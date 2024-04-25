 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

How to unlock fast travel in Another Crab’s Treasure

Billy Givens
By
Kril with a coconut shell
Digital Trends / Aggro Crab

Another Crab’s Treasure is a fantastical soulslike set deep under the ocean where danger lurks around every corner. And like other games in the genre, it’s often brutally difficult to overcome the various challenges you’ll encounter. As such, you may find yourself wanting to backtrack for level grinding, to uncover new secrets, or to buy additional items in the game’s main hub. However, you may notice early in the game that you haven’t yet unlocked the ability to fast travel between the multitude of Moon Snail Shells (aka “bonfires”) you’ve found. Here’s how and when you’ll unlock fast travel.

How to unlock fast travel

In the opening hours of the game, you may notice that you can access your skill tree, which will show a skill called Shelleportation. But you may be discouraged to see that you aren’t able to apply any points to it yet. That’s because the game doesn’t open up this feature until you’ve advanced a few hours into the story.

Another Crab's Treasure skill tree
Digital Trends / Aggro Crab

To unlock fast travel, you’ll need to work your way through the first few main areas of the game until you reach a boss called the Polluted Platoon Pathfinder. After beating this baddie, you’ll soon find yourself teleporting to the Moon Snail’s Domain. Here, you’ll learn about the power of Umami, as well as unlock access to your skill tree.

Recommended Videos

Now that you can unlock Shelleportation, go ahead and do so. You will then be able to finally teleport between all of your previously visited Moon Snail Shells. Best of luck out there!

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Billy Givens
Billy Givens
Gaming Writer
Billy Givens is a freelance writer with over a decade of experience writing gaming, film, and tech content. His work can be…
Where to get the Banana of the Gods in Fortnite
Banana of the Gods

It wouldn't be Fortnite without some wild and wacky items to boost your playstyle, and the current Banana of the Gods is one of the most useful og these items that the game has seen in quite a while. Whether you're just looking to take on one of chapter 5, season 2's challenging bosses, or you want to have an extra edge in battles against other squads you come up against, you'll want to keep an eye out for this godly fruit all across the battle royale map. Below, we'll tell you where you can find the Banana of the Gods and how it works.
Where to get the Banana of the Gods in Fortnite
The Banana of the Gods can be found all across the chapter 5, season 2 map, including in normal chests and as ground loot. However, you'll have an increased chance of scoring some of this Legendary-rarity fruit in Olympus Chests and Underworld Chests. There's even a surprisingly decent chance that you can uncover some by searching basic produce boxes, which can be found all over the battle royale map in houses and other encampments.

The Banana of the Gods grants you the following boons for a total of 20 seconds after being eaten:

Read more
Visions of Mana paints a promising picture of the RPG series’ return
Red-haired girl with horns and dragon wing in Visions of Mana

The vibrant settings and character designs in Visions of Mana instantly alerted me that I'd be knee-deep into fantasy, riding on the back of a giant black wolf into the grassy plains of Fallow Steppe. A lush landscape welcomed me as I chatted with my teammates on top of my mount and tussled with little woodland monsters.

I had this experience at this year's PAX East, where I went hands-on with a demo of the upcoming RPG. I never played previous Mana games, but I have enough experience with RPGs and real-time combat to name it one of the most gorgeous, action-packed games I played at the show. The shiny open-world and slick combat I experienced point to a strong comeback for the Mana series coming later this summer.

Read more
Mecha Break’s robot customization shakes up the battle royale formula
Mecha Break robot head with glowing blue eyes

Mecha Break isn't the kind of multiplayer game you can master right away.

You might equip a lance that you barely know how to use because it seemed like a good idea, and spend the rest of a round attempting to bash yourself into enemies to help your teammates. It incorporates action that's more similar to that of Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon than it is to the shooter-focused gameplay in Gundam Evolution, Bandai Namco's multiplayer mecha shooter that shut down last year. Overwatch does come to mind, but in a way where mechs are still the focus rather than the pilots within them.

Read more