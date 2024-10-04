 Skip to main content
3 underrated Amazon Prime Video movies you should watch this weekend (October 4-6)

A man touches a woman on the knee in Adventureland.
Few services do a better job of hiding some of their best titles than Amazon Prime Video. Although there are plenty of great movies available on the service, you’d never be aware that most of them even existed if you were just scrolling through the app yourself.

Thankfully, we’ve got you covered with three great movies available on the streaming service that are definitely worth checking out. If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber, you’ve already got access to these movies and many more that will help you while away your weekend.

After Yang (2022)

Set in a not-so-distant future where people have android assistants that closely resemble people, After Yang tells the story of one family as their robot breaks down. As the family’s patriarch (played by The Penguin‘s Colin Farrell in a terrific performance) attempts to get him fixed, he begins to discover that the android had a fuller life than he ever dreamed possible.

After Yang is a meditation on what makes us human, and on all the things we take for granted in the world around us. It’s the kind of modest, mid-budget sci-fi movie that is more interested in ideas than action sequences, and it’s almost guaranteed to move you.

You can watch After Yang on Amazon Prime Video.

Adventureland (2009)

Adventureland | Official Trailer (HD) - Jesse Eisenberg, Kristen Stewart | MIRAMAX

An off-kilter romantic comedy that features two terrific lead performances from Jesse Eisenberg and Kristen Stewart, Adventureland is the kind of coming-of-age movie that actually has something to say about what it means to grow up. Set in 1987, the movie follows a recent high school graduate who discovers that he won’t actually be traveling through Europe over the summer as he originally planned.

Instead, he is tasked with working at a rinky-dink amusement park populated with overly cheerful bosses and cynical employees. Although there’s definitely plenty of nostalgia at play here, Adventureland is nostalgic for the possibility of youth more than anything else, and it’s great to watch Eisenberg and Stewart suffer the hells of theme park life.

You can watch Adventureland on Amazon Prime Video.

The Green Knight (2021)

A wild, weird, glorious medieval epic, The Green Knight is an adaptation of a famed Arthurian legend. It chronicles the adventures of Gawain, a knight who accepts a challenge from the titular Green Knight that will most likely cost him his life. As he journeys toward his ultimate fate, he experiences plenty of strangeness, but comes to understand the majesty of the world around him.

Facing the ultimate test, Gawain must decide whether he should succumb to the fate he has been given, or try to rage against his own death. Directed by David Lowery, The Green Knight is bewitching and strange, and absolutely worth watching.

You can watch The Green Knight on Amazon Prime Video.

