Riverdale season 7, episode 1 release date, time, channel, and plot

Jason Struss
By

Who would have thought all the way back in 2017 that a small CW show that took post-WWII comic book characters and plunked them down into a sexy, nighttime soap opera would succeed? Ever since its debut, Riverdale has defied expectations, with season after season of head-scratching plot twists. Serial killers, cults, and superpowered beings all came and went with a stunning speed that left most viewers dazed.

The fact that the show’s also been entertaining as hell is why it’s about to begin its seventh season. Archie, Jughead, Betty, Veronica, and the gang are all back, only this time they find themselves back in time, trapped in the 1950s. It promises to be another mind-bending season, but when exactly does episode 1 of Riverdale‘s season 7 debut? Digital Trends has all the info for you.

When does episode 1 of Riverdale season 7 release?

Teens sit in class in Riverdale.

Episode 1 of Riverdale season 7 will air on The CW on March 29, 2023.

What time does episode 1 of Riverdale season 7 start airing?

Episode 1 of Riverdale season 7 will air at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET.

When does episode 1 of Riverdale season 7 start streaming?

You can stream the season 7 premiere of Riverdale the day after it airs on The CW on CWTV.com.

Stream Riverdale season 7

What is episode 1 of Riverdale season 7 about?

A boy and 2 teenage girls sit in a booth in Riverdale.

Episode 1 is titled Chapter One Hundred and Eighteen or Don’t Worry, Darling. Here’s the official plot synopsis: “After coming together to stop Bailey’s comet, the gang finds themselves transported back to a simpler time — Riverdale 1955; Archie attempts to impress the new girl Veronica; Toni, Tabitha and Betty take a stand against Principal Featherhead.”

Can I watch a trailer for Riverdale season 7?

Sure! Here it is:

Who stars in episode 1 of Riverdale season 7?

According to IMDb, the episode stars KJ Apa as Archie, Cole Sprouse as Jughead, Lili Reinhart as Betty, Camila Mendes as Veronica, Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl, Casey Cott as Kevin, Vanessa Morgan as Toni, Erinn Westbrook as Tabitha, and William MacDonald as Principal Featherhead . The episode is directed by Ronald Paul Richard.

How long is episode 1 of Riverdale season 7?

Episode 1 of Riverdale season 7 runs around 44 minutes.

How many episodes are there in Riverdale season 7?

The season 7 poster for Riverdale.

There are 22 episodes in season 7 of Riverdale. The season is scheduled to run throughout the summer and conclude at the end of August.

Is Riverdale season 7 streaming on Netflix?

Yes … eventually. The CW has a long-standing agreement to stream its shows on Netflix. The only catch is that each season of the series has to conclude before its episodes start to stream on Netflix. Thus, Riverdale season 7 won’t be available to stream on Netflix until at least the end of August.

Where can I watch Riverdale’s previous 6 seasons?

Are you nostalgic for past seasons? Don’t worry! Netflix currently is the home all the previous seasons of Riverdale. You can relive the early days when Archie had to find the killer of Jason Blossom or join the hunt for The Black Hood in season 3.

