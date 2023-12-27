3 movies like Ferrari you should watch right now

FERRARI - Official Teaser Trailer - In Theaters Christmas

Michael Mann returns to theaters this Christmas with Ferrari, his first feature film since 2015. Adam Driver stars as Enzo Ferrari, the Italian visionary and founder behind the Ferrari racing team and automobile company. Ferrari depicts the summer of 1957, with Enzo at a crossroads with the company. With Ferrari facing bankruptcy, Enzo risks it all to win the 1957 Mille Miglia, a prestigious but dangerous 1,000-mile race across Italy.

If you’re looking for more racing films like Ferrari, we selected three movies you should watch that capture the spirit of the sports biopic. Our picks include James Mangold’s drama about an American racing team, a thrilling sports saga from Ron Howard, and an inspiring adventure based on an unbelievable true story.

Ford v Ferrari (2019)

While Ferrari spotlights the iconic Italian visionary and his racing team, Ford v Ferrari focuses on the Americans and the Ford Motor Company. Ferrari’s automobile enhancements led to their domination in motorsports for the first half of the 1960s. Tired of coming in second place, Henry Ford II (Tracey Letts) embarks on a journey for his company to defeat Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, one of the most storied races in motorsport.

Ford’s Vice President Lee Iacocca (Jon Bernthal) hires American car owner Carroll Shelby (Matt Damon) to design the car. Shelby then hires Ken Miles (Christian Bale), a feisty British engineer, to drive the car. Together, they built a groundbreaking vehicle to race at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in France in 1966. Thanks to exciting driving sequences and the innate chemistry between Damon and Bale, Ford v Ferrari is a compelling adventure with a winning formula. The underrated Oscar-winning movie is also a first-ballot selection into the “Dad Movie Hall of Fame.”

Stream Ford v Ferrari on Hulu.

Rush (2013)

The simple fact is that rivalries make sports better. When rivalries involve two of the best athletes in the sport, it ups the ante on winning and losing. In the 1970s, Formula 1 racing included the heated rivalry between James Hunt and Niki Lauda. Their intense showdowns and impact on the sport became the subject of Rush. Hunt (Chris Hemsworth) and Lauda (Daniel Brühl) were complete opposites. Hunt was a cocky and arrogant Englishman, while Lauda was a disciplined and meticulous Australian.

Their feud began in 1970 at a London race and continued throughout the 1970s. Rush zeroes in on the 1976 racing season and spotlights crash during the 1976 Grand Prix that almost killed Lauda. This moment changes the course of history for both men, forcing them to reevaluate their lives and contemplate their futures in racing.

Stream Rush on Netflix.

Gran Turismo (2023)

While playing a racing video game, how many of you have ever thought your skills could translate to the real thing? For Jann Mardenborough, his dream of becoming a professional race car driver became a reality in Gran Turismo. Based on a true story, Gran Turismo stars Archie Madekwe as Jann, a retail worker from Wales who is one of the best Gran Turismo video game players.

Marketing executive Danny Moore (Orlando Bloom) creates the GT Academy, where the world’s best Gran Turismo players learn to become real race car drivers. Tasked with training the players is Jack Salter (David Harbour, soon to appear in season 5 of Stranger Things), a former driver who believes Danny’s idea is a complete waste of time. However, Jack slowly begins to realize Jann’s potential, and the two form an unlikely partnership as the young driver attempts to do the impossible.

Stream Gran Turismo on Netflix.

