Lara Croft is ready for her next adventure. Netflix released a teaser for Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, the upcoming animated series starring Hayley Atwell as the voice of the titular hero.

The series is a sequel to the Survivor Trilogy of video games: 2013’s Tomb Raider, 2015’s Rise of the Tomb Raider, and 2018’s Shadow of the Tomb Raider. These games served as a reboot of the Tomb Raider franchise.

Set after Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Lara Craft (Atwell) embarks on more solo missions after abandoning her friends. Per Netflix’s logline, “She must return home when a dangerous and powerful Chinese artifact is stolen from Croft Manor by a thief with an uncanny personal connection. Her daring pursuit will take her on an adventure around the world and to the depths of forgotten tombs, where she will be forced to confront her true self, and decide just what kind of hero she wants to become.”

Besides Atwell, Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft features the voices of Allen Maldonado as Zip and Earl Baylon as Jonah. Baylon reprises his role from the Tomb Raider video games.

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft is written and executive produced by Tasha Huo (Tasha Huo). Additional executive producers include Dmitri M. Johnson, Timothy I. Stevenson, Jacob Robinson, Dallas Dickinson, Noah Hughes, Howard Bliss, Jen Chambers, and Brad Graeber. The series hails from Legendary Television, dj2 Entertainment, Tractor Pants, Crystal Dynamics, and Powerhouse Animation.

The Tomb Raider video game franchise has sold over 95 million copies since the first game in 1996. The video game series spawned a few movies, starting with 2001’s Lara Croft: Tomb Raider and 2003’s Lara Croft: Tomb Raider – The Cradle of Life, starring Angelina Jole as Croft. Alicia Vikander replaced Jolie in the Tomb Raider reboot in 2018. Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge is also developing a Tomb Raider project for Amazon Studios.

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft streams on Netflix on October 10, 2024.