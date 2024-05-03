Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The Pogues are back for Outer Banks season 4. Upon its release in 2020, Outer Banks became a breakout hit and one of the most popular TV shows on Netflix. In the Outer Banks of North Carolina, several friends known as the Pogues set out to find the valuable treasure on an iconic ship.

The Pogues have hunted for gold for the past three seasons while avoiding every sinister obstacle thrown in their path. Season 4, coming later this year, will be no different, as the Pogues have their sights set on another treasure. Here is everything you need to know about Outer Banks season 4.

Is there a release date for Outer Banks season 4?

There is no release date for Outer Banks season 4. However, there is a time frame for the premiere date. On Netflix’s first-quarter 2024 earnings call, Netflix Co-Chief Executive Officer Ted Sarandos said Outer Banks will return for the fourth season in the second half of 2024.

Who is in the Outer Banks season 4 cast?

The Pogues returning for season 4 include Chase Stokes as John B, Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron, Rudy Pankow as JJ, Madison Bailey as Kiara, Jonathan Daviss as Pope, and Carlacia Grant as Cleo. The Kooks will return, too, including Drew Starkey as Rafe Cameron and Austin North as Topper. Fiona Palomo will be back as Sofia and has been promoted to series regular for season 4.

Outer Banks will welcome new characters in season 4. These additions include:

J. Anthony Crane as Chandler Groff

Pollyanna McIntosh as Dalia

Brianna Brown as Hollis Robinson

Rigo Sanchez as Lightner

Mia Challis as Ruthie

Is there a trailer for Outer Banks season 4?

There is no trailer for Outer Banks season 4. However, Netflix released a teaser trailer in June 2023 to mark the start of filming. The video featured the Pogues on their home of Kildare Island. The group packed into John B’s van, “Twinkie,” and drove off.

When can fans expect to see a trailer? Keep an eye on May 15. That’s the date for Netflix’s first-look showcase at its upfront presentation. Netflix is expected to tease its upcoming 2024 slate, including Outer Banks season 4. While a full trailer may not be shown, a teaser, image, or release date announcement could be featured during the presentation.

What happened at the end of Outer Banks season 3?

In South America, John B and Sarah find El Dorado and retrieve a piece of gold to prove its existence. When they return from the cave, Singh is waiting and holds them at gunpoint, demanding the location of the gold. To escape, John B’s father, Big John, throws a stick of dynamite at the entrance, killing Singh.

After the explosion, John B, Sarah, and Big John reunite with the Pogues outside the cave. However, Ward Cameron shows up and holds them at gunpoint. When one of Singh’s men arrives and points a gun at Sarah, Ward sacrifices himself by pushing the gunman off the cliff, killing them both. Though the Pogues reach their boat safely, Big John collapses and dies due to blood loss from an earlier injury.

What is the Outer Banks season 4 plot?

The final scene of Outer Banks season 3 featured an 18-month jump in time. John B and Sarah own a surf shop, Kiara works to save the turtles, JJ buys a charter boat, and Pope readies for college. Pope is also in a relationship with Cleo. The Pogues convene for a ceremony to honor their discovery of El Dorado.

The Pogues’ celebration is interrupted by a mysterious man, who asks the group to examine a captain’s log owned by Edward Teach, aka Blackbeard the pirate. The log could be the key to finding his gold. Season 4 will continue this storyline as the Pogues search for Blackbeard’s hidden treasure.

Will there be more Outer Banks after season 4?

Outer Banks is one of Netflix’s most popular shows. The passionate fan base led to the streamer greenlighting a fourth season days before the third season premiered in February 2023. As of May 2024, Outer Banks season 5 has not been announced. However, the show will likely receive a fifth season because of its strong viewership.

Outer Banks co-creators Josh Pate, Jonas Pate, and Shannon Burke originally planned for the series to last four to five seasons. However, Josh explained in a February 2023 interview with EW that the number of seasons could change.

“I don’t know if I could put a real number on it right now — how long it takes to get to that ending might expand, but we now know the shape of the end of the story,” Josh said. “We’re going to take it as long as we can, for sure.”

