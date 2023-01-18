 Skip to main content
Netflix unveils 2023 movie slate

Dan Girolamo
By

Netflix has unveiled its 2023 film slate in a new promotional video. The teaser features clips from over 15 movies, including Murder Mystery 2Extraction 2Damsel, and Rebel Moon.

The first half of the year is highlighted by the debut of two sequels, Murder Mystery 2 and Extraction 2. Adam Sandler and Jennifer Anniston are now full-time detectives in Murder Mystery 2 and must solve the case of their friend’s abduction. Chris Hemsworth is back for Extraction 2 as Tyler Rake, the elite mercenary who must now save the family of a Georgian gangster being held in prison. Extraction was a huge hit with subscribers as it currently sits seventh on the list of the most popular English films of all time.

The second half of 2023 features an action-adventure film with Millie Bobby Brown and the highly-anticipated space opera from Zack Snyder. In Damsel, Brown plays a young princess who must survive in a dragon’s cave after being sacrificed by the family of her prince charming. At the end of 2023, Snyder’s version of a Star Wars adventure will hit the streamer. In Rebel Moon, the space opera follows Kora (Sofia Boutella), an enigmatic woman tasked with recruiting warriors from nearby planets to save the galaxy from the tyrant Balisarius (Ed Skrein).

Other notable releases include You People, a buddy comedy film starring Eddie Murphy and Jonah Hill; Luther: The Fallen Sun, which marks the return of Idris Elba’s detective John Luther; Pain Hustlers, a conspiracy drama set in the world of pharmaceuticals starring Emily Blunt and Chris Evans; and Leave the World Behind, Sam Esmail’s psychological thriller starring Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali, and Ethan Hawke.

Chris Hemsworth holds on to the sign of a train in Extraction 2.
Extraction 2. (Pictured) Chris Hemsworth as Tyler Rake in Extraction 2. Cr. Jason Boland/Netflix © 2021

The following films are featured in the preview:

  • January 27 – You People
  • February 10 – Your Place or Mine
  • March 10 – Luther: The Fallen Sun
  • March 31 – Murder Mystery 2
  • May 12 – The Mother
  • June 16 – Extraction 2
  • July 21 – They Cloned Tyrone
  • August 11 – Heart of Stone
  • August 25 – Lift
  • October 13 – Damsel
  • October 27 – Pain Hustlers
  • November 10 – The Killer
  • November 17 – A Family Affair
  • November 22 – Leo
  • December 8 – Leave the World Behind
  • December 22 – Rebel Moon

Visit Tudum for the entire Netflix 2023 film release schedule. 

