This obscure 2024 sci-fi alien show is now a big Netflix hit. Here’s why you need to watch it

It may be spring, but it’s also alien invasion season on Netflix. And while 3 Body Problem deals with that premise in a very high-concept way, it’s been unseated from the top of the list of Netflix’s most popular shows by a new South Korean series called Parasyte: The Grey.

Parasyte: The Grey is based on the popular manga by Hitoshi Iwaaki, which has previously been adapted as an anime series and two live-action movies in Japan. But you don’t need to know anything about those to enjoy Parasyte: The Grey. This is a separate story that features its own characters, and it’s clearly catching on with fans around the world. That’s why we’re sharing three reasons why you should watch Parasyte: The Grey on Netflix.

It’s the story of a girl and her alien

Fans of the original Parasyte and its previous adaptations will recognize the dynamic that exists between Jeong Su-in (Jeon So-nee) and the alien parasite that bonds with her. But for everyone else, the best frame of reference may be Marvel’s Venom. Su-in’s parasite gives her superhuman powers and she has a mind of her own.

The parasite takes the name Heidi, and the only reason why she didn’t completely take over Su-in’s body is because Su-in was badly injured and she would have died if Heidi hadn’t healed her. Because Su-in and Heidi can’t directly communicate most of the time, it makes their shared existence difficult. And it doesn’t take long before both Su-in and Heidi are forced to take sides in the emerging war between humanity and the parasites.

The alien parasites are really unsettling

Over time, you may get used to seeing the parasites emerge on this show, much in the way that the Xenomorphs became less frightening over the course of the Alien movies. But the first few times that the parasites show their true nature, it’s unnerving and borderline grotesque.

When the parasites aren’t engaged in slaughter, the show does take the time to establish what they want and how they plan to go about achieving it. That does tend to tone down how scary the parasites are, but it also gives Parasyte: The Grey a different take on traditional alien invasion stories.

It ties back into the original Parasyte

Although Parasyte: The Grey could be mistaken for a reboot of the original story, the final moments of the six-episode series make it clear that this isn’t a do-over. This is either a continuation of the original Parasyte storyline or a concurrently unfolding tale.

This final tease may not have the same impact with anyone who isn’t familiar with Parasyte and its main character, but it’s basically the equivalent of Nick Fury showing up at the end of the original Iron Man. There’s a shared universe in play, and that could lead to some exciting developments if Parasyte: The Grey gets a second season.

Watch Parasyte: The Grey on Netflix.

