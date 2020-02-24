What’s new on Netflix and what’s leaving in March 2020

Netflix is adding plenty of new streaming options this month for subscribers. From award-winning original series to popular movies, Netflix has a long list of films and TV shows joining its lineup. Read on for highlights from March’s new arrivals on Netflix, as well as complete lists of what’s coming to the streaming service and what’s leaving this month.

Several popular Netflix Original projects return this month, including season 3 of crime drama Ozark, the second season of South Korean historical zombie saga (yes, you read that correctly) Kingdom, and season 3 of the popular Castlevania animated series. The streaming giant also has a cornucopia of noteworthy films and series not produced in-house on tap this month, including mob drama Goodfellas, prison drama The Shawshank Redemption, and virus drama Outbreak. That’s a lot of great drama in one month.

Our top picks for March

Ozark: Season 3

The return of Jason Bateman’s crime drama set in the titular Ozarks has Marty Byrde (Bateman) and his family go all-in on their criminal enterprise via a casino boat that will either make or break their fortunes — and possibly end their lives. Laura Linney and Julia Garner return for a 10-episode season primed to put its female characters front and center as the family embarks on this new, risky venture.

Castlevania: Season 3

The hit, anime-influenced series based on the even-more-popular video game franchise returns for another season, courtesy of writer Warren Ellis and producer Adi Shankar. After the fall of Dracula, there are still plenty of monsters for Trevor and Sypha to hunt, while Alucard suddenly finds his destiny uncertain now that his father has been vanquished. The third season finds new threats rushing in to fill the void left by Dracula, and the monster hunters attempting to protect humanity from whatever’s next.

Everything new on Netflix in March

Available March 1

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

Always a Bridesmaid

Beyond the Mat

Cop Out

Corpse Bride

Donnie Brasco

Freedom Writers

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

The Gift

Goodfellas

Haywire

He’s Just Not That Into You

Hook

Hugo

The Interview

Kung Fu Panda 2

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events

Life as We Know It

Looney Tunes: Back in Action

Outbreak

Resident Evil: Apocalypse

Resident Evil: Extinction

Richie Rich

Semi-Pro

The Shawshank Redemption

Sleepover

Space Jam

The Story of God with Morgan Freeman: S3

There Will Be Blood

Tootsie

Valentine’s Day

Velvet Colección: Grand Finale

ZZ Top: That Little Ol’ Band from Texas

Available March 3

Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis (Netflix Comedy Special)

Available March 4

Lil Peep: Everybody’s Everything

Available March 5

Castlevania: Season 3 (Netflix Anime)

Mighty Little Bheem: Festival of Colors (Netflix Family)

Available March 6

Guilty (Netflix Film)

I Am Jonas (Netflix Film)

Paradise PD: Part 2 (Netflix Original)

The Protector: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Spenser Confidential (Netflix Film)

Twin Murders: The Silence of the White City (Netflix Film)

Ugly Delicious: Season 2 (Netflix Documentary)

Available March 8

Sitara: Let Girls Dream (Netflix Film)

Available March 10

Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal (Netflix Family)

Marc Maron: End Times Fun (Netflix Comedy Special)

Available March 11

The Circle Brazil (Netflix Original)

Dirty Money: Season 2 (Netflix Documentary)

Last Ferry

On My Block: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Summer Night

Available March 12

Hospital Playlist (Netflix Original)

Available March 13

100 Humans (Netflix Original)

BEASTARS (Netflix Anime)

Bloodride (Netflix Original)

Elite: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Go Karts (Netflix Film)

Kingdom: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Lost Girls (Netflix Film)

The Valhalla Murders (Netflix Original)

Available March 15

Aftermath

Available March 16

The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 3 (Netflix Family)

Search Party

Silver Linings Playbook

Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy

The Young Messiah

Available March 17

Bert Kreischer: Hey Big Boy (Netflix Comedy Special)

All American: Season 2

Black Lightning: Season 3

Shaun the Sheep: Adventures from Mossy Bottom (Netflix Family)

Available March 18

Lu Over the Wall

Available March 19

Altered Carbon: Resleeved (Netflix Anime)

Feel Good (Netflix Original)

Available March 20

A Life of Speed: The Juan Manuel Fangio Story (Netflix Documentary)

Archibald’s Next Big Thing: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

Buddi (Netflix Family)

Dino Girl Gauko: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

Greenhouse Academy: Season 4 (Netflix Family)

The Letter for the King (Netflix Family)

Maska (Netflix Film)

The Platform (Netflix Film)

Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker (Netflix Original)

Ultras (Netflix Film)

Tiger King (Netflix Documentary)

Available March 23

Sol Levante (Netflix Anime)

Available March 25

Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution (Netflix Documentary)

Curtiz (Netflix Film)

The Occupant (Hogar) (Netflix Film)

Signs (Netflix Original)

YooHoo to the Rescue: Season 3 (Netflix Family)

Available March 26

7SEEDS: Part 2 (Netflix Anime)

Blood Father

Unorthodox (Netflix Original)

