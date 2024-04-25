How to unlock fast travel in Another Crab’s Treasure

Another Crab’s Treasure is a fantastical soulslike set deep under the ocean where danger lurks around every corner. And like other games in the genre, it’s often brutally difficult to overcome the various challenges you’ll encounter. As such, you may find yourself wanting to backtrack for level grinding, to uncover new secrets, or to buy additional items in the game’s main hub. However, you may notice early in the game that you haven’t yet unlocked the ability to fast travel between the multitude of Moon Snail Shells (aka “bonfires”) you’ve found. Here’s how and when you’ll unlock fast travel.

How to unlock fast travel

In the opening hours of the game, you may notice that you can access your skill tree, which will show a skill called Shelleportation. But you may be discouraged to see that you aren’t able to apply any points to it yet. That’s because the game doesn’t open up this feature until you’ve advanced a few hours into the story.

To unlock fast travel, you’ll need to work your way through the first few main areas of the game until you reach a boss called the Polluted Platoon Pathfinder. After beating this baddie, you’ll soon find yourself teleporting to the Moon Snail’s Domain. Here, you’ll learn about the power of Umami, as well as unlock access to your skill tree.

Now that you can unlock Shelleportation, go ahead and do so. You will then be able to finally teleport between all of your previously visited Moon Snail Shells. Best of luck out there!

