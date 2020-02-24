What’s new on Netflix and what’s leaving in March 2020

Netflix is adding plenty of new streaming options this month for subscribers. From award-winning original series to popular movies, Netflix has a long list of films and TV shows joining its lineup. Read on for highlights from March’s new arrivals on Netflix, as well as complete lists of what’s coming to the streaming service and what’s leaving this month.
Several popular Netflix Original projects return this month, including season 3 of crime drama Ozark, the second season of South Korean historical zombie saga (yes, you read that correctly) Kingdom, and season 3 of the popular Castlevania animated series. The streaming giant also has a cornucopia of noteworthy films and series not produced in-house on tap this month, including mob drama Goodfellas, prison drama The Shawshank Redemption, and virus drama Outbreak. That’s a lot of great drama in one month.
Our top picks for March
Ozark: Season 3
The return of Jason Bateman’s crime drama set in the titular Ozarks has Marty Byrde (Bateman) and his family go all-in on their criminal enterprise via a casino boat that will either make or break their fortunes — and possibly end their lives. Laura Linney and Julia Garner return for a 10-episode season primed to put its female characters front and center as the family embarks on this new, risky venture.
Castlevania: Season 3
The hit, anime-influenced series based on the even-more-popular video game franchise returns for another season, courtesy of writer Warren Ellis and producer Adi Shankar. After the fall of Dracula, there are still plenty of monsters for Trevor and Sypha to hunt, while Alucard suddenly finds his destiny uncertain now that his father has been vanquished. The third season finds new threats rushing in to fill the void left by Dracula, and the monster hunters attempting to protect humanity from whatever’s next.
Everything new on Netflix in March
Available March 1
- Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 2 (Netflix Family)
- Always a Bridesmaid
- Beyond the Mat
- Cop Out
- Corpse Bride
- Donnie Brasco
- Freedom Writers
- Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
- The Gift
- Goodfellas
- Haywire
- He’s Just Not That Into You
- Hook
- Hugo
- The Interview
- Kung Fu Panda 2
- Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events
- Life as We Know It
- Looney Tunes: Back in Action
- Outbreak
- Resident Evil: Apocalypse
- Resident Evil: Extinction
- Richie Rich
- Semi-Pro
- The Shawshank Redemption
- Sleepover
- Space Jam
- The Story of God with Morgan Freeman: S3
- There Will Be Blood
- Tootsie
- Valentine’s Day
- Velvet Colección: Grand Finale
- ZZ Top: That Little Ol’ Band from Texas
Available March 3
- Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis (Netflix Comedy Special)
Available March 4
- Lil Peep: Everybody’s Everything
Available March 5
- Castlevania: Season 3 (Netflix Anime)
- Mighty Little Bheem: Festival of Colors (Netflix Family)
Available March 6
- Guilty (Netflix Film)
- I Am Jonas (Netflix Film)
- Paradise PD: Part 2 (Netflix Original)
- The Protector: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
- Spenser Confidential (Netflix Film)
- Twin Murders: The Silence of the White City (Netflix Film)
- Ugly Delicious: Season 2 (Netflix Documentary)
Available March 8
- Sitara: Let Girls Dream (Netflix Film)
Available March 10
- Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal (Netflix Family)
- Marc Maron: End Times Fun (Netflix Comedy Special)
Available March 11
- The Circle Brazil (Netflix Original)
- Dirty Money: Season 2 (Netflix Documentary)
- Last Ferry
- On My Block: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
- Summer Night
Available March 12
- Hospital Playlist (Netflix Original)
Available March 13
- 100 Humans (Netflix Original)
- BEASTARS (Netflix Anime)
- Bloodride (Netflix Original)
- Elite: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
- Go Karts (Netflix Film)
- Kingdom: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
- Lost Girls (Netflix Film)
- The Valhalla Murders (Netflix Original)
Available March 15
- Aftermath
Available March 16
- The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 3 (Netflix Family)
- Search Party
- Silver Linings Playbook
- Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy
- The Young Messiah
Available March 17
- Bert Kreischer: Hey Big Boy (Netflix Comedy Special)
- All American: Season 2
- Black Lightning: Season 3
- Shaun the Sheep: Adventures from Mossy Bottom (Netflix Family)
Available March 18
- Lu Over the Wall
Available March 19
- Altered Carbon: Resleeved (Netflix Anime)
- Feel Good (Netflix Original)
Available March 20
- A Life of Speed: The Juan Manuel Fangio Story (Netflix Documentary)
- Archibald’s Next Big Thing: Season 2 (Netflix Family)
- Buddi (Netflix Family)
- Dino Girl Gauko: Season 2 (Netflix Family)
- Greenhouse Academy: Season 4 (Netflix Family)
- The Letter for the King (Netflix Family)
- Maska (Netflix Film)
- The Platform (Netflix Film)
- Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker (Netflix Original)
- Ultras (Netflix Film)
- Tiger King (Netflix Documentary)
Available March 23
- Sol Levante (Netflix Anime)
Available March 25
- Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution (Netflix Documentary)
- Curtiz (Netflix Film)
- The Occupant (Hogar) (Netflix Film)
- Signs (Netflix Original)
- YooHoo to the Rescue: Season 3 (Netflix Family)
Available March 26
- 7SEEDS: Part 2 (Netflix Anime)
- Blood Father
- Unorthodox (Netflix Original)
Available March 27
- Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
- The Decline (Netflix Film)
- Dragons: Rescue Riders: Hunt for the Golden Dragon (Netflix Family)
- Il processo (Netflix Original)
- Killing Them Softly
- Ozark: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
- There’s Something in the Water
- True: Wuzzle Wegg Day (Netflix Family)
- Uncorked (Netflix Film)
Leaving Netflix in March
Leaving March 3
- Marvel Studios’ Black Panther
- The Men Who Stare at Goats
Leaving March 4
- F the Prom
Leaving March 7
- Blue Jasmine
- The Jane Austen Book Club
- The Waterboy
Leaving March 9
- Eat Pray Love
Leaving March 14
- Men in Black
- Men in Black II
- Mystery Science Theater 3000 Collection Classic: Collection 3
Leaving March 15
- Coraline
Leaving March 17
- Being Mary Jane: The Series: Season 1-4
Leaving March 19
- The L Word: Season 1-6
- Zodiac
Leaving March 24
- Disney’s A Wrinkle in Time
Leaving March 30
- Batman Begins
- Charlie’s Angels
- Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle
- The Dark Knight
- Death at a Funeral
- Drugs, Inc.: Season 5
- Hairspray
- Kill Bill: Vol. 1
- Kill Bill: Vol. 2
- The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
- The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
- New York Minute
- P.S. I Love You
- Paranormal Activity
- Small Soldiers
- Wild Wild West
Everything new on Netflix in February
If you missed our recap of everything arriving on Netflix (and leaving) in February, you can find it below.
