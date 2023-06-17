Everything announced at Netflix’s 2023 Tudum event

San Diego Comic-Con is still a month away, but Netflix isn’t waiting for San Diego to promote its upcoming original shows and movies. This weekend, Netflix’s annual Tudum event was streamed online live from São Paulo, Brazil.

We watched it all to get the lowdown on every trailer and every bit of news that was announced at the 2023 Tudum event. And to make things easier for you, we’re sharing it with you in the form of a concise roundup. So sit back and enjoy!

Squid Game

Squid Game: Season 2 | Cast Announcement | Netflix

The deadly games will continue in Squid Game season 2, and Netflix announced that cast members Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-jun, and Gong Yoo are all coming back for another round. New cast members include Im Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Sung-hoon, and Yang Dong Geun.

Netflix didn’t reveal a premiere date for season 2, but it did announce that the reality show spinoff, Squid Game: The Challenge, is coming this November.

You

YOU S5 | Tudum Teaser | Netflix

Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) is coming home to New York in You season 5. This is the end of the line for Joe, since You will reach a conclusion this season. But that doesn’t mean Joe can’t find some fresh trouble and mayhem. In the accompanying video, Badgley thanks fans for their support and hints that this season’s threat to Joe will come from some of the lingering threads of his past.

Elite

The seventh season of Netflix’s Spanish-language YA soap opera, Elite, will arrive on October 20. And the teaser trailer offers a glimpse of the rocky relationships and the emotional turmoil ahead.

Bridgerton

There was no new trailer for Bridgerton season 3, but Netflix did share some story details. The third season will adapt the events of Romancing Mister Bridgerton, the fourth Bridgerton novel by Julia Quinn. Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) is stepping into the spotlight this season as she actively starts looking for a husband with little success. She’s also quite upset with her crush, Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton), because she overheard him saying some unkind things about her.

However, Colin wants to make amends in season 3 by helping Penelope find the man of her dreams. And it looks like Colin is starting to realize that he truly does have romantic feelings for Penelope. But Colin doesn’t know that Penelope is secretly Lady Whisteldown, the merciless gossip goddess who has scandalized the ton in the past. If Penelope’s double life is exposed, it could cost her everything that she desires.

Emily in Paris

Emily in Paris | Season 4 Announcement | Netflix

Because of the writers strike, Emily in Paris season 4 has yet to begin production. But series star Lily Collins hinted that some of the show’s lingering romantic subplots will come to the forefront in season 4. And that includes Emily’s potential romance with Gabriel (Lucas Bravo).

Berlin

Money Heist continues in Berlin, the upcoming spinoff series centering on Andrés de Fonollosa’s titular character. After taking part in two major heists in the previous series, Berlin has his sights set on even bigger game. He’s going to rob one of the top auction houses in Paris. The series will premiere in December.

Heartstopper

The First Scene of Heartstopper Season 2 | Exclusive Clip | Netflix

Heartstopper season 2 is coming to Netflix on August 3, and Netflix shared about the first minute-and-a-half from the season premiere, which finds Charlie (Joe Locke) and Nick (Kit Connor) as a couple, and very much in love.

All the Light We Can Not See

Anthony Doer’s best-selling novel, All the Light We Can Not See, will be adapted this fall as an original miniseries. It takes place during World War II, with Aria Mia Loberti as Marie-Laure, a blind French girl who is trapped in German-occupied Paris with her father, Daniel LeBlanc (Mark Ruffalo). The father and daughter duo manage to escape with a legendary diamond in the hopes of keeping it away from the Nazis. However, that means the Nazis won’t stop pursing them to retrieve it. The miniseries will premiere on Thursday, November 2.

Lupin

On October 5, Lupin, Part 3 will continue the story of Assane Diop (Omar Sy), the master thief whose life is now in danger. Part 3 finds Assane coming back to Paris to retrieve his wife and son with an offer to make a new life for themselves somewhere else. But that’s going to be easier said than done.

3 Body Problem

If it seems like half-a-decade since Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss started working on 3 Body Problem, that’s because it has been almost five years since the show was announced. And you’re going to have to wait until January 2024 to see their big-budget adaptation of Liu Cixin’s sci-fi novels, The Three-Body Problem.

