Digital Trends
Movies & TV

From Big Daddy to Murder Mystery, these are Adam Sandler’s best movies

Christine Persaud
By

Adam Sandler rose to fame as a cast member on Saturday Night Live in the early ‘90s, but it was his post-SNL career that turned the actor into a film force to be reckoned with. To date, Sandler’s Hollywood feature films have grossed more than $2 billion collectively at the box office. In recent years, he made the transition to industry-leading streaming video service Netflix, where he inked a four-film deal in 2014, followed by another four-film deal in 2017.

While most of his acting credits fall into the comedic genre, Sandler has taken a few dramatic turns that have received critical praise, proving that this funnyman has some serious acting chops. Sure, people love to clown on Sandler movies these days, but there’s no arguing the man has made some classics. Here are our ten favorite Adam Sandler movies to date.

10. Mr. Deeds (2002)

Not one of Sandler’s best-reviewed films – it earned three Razzie Award nominations and was critically panned – Sandler’s remake of the rags-to-riches story offers a full helping of two of Sandler’s signature elements: A silly premise and lots of cheap laughs. When a multi-billionaire passes away, his last living grandnephew is called to New York to inherit his wealth and company, worth a cool $40 billion. The film co-stars Winona Ryder and another actor commonly seen in Sandler’s films, Steve Buscemi. While Sandler is great, the real shining star of the film is the “sneaky, sneaky” butler Emilio Lopez, played by John Turturro.

9. Click (2006)

Dubbed a fantasy comedy, this film co-stars Kate Beckinsale and Christopher Walken, with Sandler playing an overworked family man who discovers that he can fast-forward through the boring parts of his life using a magical universal remote. He eventually realizes that the moments he considered dull are actually valuable time missed with his family. While it received an Academy Award nomination for Best Makeup — making it the only Sandler film to date to receive an Oscar nod — the movie itself received mixed reviews. It was criticized for taking elements from both Back to the Future and It’s a Wonderful Life, but it’s precisely this imitation that makes Click such a sweet film.

8. Reign Over Me (2007)

In this buddy comedy-drama, Sandler is joined by another star-studded cast that includes Don Cheadle, Jada Pinkett Smith, Liv Tyler, and Donald Sutherland. As one of his few films outside of the comedy genre, it uses the September 11 attacks as a backdrop to the story, which follows a man named Charlie (Sandler) who lost both his wife and daughter in the terrible tragedy. Having become withdrawn and a shell of his former self, Charlie’s life changes when he encounters his former college roommate, Alan (Cheadle). It’s a story of rekindled friendship, love, and loss, with Sandler’s performance earning praise from critics.

7. 50 First Dates (2004)

When Sandler unites with Drew Barrymore in a romantic comedy, it always seems to be box-office gold. That was the case with this 2004 film, which follows the story of a womanizing marine veterinarian who falls for an art teacher suffering from a fictional ailment called Goldfield’s Syndrome. The ailment repeatedly erases her short-term memory, leading Sandler’s character to attempt to win her over, again and again, each day. There’s no denying the beautiful chemistry between Sandler and Barrymore that solidified the pair as a romantic comedy dream team.

6. Murder Mystery (2019)

Sandler’s latest project for Netflix, this film co-stars Jennifer Aniston. Netflix reports that 30.9 million households watched it in just the first three days after release, making it the biggest opening weekend so far for any film on the streaming site. A comedy-mystery, Sandler and Aniston are a married couple who, while vacationing on a billionaire’s yacht, get caught up in a murder investigation. Less campy than most of the actor’s films but still full of big laughs, it pushed all the right buttons for Sandler’s fans and managed to have some mainstream appeal, too.

5. Big Daddy (1999)

A classic from Sandler’s earlier career, this hilarious comedy stars Sandler as Sonny, an immature 30-something bachelor who finds himself tasked with caring for his roommate Kevin’s illegitimate son when he’s dropped off on their doorstep after Kevin has left for China. The boy, Julian, is played by Cole Sprouse (Riverdale) and is the epitome of cuteness. The pairing with Sandler as the clueless Sonny makes for plenty of hijinks, and despite receiving lackluster reviews, the film remains Sandler’s highest-grossing live-action movie to date behind only the animated features Hotel Transylvania 2 and Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation.

4. Punch Drunk Love (2002)

Sandler surprised viewers when he took a dramatic turn in this romantic comedy-drama, playing an entrepreneur with severe social anxiety who falls in love with a woman, but is faced with defending himself against thieves trying to steal his identity and extort him. One of his few films to receive universal praise as being “odd, touching, and unique,” Sandler was also singled out for his performance, with one critic citing his use of his “comic persona to explore the life of a lonely guy who finds love.” Ironically, however, this is one of the few Sandler films that did not do well at the box office.

3. The Wedding Singer (1998)

Sandler’s first film with Drew Barrymore, the story follows a struggling wedding singer who falls in love with a waitress who is already engaged to be married to a wealthy, cheating, pompous fiancé. This film did retro-1980s justice before it was cool, and also produced one of the best original love songs from a romantic comedy, Grow Old With You, which was sung touchingly by Sandler in a memorable scene set on an airplane. The film made $123.3 million worldwide, and was such a sweet story that in 2006, it was made into a Broadway stage musical.

