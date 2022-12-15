Adam Driver battles dinosaurs in first trailer for 65

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Over the last 30 years, Jurassic Park has cornered the market on dinosaur content. These films explore dinosaurs in the present day as humans attempt to play God and recreate prehistoric creatures. However, what if the roles were reversed? What if humans traveled back in time and had to survive during the time of dinosaurs? Now, 65, a new sci-fi thriller starring Adam Driver, will look to answer that question.

Driver plays Mills, the pilot of a long-range exploratory mission carrying 35 passengers. After an asteroid hits the ship, Mills crash-lands on an unknown planet. As it turns out, the planet is Earth, 65 million years ago. Mills eventually finds one survivor of the crash, a young girl named Koa (Ariana Greenblatt). Now, the duo must navigate the unfamiliar environment if they have any chance of being rescued. But they’re not alone, and soon must fight for survival as they battle prehistoric creatures, including dinosaurs.

65 - Official Trailer - Only In Cinemas March 10

The new film 65 marks Driver’s first sci-fi film since playing Kylo Ren in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. As one of the most versatile actors in Hollywood, Driver will next be seen in Noah Baumbach’s White Noise. In addition to 65, Driver is set to appear in Michael Mann’s Ferrari sometime in 2023.

From Sony Pictures, 65 is written and directed by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, the duo who wrote 2018’s A Quiet Place. Sam Raimi, fresh off the success of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, serves as a producer. Danny Elman, Raimi’s frequent collaborator, will compose the score.

65 is scheduled to be released in theaters on March 10, 2023.

Editors' Recommendations