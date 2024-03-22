 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Features

Another Crab’s Treasure is an approachable Soulslike with a comedic twist

Jess Reyes
By
Hermit crab holding up pitchfork
Aggro Crab

Souslikes come in all shapes and sizes, including colorful seascapes with cute crabs.

Another Crab’s Treasure is the Finding Nemo of Soulslikes: a more accessible, cartoony approach to one of the most unforgiving genres. It’s no Dark Souls, but it is an alternative for those tired of the typical dark fantasy Soulslike settings and the tropes attached to them. On the surface, it’s just about a guy who just wants his house (read: shell) back. However, it tells an entertaining story with genuinely challenging combat in between those narrative beats. It even lightly comments on societal and environmental issues like plastic-filled oceans and the downsides of capitalist society.

Recommended Videos

Kril the hermit crab lives a life of solitude until a “loan shark” informs him that his shell is now the property of the Duchess, who has claimed his part of the ocean as her kingdom. As such, he must pay taxes on his shell to keep it. He has no money, so the loan shark forcefully ceases his shell and leaves Kril naked and defenseless against underwater dangers like trash-obsessed crabs and belligerent neighbors. Kril then ventures into the ocean to reclaim his shell and learns more than he bargained for in the process.

Kril the hermit crab fighting crabs
Image used with permission by copyright holder

Studio Head Nick Kapan apparently had the idea for Another Crab’s Treasure even before Aggro Crab Games existed. Neither one inspired the other; rather, they came from his love for crabs. He came up with the premise, but staff, including Creative Director Caelen Pollock, helped bring the story to life. “The original idea is just a hermit crab wearing trash as a shell, so there’s all these environmental themes in the game. It goes to some pretty dark places,” says Pollock.

Related

That said, Another Crab’s Treasure emphasizes action-oriented gameplay alongside its witty story. It features unforgiving bosses that demand strategic choices and timely inputs. You could dodge to avoid damage entirely or, if a boss’s attack patterns are too difficult to anticipate, hide inside temporary shells like soda cans to shield yourself from damage. Shells also come with various stats and abilities to consider.

As Pollock describes, “It’s a little bit similar to our previous game, Going Under, in that a lot of it is based on swapping off the items that you’re using really frequently. So, in this case, that’s your shell.”

Kril hermit crab in coral reef
Image used with permission by copyright holder

I battled with an angry crawfish but had trouble adapting to his heavy-hitting arm swings. Thankfully, Aggro Crab added an accessibility menu to keep its game as approachable as possible. If it’s too difficult, you can use one of the many accessibility options to strengthen your shields, increase the damage for Kril’s attacks, and so on. You can even use a gun if you want to just progress through the story without worrying about challenging bosses.

What is a gun, you ask? Kril will suddenly come equipped with a pistol on his back, which fires bullets that instantly kill enemies whenever you use the attack button. Just lock on and shoot. It frees players to focus on other parts of the game that might be enjoyable to them, like the story or collecting cash in the form of microplastics. So, if you’re looking for a Soulslike where you can tune the difficulty and laugh along the way, it’s worth a try.

Another Crab’s Treasure launches on April 26, 2024, for Steam, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Game Pass, and Nintendo Switch.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jess Reyes
Jess Reyes
Jessica Reyes is a freelance writer who specializes in anime-centric and trending topics. Her work can be found in Looper…
This breezy 3D platformer wears its simplicity as a badge of honor
Koa runs on an island in Koa and the Five Pirates of Mara.

My adoration for exploring and collecting in games is well-known to anyone who has ever heard me wax poetic about Soulslikes. Surprisingly, though, it's rarely the punishing bosses or deep role-playing systems that suck me in the most -- it's the "Aha!" moments of finding a well-hidden item on a ledge most folks would never notice or stumbling upon an illusory wall that leads me somewhere wholly new. But this love of thoroughly examining levels and finding their secrets was first sparked in me with the significantly brighter and cheerier platformer genre almost three decades ago. There's really nothing that makes me happier than becoming entranced in a happy, colorful adventure that lets me sink back into that childlike wonder I experienced all those years ago.

That's why I'm always thrilled to find indie games like Chibig's Koa and the Five Pirates of Mara that genuinely capture the playfulness of the titles I grew up with. Similar to other lovely platformers like New Super Lucky's Tale or A Hat in Time, it may lack some of the AAA flourishes of the genre-defining Super Mario Odyssey, but it makes its case by flawlessly nailing the fundamentals: a memorable and lovable mascot, diverse level design, tight controls, and a cohesive artistic vision. That attention to such core principles keeps it from suffering the same fate as the dozens of low-budget releases each year that often suffocate beneath the weight of their own ambition.

Read more
5 underrated Xbox Game Pass games you should play while you still can
Mimi paddles down a river in a kayak in Dordogne.

Whenever new titles get added to Xbox Game Pass, only a handful of games make a splash. Day one releases like Starfield are always guaranteed to get subscribers logging in, but smaller titles tend to fly under the radar. That's especially the case when it comes to indies that aren't considered "game of the year" material, but probably should be. There's a wealth of inventive, groundbreaking titles at your fingertips -- though sometimes they can disappear from the service before you even realize they were there at all.

If you need help finding something new to dig into, I've got some recommendations. The service is loaded with indie standouts that you may have skimmed over while scrolling through your library. Next time you need something new to play, consider checking one of these games out.
Dordogne

Read more
Your Xbox Live Gold subscription will turn into Xbox Game Pass Core this September
Xbox Game Pass Core's logo over a library of games.

Microsoft finally made the decision to move on from its monthly online-access subscription service Xbox Live Gold. On September 14, Xbox Live Gold will transform into Xbox Game Pass Core, with current Gold subscribers automatically gaining a Game Pass Core subscription.

An Xbox Live subscription tied to online play has existed in some form since Xbox Live launched in 2002, but Xbox Live Gold as we now know it truly came into form in July 2013 when Microsoft started the Games with Gold program that gave subscribers free games each month in addition to that online access. Although Microsoft rolled back some online restrictions in 2021, Games with Gold continues to this day. That will all end when Game Pass Core launches.

Read more