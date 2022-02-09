  1. Movies & TV
Adam Driver and Penélope Cruz cast in Ferrari bio movie

By

It’s been seven years since director Michael Mann last helmed a feature film. But that’s going to change soon. Deadline is reporting that Mann has lined up his cast for Ferrari, a new biopic about the life of racing legend Enzo Ferrari. Mann previously executive produced the film Ford v Ferrari, but Ferrari is his passion project and he’s been pursuing it for over two decades.

Adam Driver will portray Ferrari in the film set in 1957, when the former race car driver faces financial ruin alongside his wife, Laura (Penélope Cruz).  Their company is on the verge of bankruptcy when Ferrari bets his entire future on the Mille Miglia race across Italy. Shailene Woodley will also co-star in the film as Ferrari’s mistress, Lina Lardi.

Adam Driver in House of Gucci.

“Being able to have these wonderfully talented artists, actors Adam Driver, Penélope Cruz and Shailene Woodley, bring to life these unique characters on location in Modena and the Emilia-Romagna is a vision fulfilled,” said Mann in a statement.

Ferrari will be released around the world by STX. To celebrate the news, STXfilms Chairman Adam Fogelson released a statement of his own.

Ferrari is so much more than a story about a man and his machine. It is an extraordinary and emotional story that Michael has been developing for years, and the entire team at STX is looking forward to the start of production with this dream cast and filmmaker. Adam Driver is one of the most talented and fascinating actors working today, and we could not be more thrilled to pair him with Penélope, whose legendary career builds with every role she takes.”

STX hasn’t set a release date for Ferrari. However, filming is expected to begin in May.

