5 sci-fi movies on Netflix you need to watch in November

Dan Girolamo
By

Sci-fi films never go out of style. From Alien and Back to the Future to Dune and Blade Runner, sci-fi films continue to improve thanks to new technology. Many sci-fi films find a home on Netflix and wind up on the streamer’s 10 most popular movies list. Films like Don’t Look Up, The Adam Project, and Bird Box are 10 of the most popular English films on Netflix ever.

The Adam Project is one of our picks for sci-fi movies to watch in November. Other selections include the epic sequel to Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and a sci-fi thriller about a pilot’s fight for survival against the dinosaurs.

Godzilla vs. Kong (2021)

Godzilla and Kong fight on a ship in Godzilla vs. Kong.
Warner Bros. Pictures

It’s the God of the Monsters versus King Kong in the battle for supremacy in Godzilla vs. Kong. Five years after the events of Godzilla, Kong is living on Skull Island under the watchful eye of Monarch. Meanwhile, Godzilla still lurks underwater, popping up to attack and decimate whatever’s there.

Now that Titans have been unleashed on the world, Apex CEO Walter Simmons (Demián Bichir) recruits Dr. Nathan Lind to lead an expedition to find a power source located in Hollow Earth that can control the monsters. To find Hollow Earth, the scientists need Kong to be their navigator. If only it were that easy, as Godzilla has other plans, attacking Kong and going toe-to-toe with the beast.

Stream Godzilla vs. Kong on Netflix.

65 (2023)

Adam Driver in 65.
Columbia Pictures / Columbia Pictures

We need more dinosaur movies besides Jurassic Park. Thankfully, Scott Beck and Bryan Woods made dinosaurs the star of 65, a simple, bare-bones sci-fi thriller. Set 65 million years ago, pilot Mills (Adam Driver) from the planet Somaris signs up for a two-year expedition to earn money to treat his daughter’s illness. During the trip, Mills’ ship crash lands on an unknown planet, which turns out to be Earth.

All of the passengers on board die, besides Mills and a young girl named Koa (Barbie‘s Ariana Greenblatt). Their only chance to escape is to find an escape pod at the top of a mountain 15 kilometers away. Mills and Koa quickly learn that dinosaurs, not humans, are the dominant species on the planet, and these creatures will do everything to stop the humans from reaching their destination.

Stream 65 on Netflix.

The Adam Project (2022)

Walker Scobell and Ryan Reynolds look at each other in a scene from The Adam Project.
Netflix

The Adam Project is a time-traveling adventure inspired by Back to the Future. As the film progresses, it becomes a surprisingly effective family drama. Pay attention because there are a lot of timelines. In 2050, fighter pilot Adam Reed (Ryan Reynolds) steals a time jet to travel back to 2018 to save his wife, Laura (Zoe Saldaña). During the trip, Adam crash lands in 2022 and meets his 12-year-old self (Walker Scobell).

Young Adam is struggling to cope with the death of his father, Louis (Mark Ruffalo), and grows apart from his mother, Ellie (Jennifer Garner). Due to his injuries, future Adam must bring young Adam with him back in time. However, Maya Sorian (Catherine Keener), who monopolized time travel and became the most powerful leader in the future world, is out to stop the Adams from altering the past.

Stream The Adam Project on Netflix.

Project Power (2020)

Two men stand next to each other in Project Power.
Netflix

Would you sign up for superpowers without knowing the result? That’s the dilemma faced in Project Power. Set in a future New Orleans, a mysterious pill called “Power” is sweeping the streets. Upon consumption, the pill gives people superpowers for five minutes. However, what superpowers you will get and how they will affect your body is unknown. It’s a risk that many are willing to take for a taste of invincibility.

The distribution of Power is getting out of control as crime increases and more people start dying from overdoses. Detective Frank Shaver (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) teams with Robin (Dominique Fishback), a young drug dealer, and Art (Jamie Foxx), a former solder, to track down the source of Power’s distribution. To reach their goal, however, they may have to ingest the drug they’re trying to shut down.

Stream Project Power on Netflix.

Vivarium (2019)

Jesse Eisenberg and Imogen Poots in Vivarium
Vertigo Releasing

The definition of vivarium reads: “A terrarium used especially for small animals.” Vivariums are made to confine animals. There is no getting out. Using this knowledge, you can deduce the basis of Varium, a 2019 horror from Lorcan Finnegan starring Imogen Poots and Jesse Eisenberg.

Gemma (Poots) and Tom (Eisenberg) are a young couple looking to buy their first home. Against their better judgment, they follow Martin (Jonathan Aris), a peculiar real estate agent, to a suburban neighborhood with identical green-colored houses called Yonder. As Gemma and Tom explore the area, Martin disappears. When the couple tries to leave, it becomes a maze as they always end up back at the house. Trapped, Gemma and Tom search for a way out, but the presence of an infant complicates matters in this enigmatic sci-fi mystery.

Stream Vivarium on Netflix.

