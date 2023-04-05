 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Features

Director Jeremy Garelick on Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston, and making Murder Mystery 2

Jason Struss
By

In recent years, the murder mystery genre has roared back to life. Rian Johnson’s Knives Out in 2019 was a critical and commercial success, and its 2022 sequel, Glass Onion, somehow exceeded the original, becoming one of Netflix’s most popular movies of all time. On the small screen, Only Murders in the Building has racked up Emmy nods and audience goodwill with its intricate plots and cast of unforgettable suspects.

Before all of those movies and shows, however, there was the Netflix comedy thriller Murder Mystery, which came out in mid-2019 to lukewarm reviews but massive viewership, thanks to stars Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston’s warm rapport with each other. Success begets success, and now there’s Murder Mystery 2 with the same stars but a different plot, setting, and director, Jeremy Garelick. Digital Trends talked to Garelick about the challenges of helming a comedy sequel, how he didn’t disrupt the natural chemistry shared between Sandler and Aniston, and what his favorite murder mysteries are both past and present.

Related Videos

Digital Trends: With the recent successes of Only Murders in the Building and the Knives Out movies, there seems to be a revival of the comedy murder mystery. What does Murder Mystery 2 add to this subgenre?

A man and a woman look out a window in Murder Mystery 2.

Jeremy Garelick: Well, the murder mystery genre has always been around and has been popular with audiences, but people nowadays want to participate a little bit more in what they are watching. They want a little bit more of an interactive experience. And when you’re watching a murder mystery, you’re playing a game with the characters and trying to figure it out who did it.

You’re led down one path and you think you’re smart, but then the rug is pulled underneath your feet and it makes you think that you’re not as smart as you thought you were. With Murder Mystery 2, I wanted viewers to feel like they are actively participating in the mystery and have fun with it.

You seem like a fan of the genre. Do you have any favorites?

Well, Murder Mystery 1, Murder Mystery 2 for sure. I actually love the Knives Out series. I thought they were incredible. I really love Clue and Murder on the Orient Express, both the 1974 version and the recent one directed by Kenneth Branagh. It’s not just films though; for instance, I enjoyed Only Murders in the Building on Hulu.

Another director, Kyle Newacheck, helmed the first Murder Mystery. What is that like when you’re coming in and somebody else has already established the tone and the central relationship between Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston’s characters?

A man and a woman embrace in Murder Mystery 2.

Well, I look at Murder Mystery 2 not as a sequel, but as a standalone film. And regardless of whether or not you’ve seen the first one, I want you to be able to just come into this movie and be able to watch and enjoy it.

Now there are some shout-outs to the first movie, of course, but there are also a lot of brand-new characters, a different style of music, a lot of action, and more romance than what the first one had. I wasn’t trying to compete or build off the first one. I wanted to start fresh.

One of the best things about Murder Mystery 2 is the chemistry between Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston, which reminded me a bit of the Old Hollywood detective couples like Nick and Nora Charles in The Thin Man, only grumpier and more real. How did you work with them to develop that chemistry?

Well, I think that they’ve worked together forever. This is the third movie they’ve done together so they have a natural chemistry. They’re always trying to make each other laugh. They’re always kind of poking at each other like an old married couple. And that’s something you can’t create. I didn’t direct that. That’s just what they do.

You can’t direct chemistry; it’s either there or it isn’t. I just try to stay out of the way. And they’re both brilliant by themselves and they’re incredible professionals. They’re funny and they’re both so likable that you’re rooting for them to be together. You’re rooting for them as a couple because you love them both as individuals.

You’ve written and directed a number of comedies like The Wedding Ringer and The Binge. What is the secret to making a good comedy?

Murder Mystery 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix

Well, it’s really simple: you’ve got to have funny people in your movie. Don’t try to do a comedy without funny people. Make sure that the people that you’re pointing the camera at are the funniest people in the world and your job is easy.

Murder Mystery 2 is already a hit. Would you be up to returning to direct Murder Mystery 3?

Yeah. It’d be really fun to do it again. It would be great to get the gang back together and destroy other buildings in another exotic location. [Laughs].

Murder Mystery 2 is now streaming on Netflix.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
6 actors who could play Abby in The Last Of Us season 2
Abby screaming in The Last of Us Part II

If you’re reeling from the finale of the premiere season of HBO’s The Last of Us, chances are that you’ve never played the epic video game the series is based on. Or, perhaps, you simply can’t wait to see the live-action realization of the sequel story. Undoubtedly, Pedro Pascal’s Joel Miller had to make an impossible choice. No matter which side of the fence you stand on with regard to the moral alignment of the situation, Joel has blood on his hands.

Like any gritty survival journey, blood often begets more blood. Abby, an imposing protagonist from The Last of Us Part II, will be an ominous harbinger of dark days yet to come. Though just like the ethical grey area Joel often finds himself in, Abby is just as conflicted. As far as survival in a post-apocalyptic landscape, Abby is absolutely built for it. Any actress up for the role must have a commanding presence, but ultimately be capable of peeling back the layers of Abby’s complex world.
Alicia Vikander

Read more
UConn vs San Diego State live stream: How to watch for free
Mercedes-Benz Stadium Renders

March Madness reaches its finale tonight, with UConn facing San Diego State in the NCAA Men’s National Championship game. It’s the last chance to watch college basketball until next season, so you may be wondering how to watch March Madness online. The UConn vs San Diego State game is being broadcast on television by CBS, which means you’ll be able to watch the live stream through many of the best live TV streaming services. We’ve found the best place to watch online, and we’ve even tracked down several ways you can watch the UConn vs San Diego State game for free today.
Watch the UConn vs San Diego State live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV is one of the best places to watch NCAA basketball throughout the season. It’s a TV streaming service that’s geared primarily for sports lovers, as it offers more than 150 channels that include ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, FS2, Golf Channel, NBA TV, MLB Network, and several Fubo original sports channels. Your local CBS network is part of the FuboTV package, so you’ll be able to watch the UConn vs San Diego State championship game with a FuboTV subscription. You can even take advantage of a 7-day FuboTV free trial if you’re a new subscriber. This will allow you watch the UConn vs San Diego State live stream for free.
Watch the UConn vs San Diego State live stream on Paramount Plus

Read more
Who should be cast in the MCU’s Fantastic Four movie?
The Fantastic Four get ready for battle in a Marvel comic book.

February 14, 2025, will mark the debut of Marvel's First Family in the ever-expanding, slightly infuriating Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film, simply titled Fantastic Four, will be helmed by Matt Shankman, who directed WandaVision, the best MCU show so far. Shankman originally worked on the screenplay with Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer, but recent news revealed Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman will re-write the script, perhaps to add more sci-fi elements.

Beyond what this change in screenwriters means, at least we know the project is moving along nicely and will likely meet its tentative release date. It also means that casting for the four lead roles will almost certainly happen this year, probably at a major event like San Diego Comic-Con. Since the project was first announced in 2019, multiple names have been thrown around as potential castings for Marvel's First Family. However, until a formal announcement is made, we have ample room to make informed guesses, wishful thinking suggestions, and everything in between. And, like every superhero fan, we have several ideas of who could and should play the Fantastic Four.
Who should play Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic?

Read more