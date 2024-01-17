Microsoft will hold the first notable video game showcase of 2024 tomorrow with its second annual Developer_Direct showcase. As Microsoft comes off a successful 2023 with games like Hi-Fi Rush, Starfield, and Forza Motorsport, this show is poised to give us an in-depth view of the development of games coming this year, like Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II and Avowed. Plus, we’ll see MachineGames’ Indiana Jones game in action for the first time.
Xbox fans who are curious about the company’s lineup of games over the next year or so will definitely want to tune into the January 2024 Developer_Direct. To help those planning to watch, we’ve rounded up information on when and where you can watch and what you should expect from it.
When is January 2024’s Xbox Developer_Direct?
2024’s Xbox Developer_Direct will begin at 12 p.m. PT on January 18. Microsoft has not confirmed a specific length, but it’s expected to be under an hour long because as The Elder Scrolls Online Global Reveal live stream will take place after the Developer_Direct at 1 p.m. PT.
How to watch January 2024’s Xbox Developer_Direct
Microsoft plans to live-stream this Developer_Direct via all its official gaming channels. That means we can expect live streams of it on Xbox’s YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch pages, as well as Bethesda’s YouTube and Twitch. Microsoft will also host the show on Steam and its official ASL-supported Twitch account. We’ll embed the live stream on this page once it’s available so you can watch it right from Digital Trends.
What to expect from January 2024’s Xbox Developer_Direct
Very clear expectations of what will and will not show up at this year’s Developer_Direct have been set. Microsoft has confirmed four games for the show: MachineGames’ untitled Indiana Jones game, Obsidian Entertainment’s RPG Avowed, Oxide Games’ 4X strategy game Ara: History Untold, and Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II from Ninja Theory.
The Xbox Wire post that revealed the show’s game lineup says that for the Indiana Jones game, MachineGames will highlight “more than 10 minutes of game and developer insights,” providing firm details on things like its story and gameplay. Meanwhile, Avowed will get a “deep dive into the gameplay experience,” with emphasis being placed on showing off the game’s main themes and focus on reactivity.
The Ara: History Untold segment will “unveil exclusive new gameplay and share more details about the inspiration, key features, and road ahead.” Finally, the show will focus on Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, with the Xbox Wire post promising that Ninja Theory “will speak to the ambition and meticulous care involved in creating Senua’s journey of survival.”
In terms of what we shouldn’t expect from the event, another Xbox Wire article confirms that no Activision, Blizzard Entertainment, or King games will be part of the show and that there will be no surprise launches like what happened with Hi-Fi Rush last year. Still, this showcase will establish a clear picture of what Xbox’s 2024 will look like, especially if any of the four confirmed games get release dates.