2. Billy Madison (1995)

Sandler’s first film wasn’t for the critics, but it was an instant cult-classic, as well as debuting atop the box office, proving that Sandler was someone worth watching in the film industry. Sandler plays the title character, a 27-year-old wealthy heir who still acts like a child, with no job or responsibilities. When his enabling father decides to hand his business down to his company’s comically villainous vice president instead of his son, Billy bucks up and commits to going back to grade school all over again when he finds out his father paid for his grades, all in an effort of changing his dad’s mind. It’s easy to imagine how this scenario would translate to non-stop hilarity in signature Sandler fashion, and it did, despite the film’s ridiculous premise and Sandler’s reveling in his own, truly bizarre comedic style.

1. Happy Gilmore (1996)

“Go to your home! Are you too good for your home!” There’s nothing better than Sandler screaming at a tiny golf ball, or Bob Barker punching him square in the face as the two get into an all-out brawl on live TV. The sports comedy that coined the name “Shooter McGavin” as a universal way to describe an arrogant jerk, Happy Gilmore was indisputably Sandler at his best. Portraying a failed hockey player who discovers that he has a hidden talent for golf, Sandler’s character enters a professional golf tournament and quickly becomes the story’s unconventional underdog. A commercial success, the film earned $41.2 million on just a $12 million budget.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Best Amazon Prime Day deals today and a preview of July 15 start date
Up Next

Orbiter spots Curiosity from space, shows our rover friend on surface of Mars
Avengers Infinity War
Movies & TV

What’s next for the Marvel Cinematic Universe after Spider-Man: Far From Home

Here's what we know so far about the Marvel Cinematic Universe after Spider-Man: Far From Home and Avengers: Endgame, from rumors and speculation about Phase 4 of the MCU to confirmed facts, films, and TV shows.
Posted By Rick Marshall
video games that should be turned into tv shows luigi s mansion 3
Gaming

We picked 10 video games and franchises that would make for great television

Netflix is adapting StudioMDHR's Cuphead into an animated TV show. The recent run of video game TV shows got us thinking about which video games we'd like to see developed for television.
Posted By Steven Petite
best star trek episodes picard in borg alcove
Movies & TV

The Star Trek: Picard TV series: Everything we know

Star Trek: Picard will feature the return of Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard and will premiere near the end of 2019 on the CBS All Access streaming service. Here's everything we know about the series so far.
Posted By Rick Marshall
4k tv deals - TCL Roku
Home Theater

How Amazon and Google’s streaming feud helped make Roku the streaming king

Amazon and Google are finally playing nice when it comes to streaming, with YouTube now available on Fire TV devices, and Amazon Prime Video available on Chromecast. Here's how remaining agnostic helped Roku leap ahead of the pack.
Posted By Parker Hall
questions about hbo max warnermedia streaming service feat
Home Theater

Five burning questions we have about HBO Max, WarnerMedia’s new streaming service

We finally have more information about WarnerMedia's upcoming streaming service, HBO Max, but there's still a lot we don't know about the latest direct-to-consumer video platform. Here are five major questions we want answered.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Wonder Woman 1984
Home Theater

WarnerMedia’s HBO Max streaming service: Everything we know about it so far

AT&T's WarnerMedia is joining the streaming video environment with HBO Max, a service that will bundle HBO, WarnerMedia cable channels, and Warner Bros.' feature films on a single platform. Here's everything we know about it so far.
Posted By Chris Gates, Rick Marshall
isaac asimov foundation apple the tv series skydance feat
Movies & TV

11 great sci-fi books to read before they become TV shows

You can get ahead of the next crop of science-fiction television series by picking up the books that inspired them. We've compiled a list of books you can add to your reading list now to get a glimpse of the future.
Posted By Rick Marshall
best youtube channels tv
Home Theater

What is YouTube TV? Here’s everything you should know about the TV service

YouTube TV is becoming an increasingly major competitor to other streaming services. Not sure if the service might be right for you? Don’t worry, we have a guide detailing everything you could want to know about the service.
Posted By Rick Marshall
best streaming TV service
Movies & TV

Do you have questions about Hulu? We have all the answers

Not sure which Hulu subscription is right for you? We're here to help. This is your complete guide to Hulu and Hulu+Live TV, including content offerings for each service, pricing, internet requirements, and more.
Posted By Ryan Waniata, Brie Barbee
Netflix CEO Reed Hastings
Home Theater

Netflix built a TV empire without ads. Here’s why it’s time to consider them

In an increasingly compacted and complex streaming landscape, Netflix is going to have to once again innovate to stay at the head of the pack. While adding commercials would be met with controversy, it could just be a saving grace.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
Home Theater

Kill your cable and switch to streaming with our painless guide

If you're going to quit cable or satellite for a streaming TV solution, you're going to want to get it right the first time. We've outlined exactly how to get started, step by step. Follow our lead, and you'll never look back.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
netflix hacks tips tricks tv head
Movies & TV

20 Netflix hacks, tips, and tricks to make your streaming experience better

Netflix's tried-and-true formula hardly begs for improvement, but you can get even more out of your subscription with these 20 Netflix tips and tricks, sure to improve your online streaming experience.
Posted By Parker Hall, Simon Cohen
netflix vs hbo max friends
Movies & TV

HBO Max vs. Netflix: A very early look at how Warner’s new streamer stacks up

On one hand, Max will have Friends, J.J. Abrams, and Game of Thrones. Then again, Netflix is Netflix. Will WarnerMedia's upcoming streaming service offer enough to earn your money? We take an early look to help you decide.
Posted By Chris Gates
Lord of the Rings
Movies & TV

Amazon's Lord of the Rings series looks to Jurassic World for its director

Amazon Studios is betting big on its Lord of the Rings prequel series, which has a multiseason commitment and a budget of more than $1 billion. The series' first season will arrive by 2021.
Posted By Rick Marshall, Nick Hastings