‘Shadow of the Tomb Raider’ gameplay will debut at Tribeca Film Festival

For the seventh year in a row, video games will have a presence at the Tribeca Film Festival. And it sounds like those in attendance will get a good look at a particularly exciting AAA title that was very recently announced — Shadow of the Tomb Raider.

On April 27 at 4 p.m. ET, Square Enix’s Crystal Dynamics team will take the stage to discuss the reboot series that has brought on a Lara Croft resurgence thanks to the quality of both 2013’s Tomb Raider and 2015’s Rise of the Tomb Raider. Senior game director Daniel Bisson, franchise creative director Noah Hughes, writer Jill Murray, senior brand director Rich Briggs, and actress Camilla Luddington (who voices Lara) will be in discussion with Geoff Keighley (producer of The Game Awards). The panel will debut an “exclusive extended gameplay demo” of Shadow of the Tomb Raider, the third entry in the current Tomb Raider series that launches September 14 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

After the Tomb Raider panel concludes, a presentation titled “Re-imagining God of War: The Inside Story” will begin at 6 p.m. ET. God of War creative director Cory Barlog will discuss how his team at Sony Santa Monica used Nordic mythology to reshape the iconic series that had been grounded in Greek mythology up until this latest entry. God of War launches April 20 on PS4, so you’ll have time to experience the game before Barlog reveals new information about the development process.

Along with the two major panels, the Tribeca Film Festival will be home to the first Battle of the Boroughs tournament on April 28, an amateur League of Legends tournament pitting players from New York City boroughs against one another. Anyone interested in competing in the tournament can register here.

With only three events, the 2018 festival feels quite light compared to last year when games received a dedicated Tribeca Games Festival featuring about a dozen presentations. There is a silver lining here, though. While tickets cost $40 in 2017, all three 2018 events will be free to enter. If you’re in the New York City area, you can obtain tickets starting March 27 from the Tribeca Games site.

The 17th annual Tribeca Film Festival runs from April 18 to April 29.