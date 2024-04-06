Anthony Minghella’s The Talented Mr. Ripley is a masterful adaptation of Patricia Highsmith’s iconic novel from 1955. The film stars Matt Damon as Tom Ripley, the charming criminal who cons his way into a life of wealth, luxury, and high social status. His means of acquiring these items, however, are a result of violent and murderous actions. While Damon is perfect as Tom, Andrew Scott (All of Us Strangers) provides a compelling interpretation of the notorious character in the new TV series, Ripley.

The eight-episode Netflix show has received positive reviews, with Digital Trends’ A.A. Dowd calling Ripley a “terrifically tense thriller.” After consuming Ripley, check out these three movies and TV shows with similar vibes to Ripley. Our selections include a Stephen King adaptation, a disturbing docuseries, and a brilliant satire.

Recommended Videos

Misery (1990)

In Ripley, Tom becomes so infatuated with Dickie that he’s willing to do whatever it takes to maintain the status quo. If that requires deceit and violence, then so be it. Annie Wilkes in Misery knows a thing or two about obsession. Based on King’s 1987 novel, Misery stars James Caan as Paul Sheldon, a famous novelist who crashes his car in a Colorado blizzard. Badly injured, former nurse Annie Wilkes (Kathy Bates) rescues an unconscious Paul and brings him back to her secluded cabin to recover. Annie is Paul’s No. 1 fan, having loved all of his novels featuring a character named Misery Chastain.

After reading Paul’s new manuscript where Misery dies, Annie snaps into a rage, informing her favorite author that he is more or less a prisoner. Paul’s only hope for survival is to write a new novel with a happier ending for Misery. Yet Annie’s actions make it clear that Paul cannot escape. Thanks to a terrifying, Oscar-winning performance from Bates, Misery is frightening and downright evil, resulting in one of King’s best film adaptations.

Rent Misery on Prime Video, YouTube, Apple, or Google.

The Jinx (2015)

In simple terms, Tom Ripley is a psychopath. Tom has repeatedly lied — so much so that he believes it to be true. While Robert Durst is not as charming or handsome, he shares similar violent and deranged qualities with Tom. Go inside the mind of a sociopath in The Jinx, HBO’s award-winning true crime docuseries. At the center of The Jinx is Durst, a former real estate mogul suspected of murdering his wife, family friend, and neighbor.

While The Jinx attempts to piece together what happened with each murder, the series’ main focus is to profile Durst, who surprisingly gives candid interviews for someone accused of murder. Make sure to stay until the end to see one of the most shocking climaxes of the last 10 years. The harrowing revelation in the final moments led to a second season, which streams on Max on April 21, 2024.

Stream The Jinx on Max.

American Psycho (2000)

Switch Tom Ripley for Patrick Bateman in Ripley, and the show probably still works. Heck, make Tom Ripley the star of American Psycho, and the movie works, too. Based on Bret Easton Ellis’s 1991 novel, American Psycho stars Christian Bale as Patrick Bateman, a yuppie investment banker living in 1980s New York City.

Bateman is obsessed with physical appearance, social status, and wealth. Behind his expensive suit is a vindictive monster who murders for pleasure. Funny at times and disturbing at others, American Psycho is a thought-provoking satire about masculinity, materialism, and consumer culture. You’ll never hear Hip to Be Square by Huey Lewis and the News the same after the infamous apartment scene.

Stream American Psycho on Peacock.

Editors' Recommendations