Available February TBD
- Amit Tandon: Family Tendencies
- Taj Mahal 1989
Available February 1
- Back to the Future Part III
- A Bad Moms Christmas
- Blade Runner: The Final Cut
- Center Stage
- Cookie’s Fortune
- Dear John
- The Dirty Dozen
- Dirty Harry
- Driving Miss Daisy
- Elizabeth
- Elizabeth: The Golden Age
- Fools Rush In
- Hancock
- A Little Princess
- Love Jacked
- The Notebook
- The Other Guys
- The Pianist
- Police Academy
- Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment
- Police Academy 3: Back in Training
- Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol
- Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach
- Police Academy 6: City Under Siege
- Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow
- Purple Rain
- Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
- Scary Movie 2
- Sex and the City 2
Available February 3
- Sordo
- Team Kaylie: Part 3
Available February 4
- Faith, Hope & Love
- She Did That
- Tom Papa: You’re Doing Great!
Available February 5
- Black Hollywood: ‘They’ve Gotta Have Us’
- #cats_the_mewvie
- The Pharmacist
- Uppity: The Willy T. Ribbs Story
Available February 6
- Cagaster of an Insect Cage
Available February 7
- The Ballad of Lefty Brown
- Dragons: Rescue Riders: Season 2
- Horse Girl
- Locke & Key
- My Holo Love
- Who Killed Malcolm X?
Available February 8
- The Coldest Game
Available February 9
- Better Call Saul: Season 4
- Captain Underpants Epic Choice-o-Rama
- Polaroid
Available February 11
- Good Time
- Camino A Roma
- Q Ball
Available February 12
- Anna Karenina
- To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You
Available February 13
- Dragon Quest: Your Story
- Love is Blind
- Narcos: Mexico: Season 2
Available February 14
- Cable Girls: Final Season
- Issi & Ossi
- A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Available February 15
- Starship Troopers
Available February 17
- The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia
Available February 19
- Chef Show: Volume 3
Available February 20
- Spectros
Available February 21
- A Haunted House
- Babies
- Gentefied
- Glitch Techs
- Puerta 7
- System Crasher
Available February 22
- Girl on the Third Floor
Available February 23
- Full Count
Available February 25
- Every Time I Die
Available February 26
- I Am Not Okay With This
Available February 27
- Altered Carbon: Season 2
- The Angry Birds Movie 2
- Followers
- Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back—Evolution
Available February 28
- All the Bright Places
- Babylon Berlin: Season 3
- Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 2
- Jeopardy!: Celebrate Alex Collection
- Jeopardy!: Cindy Stowell Collection
- Jeopardy!: Seth Wilson Collection
- La trinchera infinita
- Queen Sono
- Restaurants on the Edge
- Unstoppable
Available February 29
- Jerry Maguire
Leaving Netflix in February
Leaving February 11
- Clouds of Sil Maria
Leaving February 14
- District 9
Leaving February 15
- Milk
- Operator
- Peter Rabbit
Leaving February 18
- The 2000s: Season 1
Leaving February 19
- Charlotte’s Web
- Gangs of New York
- The Seventies: Season 1
- The Eighties: Season 1
- The Nineties: Season 1
Leaving February 20
- Lincoln
Leaving February 21
- The Texas Chainsaw Massacre
Leaving February 26
- Our Idiot Brother
Leaving February 27
- Jeopardy!: Buzzy Cohen Collection
- Jeopardy!: College Championship II
- Jeopardy!: Teachers’ Tournament II
- Jeopardy!: Teen Tournament III
- Jeopardy!: Tournament of Champions III
Leaving February 28
- My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Rainbow Rocks
- Primal Fear
- Trainspotting
Leaving February 29
- 50/50
- American Beauty
- Anger Management
- Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
- Free Willy
- Hustle & Flow
- Igor
- Layer Cake
- The Matrix
- The Matrix Reloaded
- The Matrix Revolutions
- The Mind of a Chef Seasons 1-5
- Rachel Getting Married
- Stripes
- The Taking of Pelham 123
- Up in the Air
