alien bug in Starship Troopers

Since its release more than 25 years ago, more and more people have come to realize that Paul Verhoeven's Starship Troopers is actually something close to a masterpiece. (Well, except for one Twitter user, who went viral with his tone-deaf take on it.) The 1997 film, which is set in a future in which young army officers battle against massive alien bugs, is a hilarious send-up of the military-industrial complex and the ideologies that propel it.
Given its incredibly specific tone, though, it’s fair to say that there aren’t a lot of movies out there that are like Starship Troopers. That doesn’t mean there are none, though, so we’ve done our best to come up with a list of three great sci-fi satires that will remind you of what Starship Troopers is able to achieve.

Mars Attacks! (1996)
Mars Attacks! (1996) Official Trailer #1 - Jack Nicholson, Pierce Brosnan Sci-Fi Comedy
One of Tim Burton’s least hyped films, Mars Attacks! is a pretty straightforward story about what would happen on Earth if Martians invaded. While something like Independence Day takes that story with a certain amount of seriousness, though, Mars Attacks! emplys the opposite approach.
The film is a camp comedy where Jack Nicholson has two roles, James Bond's Pierce Brosnan plays a scientist, and all of Washington, D.C. is totally destroyed by the end of the movie. It’s one of the very best sci-fi comedies of its kind, and one of Burton’s most underrated films.
Mars Attacks! can be rented or purchased on Amazon Prime Video.
Galaxy Quest (1999)
Galaxy Quest (1999) Theatrical Trailer
Ostensibly a parody of Star Trek, Galaxy Quest has built up its own fandom thanks to its tremendous success. The film follows a group of actors who once starred in a Star Trek-esque series as they discover that real aliens exist -- and that the aliens believe these actors are actually the characters they played on the show.
Thanks to brilliant work from a great ensemble cast, as well as a premise that lends itself to plenty of comedy, Galaxy Quest is a sci-fi romp of the highest caliber, and it's also surprisingly moving when it needs to be. Add in a dash of Tony Shalhoub’s expert comic timing and a healthy dose of Alan Rickman, and you have a genuine comic masterpiece. 
Galaxy Quest is streaming for free in Pluto TV.
They Live (1988)
They Live Official Trailer #1 - Keith David Movie (1988)
John Carpenter has long been a master of sci-fi satire, and They Live might be his magnum opus. The film tells the story of a working-class guy who discovers that the entire world he believed he lived in is actually run by aliens who look like people.
The film is both deeply silly and a little bit serious, as it suggests that everything from the news to advertisements is designed to hypnotize the populous into unthinking compliance. Is it a pretty blunt allegory? Undoubtedly, but it’s one that Carpenter manages to pull off with aplomb.
They Live can be rented or purchased on Amazon Prime Video.

Read more
Resident Alien is now a big hit on Netflix. Here’s why you should watch this underrated sci-fi show
Alan Tudyk as Harry Vanderspeigle in Resident Alien.

Syfy's Resident Alien - Official Trailer (2021) Alan Tudyk

Original series are becoming an endangered species on Syfy, but Resident Alien has been one of the bright spots on the channel's lineup since its debut in 2021. The show is based on the comic book of the same name by Peter Hogan and Steve Parkhouse, and it features Alan Tudyk as the lead character, an alien masquerading as a human doctor named Harry Vanderspeigle.

Read more