Available March 27

Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

The Decline (Netflix Film)

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Hunt for the Golden Dragon (Netflix Family)

Il processo (Netflix Original)

Killing Them Softly

Ozark: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

There’s Something in the Water

True: Wuzzle Wegg Day (Netflix Family)

Uncorked (Netflix Film)

Leaving Netflix in March

Leaving March 3

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther

The Men Who Stare at Goats

Leaving March 4

F the Prom

Leaving March 7

Blue Jasmine

The Jane Austen Book Club

The Waterboy

Leaving March 9

Eat Pray Love

Leaving March 14

Men in Black

Men in Black II

Mystery Science Theater 3000 Collection Classic: Collection 3

Leaving March 15

Coraline

Leaving March 17

Being Mary Jane: The Series: Season 1-4

Leaving March 19

The L Word: Season 1-6

Zodiac

Leaving March 24

Disney’s A Wrinkle in Time

Leaving March 30

Batman Begins

Charlie’s Angels

Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle

The Dark Knight

Death at a Funeral

Drugs, Inc.: Season 5

Hairspray

Kill Bill: Vol. 1

Kill Bill: Vol. 2

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

New York Minute

P.S. I Love You

Paranormal Activity

Small Soldiers

Wild Wild West

Everything new on Netflix in February

If you missed our recap of everything arriving on Netflix (and leaving) in February, you can find it below.

Available February TBD

Amit Tandon: Family Tendencies

Taj Mahal 1989

Available February 1

Back to the Future Part III



A Bad Moms Christmas

Blade Runner: The Final Cut



Center Stage



Cookie’s Fortune



Dear John



The Dirty Dozen



Dirty Harry



Driving Miss Daisy



Elizabeth



Elizabeth: The Golden Age



Fools Rush In



Hancock



A Little Princess

Love Jacked



The Notebook



The Other Guys



The Pianist



Police Academy



Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment



Police Academy 3: Back in Training



Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol



Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach



Police Academy 6: City Under Siege



Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow



Purple Rain



Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves



Scary Movie 2



Sex and the City 2

Available February 3

Sordo

Team Kaylie: Part 3

Available February 4

Faith, Hope & Love



She Did That



Tom Papa: You’re Doing Great!

Available February 5

Black Hollywood: ‘They’ve Gotta Have Us’



#cats_the_mewvie



The Pharmacist

Uppity: The Willy T. Ribbs Story

Available February 6

Cagaster of an Insect Cage

Available February 7

The Ballad of Lefty Brown



Dragons: Rescue Riders: Season 2

Horse Girl

Locke & Key

My Holo Love

Who Killed Malcolm X?

Available February 8

The Coldest Game

Available February 9

Better Call Saul: Season 4

Captain Underpants Epic Choice-o-Rama

Polaroid

Available February 11

Good Time



Camino A Roma

Q Ball

Available February 12

Anna Karenina



To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You

Available February 13

Dragon Quest: Your Story

Love is Blind

Narcos: Mexico: Season 2

Available February 14

Cable Girls: Final Season

Issi & Ossi

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Available February 15

Starship Troopers

Available February 17

The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia

Available February 19

Chef Show: Volume 3

Available February 20

Spectros

Available February 21

A Haunted House



Babies

Gentefied

Glitch Techs

Puerta 7

System Crasher

Available February 22

Girl on the Third Floor

Available February 23

Full Count

Available February 25

Every Time I Die

Available February 26

I Am Not Okay With This

Available February 27

Altered Carbon: Season 2

The Angry Birds Movie 2



Followers

Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back—Evolution

Available February 28

All the Bright Places

Babylon Berlin: Season 3

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 2

Jeopardy! : Celebrate Alex Collection



Jeopardy! : Cindy Stowell Collection



Jeopardy! : Seth Wilson Collection



La trinchera infinita



Queen Sono

Restaurants on the Edge

Unstoppable

Available February 29

Jerry Maguire

Leaving Netflix in February

Leaving February 11

Clouds of Sil Maria

Leaving February 14

District 9

Leaving February 15

Milk

Operator

Peter Rabbit

Leaving February 18

The 2000s: Season 1

Leaving February 19

Charlotte’s Web

Gangs of New York

The Seventies: Season 1

The Eighties: Season 1

The Nineties: Season 1

Leaving February 20

Lincoln

Leaving February 21

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Leaving February 26

Our Idiot Brother

Leaving February 27

Jeopardy!: Buzzy Cohen Collection

Jeopardy!: College Championship II

Jeopardy!: Teachers’ Tournament II

Jeopardy!: Teen Tournament III

Jeopardy!: Tournament of Champions III

Leaving February 28

My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Rainbow Rocks

Primal Fear

Trainspotting

Leaving February 29

50/50

American Beauty

Anger Management

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Free Willy

Hustle & Flow

Igor

Layer Cake

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Mind of a Chef Seasons 1-5

Rachel Getting Married

Stripes

The Taking of Pelham 123

Up in the Air

