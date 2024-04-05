 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

5 underrated movies on Netflix you need to watch in April 2024

Dan Girolamo
By
Bradley Cooper aims his gun in The Mule.
Warner Bros. Pictures

Netflix welcomes many new films to the streaming service this April. Later this month marks the arrival of Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver, the second film in Zack Snyder’s space opera franchise. Another anticipated release this month is Anyone but You, one of the surprise rom-com hits of 2023 starring Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney.

Both movies should become two of the most popular movies on Netflix. However, Netflix is home to over 3,600 movies, including several underappreciated gems. For April, watch these five underrated movies on Netflix. Our picks include a crime drama from an American icon, a stunning indie from 2017, and a fascinating sports documentary.

Recommended Videos

Kicking and Screaming (1995)

A woman and a man stand next to each other on a street.
Trimark Pictures

In 2024, Noah Baumbach is considered a modern auteur and a four-time Oscar nominee. Yet, in 1995, Baumbach was a young writer-director who released his first feature film, Kicking and Screaming. The ensemble dramedy revolves around the lives of four college graduates: Grover (Josh Hamilton), Max (Chris Eigeman), Otis (Carlos Jacott), and Skippy (Jason Wiles).

Related

Each of the guys must face their biggest fear: adulthood. As much as they cling to the past, the group realizes they must grow up and become adults. Grover, in particular, grapples with relationship drama after deciding not to follow his girlfriend Jane (Olivia d’Abo) to Prague. In 96 minutes, Baumbach perfectly captures the anxiety and uncertainty many post-grads feel entering the “real world.” Plus, it’s a Baumbach film, so you know the dialogue will be excellent.

Stream Kicking and Screaming on Netflix.

The Mule (2018)

Clint Eastwood stands next to a truck in The Mule.
Warner Bros. Pictures

Don’t take Clint Eastwood for granted. The elder statesman is still acting and directing well into his 90s. What’s even more impressive is that the quality of Eastwood’s movies remains strong. One of Eastwood’s most recent offerings is The Mule, a surprisingly good crime drama. Eastwood stars as Earl Stone, a war veteran and horticulturist who takes a job as a mule for the Mexican cartel. Earl is the ideal mule because the authorities will never suspect him of transporting drugs because of his age and ethnicity.

Besides, Earl is broke and faces foreclosure on his business, so the 90-year-old needs the money. Earl quickly becomes one of the cartel’s best mules, resulting in large financial rewards. However, DEA Agent Colin Bates (Maestro‘s Bradley Cooper) attempts to disrupt the cartel’s drug trade and find the mule. With Agent Bates breathing down his neck, Earl must decide between crime or forgiveness as he stares down the end of his life.

Stream The Mule on Netflix.

I Hate Christian Laettner (2015)

I hate Christian Laettner | 30 for 30 Trailer | ESPN

In honor of the NCAA Tournament, learn about one of the best basketball players in March Madness history: Christian Laettner. If you like Duke University, then Laettner is a folk hero. However, Laettner became one of college basketball’s greatest villains because of his privilege, competitiveness, and attitude. I Hate Christian Laettner traces how the Duke legend became the sport’s most disliked player.

The 30 for 30 documentary features interviews with Laettner, Coach Mike Krzyzewski, and his Duke teammates from the late 1980s into the early 1990s. Even if you despise Laettner, the documentary reminds viewers that the Duke legend was no slouch on the court. Laettner always stepped up in the biggest moments. Need I remind you about the shot? Love or hate him, Laettner is a fascinating figure in basketball lore, making him the perfect subject of a documentary.

Stream I Hate Christian Laettner on Netflix.

The Florida Project (2017)

A mother pushes a young girl in a shopping cart.
A24

Thoughtful, empathetic, and heartbreaking. Those are the first adjectives that come to mind when describing The Florida Project, Sean Baker’s 2017 drama about a low-income community outside “The Most Magical Place on Earth.” Six-year-old Moonee (Brooklynn Kimberly Prince) lives with her struggling single mother, Halley (Bria Vinaite), at the Magic Castle, a budget motel outside Disney World.

Moonee spends most of her days adventuring with her friends, unaware of the difficult circumstances surrounding her mother’s life. Sometimes, Moonee and her friends cause trouble for the motel’s manager, Bobby (Willem Dafoe), though he tries to protect the kids from harm. The Florida Project is beautiful and harrowing at the same time, creating a memorable experience you won’t soon forget.

Stream The Florida Project on Netflix.

Bodies Bodies Bodies (2022)

Bee, Sophie, Jordan, and Alice stand in the dark together in Bodies Bodies Bodies.
Gwen Capistran / A24

For a small-budget film, Bodies Bodies Bodies boasts an impressive cast of emerging stars—Amandla Stenberg, Maria Bakalova, Myha’la Herrold, Chase Sui Wonders, Rachel Sennott—and industry veterans—Pete Davidson and Lee Pace. Bodies Bodies Bodies is a great example of why casting matters, as the seven actors elevate this witty mystery.

During a hurricane, Bee (Bakalova) and her friend, Sophie (Stenberg), attend a mansion party run by David (Pete Davidson). Other attendees at the drug- and booze-fueled party include Jordan (Herrold), Emma (Wonders), Alice (Sennott), and Greg (Lee Pace). The group decides to play a murder mystery party game. However, the game ends in tragedy, with one of the guests dead. Loyalties will be tested as the friends search for a killer in this humorous whodunnit.

Stream Bodies Bodies Bodies on Netflix.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Stop! Watch these Netflix movies before March 2024 ends
Robert Pattinson in The Batman.

One of the blessings of streaming services like Netflix is that, in addition to their libraries of original titles, they also have titles that come and go on a regular basis. While the introduction of new titles is always nice, the downside is that titles usually leave the service when new ones join.

As March turns into April, we're going to lose some genuinely great movies on Netflix. While you still have time, though, you should check these three very different movies out.
Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore (1974)
Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore - Original Theatrical Trailer

Read more
Stop! And watch these 3 great movies leaving Netflix by April 1
Jack Black holds a guitar in front of the room.

April is on the horizon, meaning several movies will be leaving Netflix. The list of films leaving the streamer by April 1 includes Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Zack Snyder's follow-up to Man of Steel; Elysium, a sci-fi action adventure starring Matt Damon; and The Conversation, Francis Ford Coppola's Academy Award-nominated thriller.

Those are only three of the many movies leaving Netflix at the end of March. Below, we selected three more films to watch by April 1. Our picks include a charming musical comedy made for the whole family, a 2000 comedy starring an Oscar winner, and an underrated bro-comedy from the 2010s. 
School of Rock (2003)

Read more
5 movies leaving Netflix in March 2024 you have to watch now
Two men in suits sit next to each other.

With the end of March rapidly approaching, there is only a limited amount of time to watch certain films on Netflix, as the streamer will say goodbye to several noteworthy films. One of the biggest departures from the service is the DC films. Wonder Woman, The Batman, Justice League, The Suicide Squad, and Man of Steel are all heading out the door after March 31.

The list doesn't stop at superhero films. We created a list of five films to watch before they leave at the end of March. Our selections include a famous 1990s rom-com from an icon of the genre, a musical comedy from the 1980s, and a terrifying adaptation of a Stephen King novel.
My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)

Read more