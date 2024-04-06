 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Like the hit Netflix show Ripley? Then watch these 3 movies and shows right now

Dan Girolamo
By
A man looks away from 2 cops in Ripley.
Netflix

Anthony Minghella’s The Talented Mr. Ripley is a masterful adaptation of Patricia Highsmith’s iconic novel from 1955. The film stars Matt Damon as Tom Ripley, the charming criminal who cons his way into a life of wealth, luxury, and high social status. His means of acquiring these items, however, are a result of violent and murderous actions. While Damon is perfect as Tom, Andrew Scott (All of Us Strangers) provides a compelling interpretation of the notorious character in the new TV series, Ripley.

The eight-episode Netflix show has received positive reviews, with Digital Trends’ A.A. Dowd calling Ripley a “terrifically tense thriller.” After consuming Ripley, check out these three movies and TV shows with similar vibes to Ripley. Our selections include a Stephen King adaptation, a disturbing docuseries, and a brilliant satire.

Recommended Videos

Misery (1990)

Kathy Bates in Misery.
Columbia Pictures

In Ripley, Tom becomes so infatuated with Dickie that he’s willing to do whatever it takes to maintain the status quo. If that requires deceit and violence, then so be it. Annie Wilkes in Misery knows a thing or two about obsession. Based on King’s 1987 novel, Misery stars James Caan as Paul Sheldon, a famous novelist who crashes his car in a Colorado blizzard. Badly injured, former nurse Annie Wilkes (Kathy Bates) rescues an unconscious Paul and brings him back to her secluded cabin to recover. Annie is Paul’s No. 1 fan, having loved all of his novels featuring a character named Misery Chastain.

Related

After reading Paul’s new manuscript where Misery dies, Annie snaps into a rage, informing her favorite author that he is more or less a prisoner. Paul’s only hope for survival is to write a new novel with a happier ending for Misery. Yet Annie’s actions make it clear that Paul cannot escape. Thanks to a terrifying, Oscar-winning performance from Bates, Misery is frightening and downright evil, resulting in one of King’s best film adaptations.

Rent Misery on Prime Video, YouTube, Apple, or Google.

The Jinx (2015)

Robert Durst sitting in a chair being interviewed on The Jinx.
HBO

In simple terms, Tom Ripley is a psychopath. Tom has repeatedly lied — so much so that he believes it to be true. While Robert Durst is not as charming or handsome, he shares similar violent and deranged qualities with Tom. Go inside the mind of a sociopath in The Jinx, HBO’s award-winning true crime docuseries. At the center of The Jinx is Durst, a former real estate mogul suspected of murdering his wife, family friend, and neighbor.

While The Jinx attempts to piece together what happened with each murder, the series’ main focus is to profile Durst, who surprisingly gives candid interviews for someone accused of murder. Make sure to stay until the end to see one of the most shocking climaxes of the last 10 years. The harrowing revelation in the final moments led to a second season, which streams on Max on April 21, 2024.

Stream The Jinx on Max.

American Psycho (2000)

Patrick Bateman stares at a dead victim in American Psycho
Lionsgate

Switch Tom Ripley for Patrick Bateman in Ripley, and the show probably still works. Heck, make Tom Ripley the star of American Psycho, and the movie works, too. Based on Bret Easton Ellis’s 1991 novel, American Psycho stars Christian Bale as Patrick Bateman, a yuppie investment banker living in 1980s New York City.

Bateman is obsessed with physical appearance, social status, and wealth. Behind his expensive suit is a vindictive monster who murders for pleasure. Funny at times and disturbing at others, American Psycho is a thought-provoking satire about masculinity, materialism, and consumer culture. You’ll never hear Hip to Be Square by Huey Lewis and the News the same after the infamous apartment scene.

Stream American Psycho on Peacock.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
The 10 most popular movies on Netflix right now
Ben Affleck crouches and holds a gun in The Accountant.

Netflix is one of the most popular streaming services in the world, with nearly 250 million subscribers. And just what do those people tend to watch? In particular, what is the most popular movie on Netflix? Each week, the streaming service releases a list of its 10 most-watched movies over a recent seven-day period to keep subscribers in the loop regarding its most popular titles.

The Accountant, Gavin O'Connor's action thriller starring Ben Affleck, surprisingly reached No. 1 on this week's chart. On the Line, a little-seen thriller starring Mel Gibson, leaped to No. 2, with Mending the Line at No. 3. Two Netflix originals, Heart of the Hunter and The Wages of Fear, debuted at No. 9 and No. 10, respectively. Below, we've listed the top 10 movies in the U.S. from March 25 to March 31, along with general information about each film, such as genre, rating, cast, and synopsis.

Read more
The 10 most popular TV shows on Netflix right now
A man holds a knife over a cake in Is It Cake?

Exploring the thousands of titles on Netflix can be both exciting and overwhelming. Content of all types abounds, from dramas and comedies to reality shows and documentaries. It's a good thing there's a list to help narrow your decision by letting you see the most popular Netflix shows. That's right, every week, Netflix releases its list of the 10 most-watched TV shows over a recent seven-day period.

With Easter this past weekend, a biblical docuseries, Testament: The Story of Moses, went right to No. 1 on the chart. 3 Body Problem, the sci-fi series from David Benioff and D. B. Weiss since Game of Thrones, remained at No. 2. Meanwhile, new seasons of Is It Cake? and Gabby's Dollhouse snuck into the top 10. Below, we have listed the top 10 shows in the U.S. from March 25 to March 31, along with general information about each show, including genre, rating, cast, and synopsis.

Read more
Why is Heart of the Hunter so popular on Netflix right now? And is it worth watching?
The cast of Heart of the Hunter.

The Netflix algorithm is famously unpredictable, even by Netflix itself. How else can an unheralded South African action thriller like Heart of the Hunter come out swinging as one of the most popular movies on Netflix? It's not just landing in the top 10; Heart of the Hunter is near the top of the list. That's an impressive achievement for any movie.

Heart of the Hunter's newfound popularity is more than just a fluke. Netflix subscribers from around the world have discovered that this film they've never seen before is outshining a lot of recent entries in the action genre. There are parts of Heart of the Hunter that may seem derivative of John Wick or other films that came before it, but this movie has its own flavor and a great action hero at the heart of the story. Keep reading, and we'll share five reasons to watch Heart of the Hunter on Netflix.
Bonko Khoza is an action star in the making

Read more