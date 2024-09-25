The Pogues are back in the gold game in the Outer Banks season 4 trailer

You would think that after finding gold in the lost city of El Dorado, the Pogues would not have any more financial problems. Think again as the Pogues re-enter the “G game,” aka gold hunt, in the official trailer for Outer Banks season 4.

After returning from El Dorado, the Pogues build “Poguelandia 2.0,” where they live together and run a bait and tackle shop. However, the group blows through their finances quickly, leaving them without any money to make payments for their shop. Enter Wes Genrette (David Jensen), the businessman who offered the Pogues a job to find Blackbeard’s treasure in the season 3 finale. Desperate times call for desperate measures, so the Pogues set off on another dangerous treasure hunt.

“I thought things were different now, but it really is just us against the world,” Sarah Cameron says in the trailer’s closing moments.

Outer Banks: Season 4 | Official Trailer | Netflix

The Pogues in season 4 include Chase Stokes as John B, Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron, Rudy Pankow as JJ, Madison Bailey as Kiara, Jonathan Daviss as Pope, and Carlacia Grant as Cleo. Austin North as Topper, Drew Starkey as Rafe, and Fiona Palomo as Sofia will also return this season.

New cast members include J. Anthony Crane as Chandler Groff, Pollyanna McIntosh as Dalia, Brianna Brown as Hollis Robinson, Rigo Sanchez as Lightner, and Mia Challis as Ruthie.

Created by Josh Pate, Jonas Pate, and Shannon Burke, Outer Banks has become one of Netflix’s most popular shows.

Outer Banks season 4 consists of 10 episodes and will be split into two five-episode parts. Part 1 streams on October 10, and part 2 drops on November 7. Catch up on the first three seasons by streaming every episode on Netflix.