The first trailer is very enigmatic and doesn’t offer many details. But this is a story about humanity’s first contact with aliens. There are some very impressive performers attached to the series, including Liam Cunningham, Eiza González, Benedict Wong, Alex Sharp, Jonathan Pryce, Rosalind Chao, Jovan Adepo, Eve Ridley, and John Bradley.

The Witcher

The Witcher: Season 3 | Official Clip | Netflix

There was no new trailer for The Witcher during Tudum. But there was a nearly three-minute scene from season 3 which finds Princess Ciri (Freya Allan) under attack from those who wish to exploit her power. Thankfully, Ciri is not alone. Her de facto adoptive parents, Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) and Yennefer (Anya Chalotra), fight alongside Ciri. And as a trio, they are quite formidable.

Netflix is splitting The Witcher season 3 into two parts. Part 1 is coming on June 29, and Part 2 will follow on July 27.

Avatar: The Last Airbender

AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER | Water, Earth, Fire, Air | Netflix

For the uninitiated, Avatar: The Last Airbender has nothing to do with James Cameron’s Avatar. In fact, Nickelodeon’s Avatar: The Last Airbender animated series precedes the other Avatar by four years. The live-action adaptation is coming next year, and it takes place in a fantasy world where some people have learned how to command the four elements: Water, Fire, Air, and Earth.

Gordon Cormier headlines the series as Aang, a twelve-year-old child who is the titular Last Airbender. After one hundred years on ice, Aang awakens to a world where the Fire Nation has plans of conquest. And the Fire Nation’s exiled prince, Zuko (Dallas Liu), has made it his mission to capture Aang and earn his redemption. Kiawentiio and Ian Ousley co-star as siblings Katara and Sokka, Aang’s first friends and allies. Their journey will be epic.

Wednesday

Wednesday Season 2 | Theories with Jenna Ortega | Netflix

Wednesday season 2 is probably far away, especially considering the writers strike. But Jenna Ortega still filmed a short video in which she addressed some theories about the new season. She even hinted at a new member of the Addams family.

Rebel Moon

Rebel Moon | Behind the Scenes | Netflix

Zack Snyder’s upcoming sci-fi epic, Rebel Moon, won’t arrive until December. There’s no trailer yet, but this behind-the-scenes featurette helps set the stage for a new universe. Sofia Boutella stars as Kora, a woman who seeks warriors to help protect her home, Veldt, from the malevolent Imperium. Some of Kora’s allies include Kai (Charlie Hunnam), Gunnar (Michiel Huisman), Tarak (Staz Nair), Nemesis (Doona Bae), Darrian Bloodaxe (Ray Risher), and even Titus (Djimon Hounsou), a former general in the Imperium army.

One Piece

ONE PIECE | Official Teaser Trailer | Netflix

No pressure, but One Piece is one of the most popular manga and anime series in the world. And since Cowboy Bebop didn’t work out for Netflix, the jury is out about whether One Piece can pull off the leap to live action. Iñaki Godoy stars as Monkey D. Luffy, the Mr. Fantastic-like pirate who leads the Straw Hats and dreams of becoming the King of the Pirates. But to do so, Luffy needs to find the legendary One Piece treasure.

Mackenyu also stars as Roronoa Zoro, alongside Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji. One Piece will arrive later this year.

FUBAR

FUBAR | Blooper Reel | Netflix

Netflix used the occasion to announce that FUBAR has been renewed for a second season. But in the absence of any new trailers, a blooper reel from season 1 will have to suffice. Arnold Schwarzenegger and Top Gun: Maverick‘s Monica Barbaro star as father and daughter CIA Agents Luke Brunner and Monica Barbaro. To save the world, Luke and Monica had to get past their trust issues and become a team. Some time down the road, their adventures will continue in season 2.

Outer Banks

Outer Banks | The Pogues Get Ready For OBX4 | Netflix

Outer Banks was renewed for season 4 earlier this year ahead of its third season premiere. There’s no new trailer yet, but the show’s renewal was marked by this fun video featuring the cast.

